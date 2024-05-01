Recycled Metal Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Recycled Metal Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $92.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Recycled Metal Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the recycled metal market size is predicted to reach $92.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the recycled metal market is due to the growing demand in the construction sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest recycled metal market share. Major players in the recycled metal market include ArcelorMittal S.A., Nucor Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, Sims Metal Management Limited, Aurubis AG, Novelis Inc.

Recycled Metal Market Segments

• By Product: Steel, Aluminum, Copper, Other Products

• By Metal: Ferrous, Non-Ferrous, Precious Metals

• By End-User: Construction, Transport And Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Electronics, Defense, Packaging, Military, Consumer Goods, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global recycled metal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Recycled metal is obtained by melting down the used or scrap metal to create a new metal. The practice of reclaiming and processing scrap metal from buildings or products so that it can be used as a raw material to create new products is known as metal recycling.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Recycled Metal Market Characteristics

3. Recycled Metal Market Trends And Strategies

4. Recycled Metal Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Recycled Metal Market Size And Growth

……

27. Recycled Metal Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Recycled Metal Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

