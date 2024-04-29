Coastal Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:



Net income of $6.8 million , or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , compared to $9.0 million , or $0.66 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023 Return on average assets ("ROA") of 0.73% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 0.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Return on average equity ("ROE") of 9.21% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 12.35% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest margin of 6.78% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 , compared to 6.61% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Continued i nvestment in technology to build and enhance the BaaS infrastructure, increase automation, enhance operational efficiency and productivity requires significant upfront expense, but is necessary for long-term success.

Decrease in net income driven by $2.3 million in unanticipated expenses, net of income tax, (more information is provided on these expenses later in this earnings release).

Total assets increased $111.9 million , or 3.0% , to $3.87 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 , compared to $3.75 billion at December 31, 2023 .

Total loans, net of deferred fees increased $173.5 million , or 5.7% , to $3.20 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Community bank loans increased $53.1 million , or 2.9% , to $1.88 billion . CCBX loans increased $120.3 million , or 10.1% , to $1.32 billion . Enhanced credit standards on new CCBX loan originations. Effective April 1, 2024, exposure was reduced from 10% to 5% on the CCBX portfolio that the Company is responsible for losses on.

Total of $100.5 million CCBX loans sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as management continued to sell loans as part of our strategy to reduce risk, optimize the CCBX loan portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet through enhanced credit standards.

Deposits increased $102.6 million , or 3.1% , to $3.46 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 . CCBX deposit growth of $166.2 million , or 8.9% , to $2.03 billion . CCBX deposit growth excludes the $92.2 million in CCBX deposits that were transferred off balance sheet for increased Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance coverage purposes, compared to $69.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 . Amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are transferred, using a third party facilitator/vendor sweep product, to participating financial institutions. Community bank deposits decreased $63.6 million , or 4.2% , to $1.43 billion . We focus on growing and retaining less costly core deposits by not globally matching increases in rates on interest bearing deposits by our competitors and letting higher rate deposits run-off; additional exception pricing tactics were added as a strategy at the end of the first quarter of 2024 to retain and more effectively compete in the market. Includes noninterest bearing deposits of $515.4 million or 35.9% of total community bank deposits. Community bank cost of deposits was 1.66% compared to 1.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 . Uninsured deposits of $495.6 million , or 14.3% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024 , compared to $558.6 million , or 16.6% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023 .

Liquidity/Borrowings as of March 31, 2024 : Capacity to borrow up to $659.5 million from Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with only minimal borrowings, taken once to test the lines, under these facilities since the first quarter of 2022 and no borrowings on these lines at March 31, 2024 .

Investment Portfolio as of March 31, 2024 : Available for sale ("AFS") investments of $41,000 at March 31, 2024 , compared to $99.5 million as of December 31, 2023 , $100.0 million in AFS U.S. Treasury securities matured during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 . Held to maturity ("HTM") investments of $50.0 million , of which 100% are U.S. Agency mortgage backed securities held for CRA purposes. The market value of the HTM investments is $299,000 less than the carrying value, the weighted average remaining life is 14.6 years as of March 31, 2024 and the weighted average yield is 5.46% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 .



EVERETT, Wash., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”, "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Quarterly net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $9.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $12.4 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to a number of unanticipated expenses incurred during the quarter. The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of certain unanticipated expenses on net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Unanticipated Expenses March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Actual Unanticipated Expenses Adjusted Net interest income $ 60,936 $ — $ 60,936 Provision for credit losses (83,158 ) (1,096 ) (82,062 ) Noninterest income 86,955 — 86,955 Noninterest expense(1) (56,018 ) (1,915 ) (54,103 ) Income before provision for income tax 8,715 (3,010 ) 11,725 Provision for income tax (1,915 ) 662 (2,577 ) Net income $ 6,800 $ (2,348 ) $ 9,148

(1) Detail of unanticipated noninterest expenses shown in table above:

Unanticipated noninterest expense: Audit and accounting services $ 849 Contract termination fee 600 Operational loss 122 Employment realignment costs 343 Total unanticipated noninterest expense items $ 1,915



Total assets increased $111.9 million, or 3.0%, during the first quarter of 2024 to $3.87 billion, from $3.75 billion at December 31, 2023. Total loans, net of deferred fees increased $173.5 million, or 5.7%, during the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $3.20 billion, compared to $3.03 billion at December 31, 2023. Community bank loans increased $53.1 million, or 2.9%, and CCBX loans increased $120.3 million, or 10.1%. CCBX loan growth is net of $100.5 million in CCBX loans sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. We continue to monitor and actively manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and will continue to sell CCBX loans in the coming months as we work to strengthen the balance sheet by optimizing our CCBX portfolio through higher quality originations, loan sales, new products and building on our existing relationships. Deposits increased $102.6 million, or 3.1%, during the three months ended March 31, 2024. CCBX deposits grew $166.2 million, or 8.9%. Community bank deposits decreased $63.6 million, or 4.2%, as a result of managing our deposit rates during the quarter and letting some of our higher rate deposits run-off. Our cost of deposits for the community bank still increased as a result of higher rates and competitors offering and maintaining higher deposit rate offers during the quarter, increasing to 1.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.57% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

We saw solid deposit growth in the first quarter, with deposits increasing $102.6 million, or 3.1%, compared to December 31, 2023. Fully insured IntraFi network reciprocal deposits decreased $3.4 million to $336.8 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $340.1 million as of December 31, 2023. These fully insured reciprocal deposits allow our larger deposit customers to fully insure their deposits through a reciprocal agreement with other banks. We continue to monitor our liquidity position through diligent management of our liquid assets and liabilities as well as maintaining access to alternative sources of funds. As of March 31, 2024, we had $515.1 million in cash on the balance sheet and the capacity to borrow up to $659.5 million from Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank discount window, and an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank, with no borrowings, except minimal amounts to test the lines, under these facilities since the first quarter of 2022. Cash on the balance sheet and total borrowing capacity totaled $1.17 billion, which represented 33.9% of total deposits and exceeded our $495.6 million in uninsured deposits as of March 31, 2024.

