Wi-Fi Market worth $39.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.2%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wi-Fi Market size is expected to grow from USD 14.5 billion in 2023 to USD 39.4 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. As more regions worldwide gain internet access, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for Wi-Fi technology to enable wireless connectivity for various devices. Additionally, smart city initiatives, including connected infrastructure, drive the Wi-Fi Market.

Wi-Fi Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising adoption of digital solutions for quality wireless network connectivity Increasing investments by telecom players in wireless network infrastructure Adoption of smartphones and smart appliances to stay connected via remote technology Increased implementation of BYOD and CYOD trends among organizations Widespread adoption of IoT devices

Restraints:

Difficulty in securing Wi-Fi networks in SMEs targeted by cybercriminals Contention loss and co-channel interference

Opportunities:

Government initiatives for smart city modules for urban infrastructure Rapid evolution of carrier Wi-Fi Continued upgrades in Wi-Fi standards

List of Key Players in Wi-Fi Market:

Cisco (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Extreme Networks (US)

Huawei (China)

Juniper Networks (US)

Panasonic (Japan)

Fortinet ( US)

Aruba (US)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)

NETGEAR (US)

This report covers the Wi-Fi Market by offering density, location type, application and vertical, and region.

The hardware segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. With the proliferation of high-bandwidth applications such as streaming 4K videos, online gaming, and IoT devices, there is a growing demand for faster and more reliable Wi-Fi connections. This demand necessitates developing and deploying advanced hardware components to support higher data transfer speeds.

By region, North America is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. North America is mainly driven by increasingly adopting integrated enterprise and business solutions for more flexible and agile business processes and operations. The demand for the adoption of wireless hotspots and Wi-Fi solutions and services is expected to increase due to the rise in wireless technology investments by the major companies in this region. The key players in the Wi-Fi Market are making efforts to offer the largest Wi-Fi networks in the US and Canada, thereby providing a great opportunity for Wi-Fi service providers to increase their business footprint and serve competently in the market.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.