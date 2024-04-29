Invitation to Vallourec Q1 2024 Results Release and Conference Call
Q1 2024 Results Release and Conference Call
Thursday, May 16th, 2024
Vallourec will publish First Quarter 2024 Results on May 16th, 2024 at 07:30 AM CET.
Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Sascha Bibert, Chief Financial Officer are pleased to invite you to a presentation of the results via conference call and audiocast at 09:30 AM CET.
To connect to the audiocast (live and replay), please visit: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vallourec-en/20240516_1/
To participate in the call, please dial:
- UK (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
- US: +1 786 697 3501
- FR: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66
Password: Vallourec
The presentation will be available from 09:00 AM CET on Vallourec’s website: https://www.vallourec.com/en/investors