"In the current economic climate, banks and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") providers are facing significant challenges. However, I am pleased to share that our Company is weathering these difficulties and continuing to grow and build for a strong future. Despite the uncertain times, we have managed to sustain our growth trajectory, improve our credit quality and position ourselves to be a premier BaaS service provider in the future.

We have been proactive in adapting to these challenging circumstances. We have implemented and are enhancing our robust risk management practices, closely monitoring our loan portfolios and enhancing our credit standards for CCBX loans while building and enhancing our existing compliance AML/BSA, risk and internal control processes. These steps are designed to mitigate potential compliance and credit risks, safeguard the quality of our assets and continue to grow.

Additionally, a primary initiative for us is to invest in technology designed to increase automation and enhance operational efficiency, productivity and cost structure, however, this requires significant upfront expense. This includes the costs associated with acquiring and implementing advanced technologies, addressing risks timely when they appear, training employees, and integrating new systems into existing infrastructure. We believe investing in automation for the future is crucial for us to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape. By streamlining processes, reducing labor costs, and improving overall efficiency, we expect automation to make our business more scalable and better able to manage expenses in the future.

This investment in technology and the challenges from the economic environment impacted net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and we expect that this strategy will continue to impact earnings in the short term, but we believe we are positioning ourselves for long term success," stated Eric Sprink, the CEO of the Company and the Bank.

Results of Operations Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities, and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company. Net interest income was $60.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.3 million, or 2.1%, from $59.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and an increase of $6.4 million, or 11.8%, from $54.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Yield on loans receivable was 10.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 10.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 9.95% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Cost of deposits was 3.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2.13% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in net interest income compared to December 31, 2023, was a result of increased interest income due to an increase in average loans receivable partially offset by an increase in cost of deposits as a result of higher interest rates and competitive pressures. The increase in net interest income compared to March 31, 2023 was largely related to increased yield on loans resulting from higher interest rates and growth in higher yielding loans. Total average loans receivable for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $3.14 billion, compared to $3.01 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $2.71 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Interest and fees on loans totaled $84.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $81.2 million and $66.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Total loans, net of deferred fees increased $173.5 million, or 5.7%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which included a $120.3 million increase in CCBX loans and an increase of $53.2 million in community bank loans. The increase in CCBX loans includes an increase of $52.3 million, or 6.4%, in consumer and other loans and an increase of $48.2 million, or 55.1%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $100.5 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to reduce credit exposure in certain loan categories and manage credit risk. We continue to reposition ourselves by managing CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio and we will continue growing the CCBX portfolio in future quarters with loans that have lower potential risk of credit deterioration and are more aligned with our long term objectives. The increase in interest and fees on loans compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was largely due to loan growth. The increase compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was largely due to growth in higher yielding loans and increased interest rates. The FOMC has increased rates 1.00% since December 31, 2022 and last raised the target Federal Funds rate 0.25% on July 26, 2023.

Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks was $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 a decrease of $907,000 compared to December 31, 2023 due to a decrease in average balance and an increase of $1.7 million compared to March 31, 2023 due to an increase in average balance and higher interest rates. The average balance of interest earning deposits with other banks for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $350.9 million, compared to $413.1 million and $271.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The average yield on these interest earning deposits with other banks increased to 5.48% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 5.46% and 4.62% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Total interest expense was $29.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a $1.0 million increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and a $13.9 million increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $28.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $27.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $15.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $13.9 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as a result of an increase in CCBX deposits that are tied to, and reprice when the FOMC raises rates. Similarly, most of our CCBX loans also reprice when the FOMC raises interest rates. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $669,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $670,000 and $662,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The $7,000 increase in interest expense on borrowed funds from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 is the result of an increase in interest rates.

Total cost of deposits was 3.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 2.13%, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Community bank and CCBX cost of deposits were 1.66% and 4.93% respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.57% and 4.90%, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 0.66% and 3.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in cost of deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the prior periods for both segments is a result of the continued higher interest rate environment. While we continue working to hold down deposit costs, the higher interest rate environment has impacted our cost of deposits and resulted in higher interest expense on interest bearing deposits as we work to retain and grow our community bank deposits and CCBX deposits continue to grow as a percent of total deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin was 6.78% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 6.61% and 7.15% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to higher loan yields and the decrease compared to March 31, 2023 was largely due to an increase in cost of deposits. Increases in rates on interest bearing deposits by our competitors and the growth in higher cost CCBX deposits contributed to an overall increase in interest expense on interest bearing deposits. Additionally, the actions we took in an effort to strengthen our balance sheet by selling higher risk and higher yielding loans or letting such loans mature during the quarters ended September 30, 2023, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 will continue to impact net interest margin in future quarters. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $3.5 million, or 4.3%, to $84.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $81.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and increased $18.2 million, or 27.4%, compared to $66.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, due to an increase in outstanding balances and higher interest rates. Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, there was a $1.7 million increase in interest on interest earning deposits held at other financial institutions. These interest earning deposits earned an average rate of 5.48% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 5.46% and 4.62% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Average investment securities decreased $34.3 million to $115.4 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 and increased $13.1 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 as a result of $100.0 million in AFS U.S. Treasury securities that matured during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Interest on investment securities decreased $191,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 as a result of the maturing Treasury securities. Interest on total investment securities increased $481,000 compared to March 31, 2023, as a result of increased yield and outstanding balance. These increases in interest income were partially offset by increases in interest expense on interest bearing deposits, as previously discussed.

