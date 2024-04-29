CONTACT:

C.O. Benjamin Lewis

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

April 29, 2024

Ossipee, NH – On Saturday, April 27, at approximately 6:21 p.m., Ossipee Corner Fire Department, Ossipee Police Department, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to an OHRV rollover in the “Armor Ditch” behind Harley Jacks Restaurant in Ossipee. While attempting to navigate a turn, Edward Masterson of Center Tuftonboro, NH rolled his OHRV over and sustained several serious injuries. Masterson was transported by ambulance to Portsmouth Hospital for treatment and further evaluation. Operator error as well as speed played a factor in this accident. Riders are reminded to wear protective equipment and to ride in control.