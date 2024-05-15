NJ's Family-Friendly Music Festival Delights with Five Bands and a Message of Hope
NJ's Joy-Filled Christian Music Festival. FREE Admission. FIVE Bands. Endless Fun for the whole family! Come feel the Power of Praise!
The sweetest of all sounds is Praise!”CRANBURY, NJ, US, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to “Feel the Power of Praise” in Cranbury, NJ as Cranbury’s second annual “Praise in the Park” takes center stage in Village Park from 12:00 pm till 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 8th.
— Xenophon
“We’re planning a full day of ‘Faith, Family and Fun’, with live music and special guest speakers, along with games and activities for the kids and the presence of local businesses, artisans, charities, schools and three food trucks,” says Gary Charwin, a volunteer for First Friday Cranbury, NJ, the ministry that is helping to sponsor Praise in the Park.
“It’s going to be a joy-filled day of family-friendly music and fun. Bring some chairs or a blanket, grab some hotdogs, chicken and fries from Blue Lady Food, some Italian ice from Chill Out Italian Ice, a tasty pastry from Joyful Delights and enjoy.”
Praise in the Park will feature five bands throughout the day, including nationally renowned Christian recording artists Dave Pettigrew.
Dave Pettigrew has opened for and toured with MercyMe, For King & Country, Jeremy Camp, Big Daddy Weave, Sidewalk Prophets, Michael W. Smith, Paul Baloche, Phil Wickham, Rend Collective and many others.
Appearing with Dave Pettigrew are Dana Isles & Facedown, The Ocean Grove Worship Collective, Anchored and The Mary Beth DiAngelo Band.
“Whatever your musical tastes, you’ll find it on stage on June 8 - from original singer-songwriters to Christian contemporary rock. One of the bands even comes complete with a full horn section. The music will range from original songs to pop classics you hear on the radio and all with powerful positive message of Hope,” says Charwin.
The festival will also host several local businesses, charities and schools. Each will set up their own information table as well as provide games and activities for kids. The Gate Radio, a Christian radio station streaming 24/7 online will also be there.
Cranbury’s churches and several churches from across New Jersey will also be present at Praise in the Park, providing information about the many programs they offer in their communities. A prayer tent will be available all day for anyone seeking spiritual guidance, support or just the opportunity to talk.
“It’s a day for everyone,” says Charwin. “A time to celebrate the powerful message of Hope and Love at a time that we need it most.”
Praise in the Park takes place in Village Park, Cranbury, NJ between 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm on June 8th. The official address of the Village Park is 38A Maplewood Ave., Cranbury, NJ 08512.
Admission to the festival is completely free. Donations will be accepted to help support the artists and cover expenses. For more information about Praise in the Park and to RSVP, go to PraiseinthePark24.Eventbrite.com