Cost of funds was 3.52% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 13 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and an increase of 133 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 3.49%, compared to 3.36% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 2.13% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increased cost of funds and deposits compared to December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 was due to the increase in interest rates compared to the previous periods and growth in higher rate CCBX deposits.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, total loans receivable increased by $173.5 million, or 5.7%, to $3.20 billion, compared to $3.03 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This increase consists of a $120.3 million increase in CCBX loans and $53.1 million in community bank loan growth. Total loans receivable as of March 31, 2024 increased $362.4 million compared to March 31, 2023. This increase includes community bank loan growth of $212.3 million and an increase in CCBX loans of $150.1 million. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, $100.5 million in CCBX loans were sold and $797,000 in loans were held for sale as of March 31, 2024, and no loans were held for sale at December 31, 2023 or March 31, 2023.

Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 10.85%, compared to 10.71% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 9.95% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, community bank loans increased 2.9%, or $53.1 million, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, with an average yield of 6.46% and CCBX loans outstanding increased 10.1%, or $120.3 million, compared to December 31, 2023, with an average CCBX yield of 17.34%. The yield on CCBX loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits for our community bank and CCBX segments for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Community

Bank 6.46% 1.66% 6.32% 1.57% 5.97% 0.66% CCBX (1) 17.34% 4.93% 17.36% 4.90% 16.09% 3.89% Consolidated 10.85% 3.49% 10.71% 3.36% 9.95% 2.13%

(1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Annualized calculations for periods shown.

The following tables illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans (2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by

average CCBX loans(2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans (2) BaaS loan interest income $ 54,569 17.34 % $ 52,327 17.36 % $ 42,220 16.09 % Less: BaaS loan expense 24,837 7.89 % 24,310 8.06 % 17,554 6.69 % Net BaaS loan income (1) $ 29,732 9.45 % $ 28,017 9.30 % $ 24,666 9.40 % Average BaaS Loans(3) $ 1,265,857 $ 1,196,137 $ 1,064,192

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

(2) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

(3) Includes loans held for sale.

Key Performance Ratios

ROA was 0.73% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 0.97% and 1.58% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was down 0.24% and 0.84%, respectively, as a result of lower margin compared to December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023. Noninterest expenses were higher for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 due to increased salaries and employee benefits, investments in technology, and higher legal and professional expenses. There were a number of unanticipated expenses incurred in the quarter ended March 31, 2024 which impacted earnings. These expenses are detailed at the beginning of this earnings release.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended (unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Return on average assets (1) 0.73 % 0.97 % 1.13 % 1.52 % 1.58 % Return on average equity (1) 9.21 % 12.35 % 14.60 % 19.53 % 19.89 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 10.07 % 9.77 % 10.08 % 10.18 % 9.19 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 10.85 % 10.71 % 10.84 % 10.85 % 9.95 % Cost of funds (1) 3.52 % 3.39 % 3.18 % 2.77 % 2.19 % Cost of deposits (1) 3.49 % 3.36 % 3.14 % 2.72 % 2.13 % Net interest margin (1) 6.78 % 6.61 % 7.10 % 7.58 % 7.15 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 6.04 % 5.56 % 6.23 % 6.11 % 5.69 % Noninterest income to average assets (1) 9.38 % 6.95 % 3.81 % 6.90 % 6.28 % Efficiency ratio 37.88 % 41.58 % 58.36 % 42.92 % 43.03 % Loans receivable to deposits (2) 92.42 % 90.05 % 90.19 % 96.23 % 92.55 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.



Noninterest Income

The following table details noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 Deposit service charges and fees $ 908 $ 957 $ 910 Loan referral fees 168 — — Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 15 80 39 Gain on sales of loans, net — — 123 Other 308 60 299 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,399 1,097 1,371 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,131 1,015 948 Transaction fees 1,122 1,006 917 Interchange fees 1,539 1,272 789 Reimbursement of expenses 1,033 1,076 921 BaaS program income 4,825 4,369 3,575 BaaS credit enhancements 79,808 58,449 42,362 Baas fraud enhancements 923 779 1,999 BaaS indemnification income 80,731 59,228 44,361 Total BaaS income 85,556 63,597 47,936 Total noninterest income $ 86,955 $ 64,694 $ 49,307



Noninterest income was $87.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $22.3 million from $64.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and an increase of $37.6 million from $49.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $22.0 million in total BaaS income. The $22.0 million increase in total BaaS income included a $21.4 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses, a $144,000 increase in BaaS fraud enhancements, and an increase of $456,000 in BaaS program income. The increase in BaaS program income is largely due to higher servicing and other BaaS fees, transaction fees and interchange fees (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements). Additionally, loan referral fees increased $168,000 and other income increased $248,000 primarily due to an increase in bank owned life insurance earnings in comparison to lower earnings that resulted from a policy change in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 which depressed earnings. The $37.6 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $36.4 million increase in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements, an increase of $1.3 million in BaaS program income, an increase of $168,000 in loan referral fees, partially offset by a decrease of $123,000 in gain on sale of loans.

