Energy As A Service Market size worth $ 101270.8 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 6.17% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Energy As A Service Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 62729.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 101270.8 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value(USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Duke Energy (US), Edison International (US), EDF Energy (UK), Engie (France), Schneider Electric SE (France), Southern Company (US), General Electric (US), WGL Energy (US), Siemens AG (Germany), and Orsted (Denmark) SEGMENTS COVERED By Service

By End-Use

By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Energy As A Service Market Overview

Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions: With sustainability becoming a top priority for businesses, there has been a significant surge in the Energy-as-a-Service Market. Businesses are actively searching for affordable methods to decrease their carbon emissions, leading to a surge in the popularity of Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions. This trend is fueling substantial growth in the market.

Focus on Operational Efficiency: In today's fiercely competitive business environment, companies are driven to improve their operational efficiency. Streamlined energy management solutions provided by EaaS empower businesses to optimise resources, reduce costs, and enhance productivity, ultimately driving market expansion.

Government Initiatives and Incentives: The Energy As A Service Market is driven by favourable government policies and incentives that encourage the adoption of renewable energy. Government incentives such as subsidies, tax credits, and regulatory mandates play a crucial role in promoting the adoption of EaaS solutions, which in turn drives market growth and fosters innovation.

Initial Investment Challenges: Although the potential for long-term cost savings exists, the initial investment needed for Energy-as-a-Service solutions may discourage certain businesses. The upfront costs associated with improving infrastructure and implementing new technology can hinder companies from entering the market, resulting in slower rates of adoption.

Data Security Concerns: As energy systems become more digitised, ensuring data security becomes a crucial consideration. Businesses are cautious about fully adopting EaaS because they have concerns about safeguarding their sensitive energy data. Tackling these security challenges is crucial to overcome market limitations and build confidence among stakeholders.

Lack of Awareness and Expertise: Insufficient knowledge regarding the advantages and capabilities of Energy-as-a-Service solutions is impeding the expansion of the market. Numerous businesses struggle with the necessary expertise to adequately assess, adopt, and oversee EaaS solutions. Education and training programmes play a vital role in breaking down this obstacle and promoting widespread acceptance in the industry.

Geographic Dominance:

Geographical dominance in the Energy As A Service Market is influenced by various factors such as the adoption of renewable energy, the regulatory environment, and infrastructure development. North America takes the lead with its favourable policies and advanced infrastructure, while Asia Pacific experiences rapid growth fueled by increasing industrialization and government efforts to promote clean energy. Europe also has a significant market share, driven by a strong focus on sustainability and achieving renewable energy goals.

Energy As A Service Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Duke Energy (US), Edison International (US), EDF Energy (UK), Engie (France), Schneider Electric SE (France), Southern Company (US), General Electric (US), WGL Energy (US), Siemens AG (Germany), and Orsted (Denmark), Others. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Energy As A Service Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Energy As A Service Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Energy As A Service Market into Service, End-use, And Geography.

Energy As A Service Market, by Service Supply Demand Others

Energy As A Service Market, by End-Use Commercial Industrial Others

Energy As A Service Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



