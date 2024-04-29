IARC Monographs Volume 134: Aspartame monograph now available
29 April 2024
The monograph on aspartame, the first monograph in IARC Monographs Volume 134: Aspartame, Methyleugenol, and Isoeugenol, is now available online.
The publication of this monograph has been accelerated in response to public health demand. Publication of the full volume is expected in the coming months.