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 21 relationships, at varying stages, as of March 31, 2024. We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships and are exiting relationships where it makes sense and are focusing on larger more established partners, with experienced management teams, existing customer bases and strong financial positions. The sale of CCBX loans during the quarters ended September 30, 2023, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 are part of our strategy to strengthen the balance sheet, reduce credit exposure in certain loan categories and lower the overall potential credit risk in our loan portfolio. These sales resulted in a tighter interest margin in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as higher quality loans yield less than higher risk loans. The size of our CCBX loan portfolio increased during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and we expect it to continue increasing as we work to grow the portfolio with loans that are subject to increased underwriting standards.

Coastal worked with One and Robinhood to launch two new lending products in Q1 that can reach wide, established customer bases. One launched its offering of point-of-sale installment loans through Walmart. These loans, which can be offered with customer friendly pricing and payment features similar to so-called "Buy Now Pay Later" products, are fully disclosed and offered as standard credit products, avoiding concerns raised with respect to more typical Buy Now Pay Later offerings. Likewise, Robinhood Credit launched a new credit card that will be marketed to Robinhood’s customers.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

As of (unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Active 19 19 18 Friends and family / testing 1 1 1 Implementation / onboarding 1 1 1 Signed letters of intent 0 0 4 Wind down - active but preparing to exit relationship 0 0 1 Total CCBX relationships 21 21 25



The following table details noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Noninterest Expense

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 Salaries and employee benefits $ 17,984 $ 16,490 $ 15,575 Legal and professional expenses 3,672 2,649 3,062 Data processing and software licenses 2,892 2,417 1,840 Occupancy 1,518 1,340 1,219 Point of sale expense 869 899 753 Director and staff expenses 400 478 626 FDIC assessments 683 665 595 Excise taxes 320 449 455 Marketing 53 138 95 Other 1,867 1,089 890 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 30,258 26,614 25,110 BaaS loan expense 24,837 24,310 17,554 BaaS fraud expense 923 779 1,999 BaaS loan and fraud expense 25,760 25,089 19,553 Total noninterest expense $ 56,018 $ 51,703 $ 44,663



Total noninterest expense increased $4.3 million to $56.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $51.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and increased $11.4 million from $44.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was primarily due to a $671,000 increase in BaaS expense (including a $144,000 increase in BaaS fraud expense an a $527,000 increase in BaaS loan expense), a $1.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $1.0 million increase in legal and professional expenses, which includes $849,000 in audit and accounting service expenses that were unanticipated, and a $778,000 increase in other expenses largely due to exit costs associated with terminating our relationship with a fraud/compliance vendor of $600,000 and an operational loss of $122,000, which are detailed at the beginning of this earnings release. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter during which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners. Legal and professional fees were higher in the three months ended March 31, 2024 due to increased fees related to data and risk management, building out our infrastructure and increased consulting expenses for projects and enhanced monitoring. The $1.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits included $343,000 in one time expenses related to additional expense related to retirements and our initiative to manage costs going forward which increased expenses in this period.

The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were largely due to an increase of $6.2 million in BaaS partner expense (including a $7.3 million increase in BaaS loan expense offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in BaaS fraud expense), $2.4 million increase in salary and employee benefits related to hiring staff for CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives. Additionally, there was a $977,000 increase in other expenses primarily due to unanticipated expenses from exit costs associated with a fraud/compliance vendor of $600,000 and an operational loss of $122,000 which are detailed at the beginning of this earnings release, and a $1.1 million increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements in technology and a $116,000 increase in point of sale expenses which is attributed to increased CCBX activity.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The income tax provision was lower for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 primarily due to lower net income. The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 2.62% for calculating the provision for state taxes.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $111.9 million, or 3.0%, to $3.87 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $3.75 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase is primarily due to a $173.5 million increase in loans receivable combined with a $88,000 increase in other assets and $30.6 million increase in interest earning deposits held at other banks, partially offset by a $99.5 million decrease in AFS securities as such securities matured, $22.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses and a $29.4 million increase in the credit enhancement asset. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, we sold $100.5 million in CCBX loans as part of our strategy to optimize our CCBX portfolio, reduce credit exposure in certain loan categories and strengthen the balance sheet by replacing loans sold with higher credit quality originated loans with enhanced credit standards, compared to $125.1 million sold during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. There were $797,000 loans held for sale at March 31, 2024 and no loans held for sale as of December 31, 2023.

Total assets increased $414.2 million, or 12.0%, to $3.87 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.45 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $362.4 million, a $126.1 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks, partially offset by an increase of $29.4 million in the credit enhancement asset and a decrease of $51.6 million in investment securities compared to March 31, 2023.

Loans Receivable

Total loans receivable increased $173.5 million to $3.20 billion at March 31, 2024, from $3.03 billion at December 31, 2023, and increased $362.4 million from $2.84 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was the result of an increase of $120.3 million in CCBX loans as we work to build back this portfolio with new loans, subject to enhanced credit standards, following several periods of shrinking this portfolio to optimize our balance sheet, and a $53.1 million increase in community bank loans. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $100.5 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as part of our plan to optimize and strengthen the balance sheet and reduce and manage credit risk. The change in loans receivable over the quarter ended March 31, 2023 includes CCBX loan growth of $150.1 million and community bank loan growth of $212.3 million as of March 31, 2024.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the period indicated:

Consolidated As of March 31, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 As of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 135,671 4.2 % $ 87,494 2.9 % $ 118,796 4.2 % All other commercial & industrial loans 201,555 6.3 203,800 6.7 207,542 7.3 Total commercial and industrial loans: 337,226 10.5 291,294 9.6 326,338 11.5 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development 160,862 5.0 157,100 5.2 206,635 7.3 Residential real estate 496,305 15.5 463,426 15.3 455,507 16.0 Commercial real estate 1,342,489 41.9 1,303,533 43.0 1,102,771 38.8 Consumer and other loans 870,134 27.1 818,039 26.9 752,528 26.4 Gross loans receivable 3,207,016 100.0 % 3,033,392 100.0 % 2,843,779 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (7,462 ) (7,300 ) (6,575 ) Loans receivable $ 3,199,554 $ 3,026,092 $ 2,837,204 Loan Yield (1) 10.85 % 10.71 % 9.95 %

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.



Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.

The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX loans which are included in the total loan portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 154,395 8.2 % $ 149,502 8.2 % $ 158,873 9.5 % Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 160,862 8.5 157,100 8.5 206,635 12.3 Residential real estate loans 231,157 12.2 225,391 12.3 206,140 12.3 Commercial real estate loans 1,342,489 71.0 1,303,533 70.9 1,102,771 65.7 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 1,447 0.1 1,628 0.1 2,860 0.2 Gross Community Bank loans receivable 1,890,350 100.0 % 1,837,154 100.0 % 1,677,279 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (7,068 ) (7,000 ) (6,265 ) Loans receivable $ 1,883,282 $ 1,830,154 $ 1,671,014 Loan Yield(1) 6.46 % 6.32 % 5.97 %

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.





CCBX As of March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 135,671 10.3 % $ 87,494 7.3 % $ 118,796 10.2 % All other commercial & industrial loans 47,160 3.6 54,298 4.5 48,669 4.1 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 265,148 20.1 238,035 19.9 249,367 21.4 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 505,706 38.4 505,837 42.3 318,187 27.3 Other consumer and other loans 362,981 27.6 310,574 26.0 431,481 37.0 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,316,666 100.0 % 1,196,238 100.0 % 1,166,500 100.0 % Net deferred origination (fees) costs (394 ) (300 ) (310 ) Loans receivable $ 1,316,272 $ 1,195,938 $ 1,166,190 Loan Yield - CCBX (1)(2) 17.34 % 17.36 % 16.09 %

(1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.



Deposits

Total deposits increased $102.6 million, or 3.1%, to $3.46 billion at March 31, 2024 from $3.36 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was due to a $105.9 million increase in core deposits, partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in time deposits. Deposits in our CCBX segment increased $166.2 million, from $1.86 billion at December 31, 2023, to $2.03 billion at March 31, 2024 and community bank deposits decreased $63.6 million from $1.50 billion at December 31, 2023, to $1.43 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease in community bank deposits is a result of managing our deposit rates during the quarter and letting some of our higher rate deposits run-off. We are comfortable with our pricing discipline and letting some of the higher rate community bank deposits run-off because we believe that we have adequate funding access through our CCBX deposits, and despite the generally higher cost of deposits, these CCBX deposits are typically less costly than raising our rates to meet competitors' rates, brokered funds or borrowing rates. We are working to retain and grow our community bank deposits and will continue to do so in future quarters when interest rates are lower and customers are less rate sensitive. CCBX deposits continue to grow as a percent of total deposits. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing demand and money market accounts. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $51.1 million, or 8.2%, to $574.1 million from $625.2 million at December 31, 2023. Community bank noninterest bearing deposits totaled $515.4 million or 35.9% of total community bank deposits and CCBX noninterest bearing deposits totaled $58.7 million, or 2.9% of total CCBX deposits. In the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, interest bearing demand and money market accounts increased $159.4 million, savings deposits decreased $2.5 million, and time deposits decreased $3.2 million. Included in total deposits is $336.8 million in IntraFi network reciprocal interest bearing demand and money market accounts as of March 31, 2024, which provides our larger deposit customers with fully insured deposits through a reciprocal agreement with other banks. Uninsured deposits decreased to $495.6 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $558.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Total deposits increased $367.8 million, or 11.9%, to $3.46 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $3.10 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase is largely the result of growth in CCBX deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $187.7 million, or 24.6%, to $574.1 million at March 31, 2024 from $761.8 million at March 31, 2023 as a result of customer movement from noninterest to interest bearing accounts. Interest bearing demand and money market accounts increased $592.5 million, or 26.8%, to $2.80 billion at March 31, 2024, and savings deposits decreased $25.2 million, or 25.3%, and time deposits decreased $11.9 million, or 44.1%, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. Deposits in our CCBX segment increased $465.1 million, from $1.56 billion at March 31, 2023, to $2.03 billion at March 31, 2024 and community bank deposits decreased $97.4 million, from $1.53 billion at March 31, 2023, to $1.43 billion at March 31, 2024. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing demand and money market accounts. Uninsured deposits decreased to $495.6 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $768.3 million as of March 31, 2023 primarily as a result of increased usage of our cash sweep and exchange services to other banks for increased FDIC insurance coverage as described below.

Additionally, as of March 31, 2024, $92.2 million in CCBX customer deposits were transferred off the Bank’s balance sheet to other financial institutions on a daily basis for additional FDIC insurance coverage. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio for the periods indicated.

