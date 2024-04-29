Liquid Handling Systems Market Size Worth $8.07 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.8%: Straits Research

The key players in the global liquid handling systems market are Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Gardner Denver Medical, Lonza AG, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Hamilton Company, and others.

New York, United States, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid handling systems are a collection of apparatuses for administering, manipulating, and storing liquid samples. The automated liquid handling system includes electronic pipetting systems, microplate cleansers, and dispensers for liquid sampling; it employs robotics and automation to expedite large-scale production and reduce turnaround time. ELISA, cell culture, RNA/DNA purification, PCR/Sequencing reaction setup, reaction cleansing, protein purification, automated detection assays, and MALDI-TOF spotting are performed with these systems. These systems reduce the likelihood of contamination, labor expenses, and inconsistencies in sample yield and produce uniform quantities.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/liquid-handling-systems-market/request-sample

Growing Demand for Automated Products for Precision and Accuracy Drives the Global Market



Increased liquid handling system automation is anticipated to increase efficiency, reduce cleaning expenses, eliminate costly safety and ergonomic issues, and lower ingredient costs. Manufacturers are attempting to find cost-effective ways to satisfy the growing demand in the biopharmaceutical industry amidst rising labor costs. In addition to technological advancements, consumers expect businesses to prioritize cost reductions rather than passing on price increases. Cost reduction for manufacturers necessitates optimizing plant efficiency through increased automation. These expenditures in automation have increased output per person-hour and decreased unit costs. Automated systems can reduce expenses by increasing productivity, resolving price, safety, and hygiene issues, adding flexibility to production lines, and eliminating product contamination and other problems.

Increasing Investment in R&D Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Recent growth in biopharmaceutical sales has been attributed to several factors, including the elderly baby boomer population, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, and a greater emphasis on targeted therapy. The increasing global demand for biopharmaceuticals has stimulated global production. With increased research and clinical trials conducted by biopharmaceutical manufacturers, the biopharmaceutical production industry has experienced a rise in productivity. In addition, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the focus of biopharmaceutical companies on the growth of effective antiviral medications and vaccines for SARS-CoV infection. In this context, establishing efficient workflows with automation and robotics to reduce the time and costs associated with drug and vaccine development has become increasingly important. This creates opportunities for the market expansion of liquid handling systems.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global liquid handling systems market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The North American market for liquid management systems is particularly vital. It is home to extensive technological innovation and numerous end users rapidly adopting the automation trend for efficient liquid sample processing. Government regulations and programs support market growth in this region, home to numerous businesses. Numerous liquid handling systems manufacturers and service providers are located in North America. In addition, most biotech and pharmaceutical companies are headquartered in this region. Increasing industry demand for automated liquid handling systems to reduce time and labor costs is the primary driver of market expansion.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.10% over the forecast period. Europe currently holds the second-largest market share in the world for liquid handling systems, but it is anticipated that by 2031, it will develop at a rapid CAGR and capture a greater market share. This increase is primarily attributable to the expansion of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector, increased spending on research and development by biopharma companies, and increased funding for drug and biotechnology research. In order to meet the demands for precise handling and accelerated production, they are rapidly automating their laboratories. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorized fully commercializing a recombinant rabbit vaccine produced using Algenex's CrisBio, a patented Baculovirus vector-mediated expression platform.

Key Highlights

The global liquid handling systems market size was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 8.07 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product, the global liquid handling systems market is divided into systems, consumables, and software. The systems segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.28% over the forecast period.



Based on application, the global liquid handling systems market is bifurcated into drug discovery, life sciences, and diagnostics. The drug discovery segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.47% over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global liquid handling systems market is bifurcated into research and academic institutions, biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), clinical manufacturing organizations (CMOs), diagnostic companies, and others. The biopharmaceutical companies segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global liquid handling systems market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

Market News



In February 2023, Festo introduced the Modular Gantry Robot platform for laboratory-based liquid handling at SLAS 2022. Open source, modifiable, and employing world-class components, this new solution enables equipment designers to realize their unique solutions with fewer mechanical and electrical engineering resources, thereby accelerating time to market.

In August 2022, Copia Scientific, LLC, bought Atlantic Lab Equipment. With the addition of Atlantic Lab Equipment, Copia's capacity to supply, service, and refurbish liquid handling and automation equipment has increased.

Global Liquid Handling Systems Market: Segmentation

By Product

Systems

Consumables

Software

By Applications

Drug Discovery

Life Sciences

Diagnostics

By End-User

Diagnostic Companies

CMOs

CROs

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research and Academic Institutions

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/liquid-handling-systems-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter