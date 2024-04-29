Dalmia Transport Selects Roadzen's DrivebuddyAI to Enhance Fleet Safety with Advanced Computer Vision

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that Dalmia Transport & Logistics ("Dalmia") has selected Roadzen's proprietary ADAMATICS technology platform, DrivebuddyAI, for its fleet operations. Roadzen’s strategic partnership with Dalmia will span five years. The selection of Roadzen’s technology was finalized after a comprehensive three-month validation process of DrivebuddyAI by Dalmia.



ADAMATICS combines Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (“ADAS”) using neural networks along with telematics technology and incorporates advanced safety features such as collision avoidance and driver drowsiness detection. Coupled with video-telematics, it enables real-time audio warnings and tagging of recorded incidents. This marks a significant move towards enhancing safety and operational efficiency within the fast-growing logistics industry in India.

Naman Dalmia, Partner at Dalmia Transport, emphasizing the strategic value of adopting DrivebuddyAI’s ADAS, commented, "Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI’s cutting-edge ADAS product has the potential to revolutionize driver management and real-time risk aversion through improved driver safety and behavior monitoring.” Mr. Dalmia added, “Incorporating DrivebuddyAI’s ADAS into our fleet serves multiple strategic purposes. We can easily identify new or risky driving behaviors and use the data to coach our drivers, helping them to correct bad habits and improve their performance."

Nisarg Pandya, head of DrivebuddyAI, stated, "With ADAMATICS proactive fleet monitoring and coaching, we believe we can significantly enhance fleet operations and driver behavior over time. We are proud that, after rigorous evaluation, DrivebuddyAI was chosen over the world’s leading video telematics and ADAS vendors to partner with Dalmia. The rapid expansion of India's logistics sector, which is heavily dependent large vehicle fleets, also adds to the urgency of deploying these advanced systems for transportation and safety."

Affirming the Company's growing global reach, Rohan Malhotra, CEO of Roadzen, commented, “Our partnership with Dalmia reflects Roadzen's increasing pipeline of global opportunities. It demonstrates our shared commitment to improve road safety and operational efficiencies for fleets." Mr. Malhotra added, “We are also delighted to note that Piper Sandler & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. have recognized Roadzen as a top candidate for potential inclusion in the Russell 2000 - a significant milestone in our journey as a public company.”

DrivebuddyAI, a subsidiary of Roadzen, is at the forefront of leveraging AI for enhanced fleet safety and insurance, offering innovative solutions like ADAMATICS that integrate ADAS with telematics. This groundbreaking technology is setting new standards for fleet operations and risk management in the transportation sector.

About Roadzen

Roadzen (NASDAQ: RDZN) is a leading insurance technology company on a mission to transform global auto insurance powered by AI. Thousands of clients—from some of the world’s leading insurers, fleets, and carmakers, to small fleets, brokers, and insurance agents—use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen has 400 employees across its global offices in the US, India, UK, and France. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the definitive proxy statement/prospectus we filed with the SEC on August 14, 2023. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.