Consolidated As of March 31, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 As of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount Percent of

Total

Deposits Balance Percent of

Total

Deposits Balance Percent of

Total

Deposits Demand, noninterest bearing $ 574,112 16.6 % $ 625,202 18.6 % $ 761,800 24.6 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 2,799,667 80.9 2,640,240 78.6 2,207,121 71.3 Savings 74,085 2.1 76,562 2.3 99,241 3.2 Total core deposits 3,447,864 99.6 3,342,004 99.5 3,068,162 99.1 Brokered deposits 1 0.0 1 0.0 1 — Time deposits less than $100,000 7,199 0.2 8,109 0.2 11,343 0.4 Time deposits $100,000 and over 7,915 0.2 10,249 0.3 15,717 0.5 Total $ 3,462,979 100.0 % $ 3,360,363 100.0 % $ 3,095,223 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 3.49 % 3.36 % 2.13 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.





The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX deposits which are included in the total deposit portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 515,443 35.9 % $ 561,572 37.5 % $ 664,452 43.4 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 834,725 58.2 846,072 56.5 743,548 48.6 Savings 68,747 4.8 71,598 4.8 96,330 6.3 Total core deposits 1,418,915 98.9 1,479,242 98.8 1,504,330 98.3 Brokered deposits 1 0.0 1 0.0 1 0.0 Time deposits less than $100,000 7,199 0.5 8,109 0.5 11,343 0.7 Time deposits $100,000 and over 7,915 0.6 10,249 0.7 15,717 1.0 Total Community Bank deposits $ 1,434,030 100.0 % $ 1,497,601 100.0 % $ 1,531,391 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 1.66 % 1.57 % 0.66 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

CCBX As of March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 58,669 2.9 % $ 63,630 3.4 % $ 97,348 6.2 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 1,964,942 96.8 1,794,168 96.3 1,463,573 93.6 Savings 5,338 0.3 4,964 0.3 2,911 0.2 Total core deposits 2,028,949 100.0 1,862,762 100.0 1,563,832 100.0 BaaS-brokered deposits — 0.0 — 0.0 — — Total CCBX deposits $ 2,028,949 100.0 % $ 1,862,762 100.0 % $ 1,563,832 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 4.93 % 4.90 % 3.89 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.





Borrowings

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had the capacity to borrow up to a total of $659.5 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, and an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank, with no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of March 31, 2024.

Shareholders’ Equity

The Company had a cash balance of $5.3 million as of March 31, 2024, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, and for funding $643,000 in commitments to bank technology funds.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $8.7 million since December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $6.8 million in net earnings, combined with a decrease in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities of $467,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at March 31, 2024, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited) Coastal Community Bank Coastal Financial Corporation Minimum Well Capitalized Ratios under Prompt Corrective Action (1) Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets) 9.19 % 8.24 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.14 % 8.98 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.14 % 9.08 % 8.00 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.43 % 11.70 % 10.00 %

(1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.

Asset Quality

The total allowance for credit losses was $139.3 million and 4.35% of loans receivable at March 31, 2024 compared to $117.0 million and 3.86% at December 31, 2023 and $89.1 million and 3.14% at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $117.9 million and 8.96% of CCBX loans receivable at March 31, 2024, with $21.4 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 1.14% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

As of March 31, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 As of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,883,282 $ 1,316,272 $ 3,199,554 $ 1,830,154 $ 1,195,938 $ 3,026,092 $ 1,671,014 $ 1,166,190 $ 2,837,204 Allowance for credit losses (21,384 ) (117,874 ) (139,258 ) (21,595 ) (95,363 ) (116,958 ) (20,708 ) (68,415 ) (89,123 ) Allowance for credit losses to

total loans receivable 1.14 % 8.96 % 4.35 % 1.18 % 7.97 % 3.86 % 1.24 % 5.87 % 3.14 %



Provision for credit losses - loans totaled $79.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, $60.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $43.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $57.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $44.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $32.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Provisions for credit losses – loans and net charge-offs increased due to an increase in CCBX loans receivable which have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, as reflected in the factors for allowance for credit losses . CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company was responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $317.8 million loan portfolio. Effective April 1, 2024, the agreement changed and the Company is responsible for 5% of the credit losses on this loan portfolio. At March 31, 2024, our portion of this portfolio represented $32.0 million in loans. The provision on the Company's portion of the portfolio was $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $770,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. While this portfolio of partner loans for which we are fully responsible remains profitable, the provision for credit losses has increased compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023 both from growth in the portfolio and a higher loss rate. In response, and working with the partner, we have strengthened our underwriting standards. Our allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2024 was based on 5% of the balance outstanding that the Company is now responsible for, in accordance with the updated and signed agreement.

Net charge-offs for this $32.0 million in loans were $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $590,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 15 $ 58,979 $ 58,994 $ 2 $ 47,650 $ 47,652 $ 50 $ 34,117 $ 34,167 Gross recoveries (4 ) (1,772 ) (1,776 ) (4 ) (2,777 ) (2,781 ) (5 ) (1,860 ) (1,865 ) Net charge-offs $ 11 $ 57,207 $ 57,218 $ (2 ) $ 44,873 $ 44,871 $ 45 $ 32,257 $ 32,302 Net charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00 % 18.18 % 7.34 % 0.00 % 14.88 % 5.92 % 0.01 % 12.29 % 4.84 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

The increase in the Company’s provision for credit losses - loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, is a result of an increase in loans receivable. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a $79.7 million provision for credit losses - loans was recorded for CCBX partner loans based on management’s analysis, compared to the $60.5 million provision for credit losses - loans that was recorded for CCBX for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as a result of an increase in CCBX loans receivable. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2024, management re-evaluated and updated its assumptions to more accurately reflect the risk of unfunded commitments and to better reflect the loss rate of the community bank portfolio overall. As a result, management increased the unfunded commitment provision for the community bank by $2.2 million. The allowance for the community bank loan portfolio was reduced as a result of the continued strong performance of the community bank portfolio, which primarily offset the increase in the unfunded commitment provision.

In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the Bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk.

The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision recapture of $199,000 and was needed for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and a provision of $277,000 and $428,000 was needed for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Community bank $ (199 ) $ 277 $ 428 CCBX 79,717 60,467 43,116 Total provision expense $ 79,518 $ 60,744 $ 43,544



At March 31, 2024, our nonperforming assets were $54.9 million, or 1.42% of total assets, compared to $53.8 million, or 1.43%, of total assets, at December 31, 2023, and $31.5 million, or 0.91% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. These ratios are impacted by CCBX loans over 90 days delinquent that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of March 31, 2024, $44.3 million of the $46.9 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above. Nonperforming assets increased $1.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, due to a $399,000 increase in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing combined with a $628,000 increase in community bank nonaccrual loans. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will increase as those loan portfolios grow. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. Community bank nonaccrual loans increased with the addition of two nonaccrual loans, partially offset by two payoffs. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at March 31, 2024. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.71% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.78% at December 31, 2023, and 1.11% at March 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, there were $11,000 community bank net recoveries and $7.9 million nonperforming community bank loans, including a multifamily loan for $6.9 million with a $1.1 million reserve to align with purchase sale agreement (see the unanticipated expenses table at the beginning of this earnings release). For the quarter ended March 31, 2024 $57.2 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

Consolidated (dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of March 31, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 As of March 31, 2023 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ — $ — $ 15 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development — — 66 Residential real estate 212 170 — Commercial real estate 7,731 7,145 6,901 Total nonaccrual loans 7,943 7,315 6,982 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 1,793 2,086 187 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,796 1,115 946 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 37,603 34,835 17,772 Other consumer and other loans 5,731 8,488 5,657 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 46,923 46,524 24,562 Total nonperforming loans 54,866 53,839 31,544 Real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 54,866 $ 53,839 $ 31,544 Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.25 % Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 1.71 % 1.78 % 1.11 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.42 % 1.43 % 0.91 %



The following tables detail the community bank and CCBX nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

Community Bank As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ — $ — $ 15 Real estate: Construction, land and land development — — 66 Residential real estate 212 170 — Commercial real estate 7,731 7,145 6,901 Total nonaccrual loans 7,943 7,315 6,982 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more — — — Total nonperforming loans 7,943 7,315 6,982 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 7,943 $ 7,315 $ 6,982





CCBX As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Nonaccrual loans $ — $ — $ — Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 1,793 2,086 187 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,796 1,115 946 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 37,603 34,835 17,772 Other consumer and other loans 5,731 8,488 5,657 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 46,923 46,524 24,562 Total nonperforming loans 46,923 46,524 24,562 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 46,923 $ 46,524 $ 24,562



About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $3.87 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to broker-dealers, digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com .

CCB-ER

Contact

Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659

Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) ASSETS March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Cash and due from banks $ 32,790 $ 31,345 $ 37,676 Interest earning deposits with other banks 482,338 451,783 356,240 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 41 99,504 97,999 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 50,049 50,860 3,705 Other investments 10,583 10,227 11,346 Loans held for sale 797 — 27,292 Loans receivable 3,199,554 3,026,092 2,837,204 Allowance for credit losses (139,258 ) (116,958 ) (89,123 ) Total loans receivable, net 3,060,296 2,909,134 2,748,081 CCBX credit enhancement asset 137,276 107,921 76,395 CCBX receivable 10,369 9,088 13,681 Premises and equipment, net 22,995 22,090 18,030 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,756 5,932 4,812 Accrued interest receivable 24,681 26,819 19,321 Bank-owned life insurance, net 12,991 12,870 12,761 Deferred tax asset, net 2,221 3,806 20,527 Other assets 12,075 11,987 3,167 Total assets $ 3,865,258 $ 3,753,366 $ 3,451,033 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 3,462,979 $ 3,360,363 $ 3,095,223 Subordinated debt, net 44,181 44,144 44,031 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,590 3,590 3,588 Deferred compensation 442 479 582 Accrued interest payable 1,061 892 874 Operating lease liabilities 5,946 6,124 5,022 CCBX payable 33,095 33,651 30,794 Other liabilities 10,255 9,145 12,156 Total liabilities 3,561,549 3,458,388 3,192,270 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 131,601 130,136 127,447 Retained earnings 172,110 165,311 133,123 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2 ) (469 ) (1,807 ) Total shareholders’ equity 303,709 294,978 258,763 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,865,258 $ 3,753,366 $ 3,451,033





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 84,621 $ 81,159 $ 66,431 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 4,780 5,687 3,097 Interest on investment securities 1,034 1,225 553 Dividends on other investments 37 172 30 Total interest income 90,472 88,243 70,111 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 28,867 27,916 14,958 Interest on borrowed funds 669 670 662 Total interest expense 29,536 28,586 15,620 Net interest income 60,936 59,657 54,491 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 83,158 60,789 43,697 Net interest income/(expense) after provision for credit losses (22,222 ) (1,132 ) 10,794 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 908 957 910 Loan referral fees 168 — — Gain on sales of loans, net — — 123 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 15 80 39 Other income 308 60 299 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,399 1,097 1,371 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,131 1,015 948 Transaction fees 1,122 1,006 917 Interchange fees 1,539 1,272 789 Reimbursement of expenses 1,033 1,076 921 BaaS program income 4,825 4,369 3,575 BaaS credit enhancements 79,808 58,449 42,362 BaaS fraud enhancements 923 779 1,999 BaaS indemnification income 80,731 59,228 44,361 Total noninterest income 86,955 64,694 49,307 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 17,984 16,490 15,575 Occupancy 1,518 1,340 1,219 Data processing and software licenses 2,892 2,417 1,840 Legal and professional expenses 3,672 2,649 3,062 Point of sale expense 869 899 753 Excise taxes 320 449 455 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments 683 665 595 Director and staff expenses 400 478 626 Marketing 53 138 95 Other expense 1,867 1,089 890 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 30,258 26,614 25,110 BaaS loan expense 24,837 24,310 17,554 BaaS fraud expense 923 779 1,999 BaaS loan and fraud expense 25,760 25,089 19,553 Total noninterest expense 56,018 51,703 44,663 Income before provision for income taxes 8,715 11,859 15,438 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,915 2,847 3,047 NET INCOME $ 6,800 $ 9,012 $ 12,391 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.68 $ 0.94 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.66 $ 0.91 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,340,997 13,286,828 13,196,960 Diluted 13,676,917 13,676,513 13,609,491





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 350,868 $ 4,780 5.48 % $ 413,127 $ 5,687 5.46 % $ 271,700 $ 3,097 4.62 % Investment securities, available for sale (2) 64,878 349 2.16 100,204 546 2.16 100,273 535 2.16 Investment securities, held to maturity (2) 50,490 685 5.46 49,469 679 5.45 1,955 18 3.73 Other investments 10,262 37 1.45 11,683 172 5.84 10,633 30 1.14 Loans receivable (3) 3,137,271 84,621 10.85 3,007,289 81,159 10.71 2,708,177 66,431 9.95 Total interest earning assets 3,613,769 90,472 10.07 3,581,772 88,243 9.77 3,092,738 70,111 9.19 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (114,985 ) (95,391 ) (81,086 ) Other noninterest earning assets 229,437 204,052 172,161 Total assets $ 3,728,221 $ 3,690,433 $ 3,183,813 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 2,728,884 $ 28,867 4.25 % $ 2,660,235 $ 27,916 4.16 % $ 2,070,217 $ 14,958 2.93 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 5 — — 1 — — — — — Subordinated debt 44,159 598 5.45 44,121 598 5.38 44,010 599 5.52 Junior subordinated debentures 3,590 71 7.95 3,590 72 7.96 3,588 63 7.12 Total interest bearing liabilities 2,776,638 29,536 4.28 2,707,947 28,586 4.19 2,117,815 15,620 2.99 Noninterest bearing deposits 595,693 640,424 775,940 Other liabilities 58,829 52,450 37,448 Total shareholders' equity 297,061 289,612 252,610 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,728,221 $ 3,690,433 $ 3,183,813 Net interest income $ 60,936 $ 59,657 $ 54,491 Interest rate spread 5.79 % 5.59 % 6.20 % Net interest margin (4) 6.78 % 6.61 % 7.15 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.



COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2) $ 1,871,414 $ 30,052 6.46 % $ 1,811,152 $ 28,832 6.32 % $ 1,643,985 $ 24,211 5.97 % Total interest earning assets 1,871,414 30,052 6.46 1,811,152 28,832 6.32 1,643,985 24,211 5.97 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 922,340 6,013 2.62 % 951,148 6,090 2.54 % 853,152 2,534 1.20 % Intrabank liability 410,993 5,599 5.48 275,995 3,799 5.46 94,668 1,079 4.62 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,333,333 11,612 3.50 1,227,143 9,889 3.20 947,820 3,613 1.55 Noninterest bearing deposits 538,081 584,009 696,166 Net interest income $ 18,440 $ 18,943 $ 20,598 Net interest margin(3) 3.96 % 4.15 % 5.08 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2)(4) $ 1,265,857 $ 54,569 17.34 % $ 1,196,137 $ 52,327 17.36 % $ 1,064,192 $ 42,220 16.09 % Intrabank asset 598,299 8,151 5.48 569,365 7,837 5.46 232,647 2,652 4.62 Total interest earning assets 1,864,156 62,720 13.53 1,765,502 60,164 13.52 1,296,839 44,872 14.03 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 1,806,544 22,854 5.09 % 1,709,087 21,826 5.07 % 1,217,065 12,424 4.14 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,806,544 22,854 5.09 1,709,087 21,826 5.07 1,217,065 12,424 4.14 Noninterest bearing deposits 57,612 56,415 79,774 Net interest income $ 39,866 $ 38,338 $ 32,448 Net interest margin(3) 8.60 % 8.62 % 10.15 % Net interest margin, net of Baas loan expense (5) 3.24 % 3.15 % 4.66 %





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 350,868 $ 4,780 5.48 % $ 413,127 $ 5,687 5.46 % $ 271,700 $ 3,097 4.62 % Investment securities, available for sale (6) 64,878 349 2.16 100,204 546 2.16 100,273 535 2.16 Investment securities, held to maturity (6) 50,490 685 5.46 49,469 679 5.45 1,955 18 3.73 Other investments 10,262 37 1.45 11,683 172 5.84 10,633 30 1.15 Total interest earning assets 476,498 5,851 4.94 % 574,483 — 7,084 4.89 % 384,561 3,680 3.88 % Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: FHLB advances and borrowings $ 5 $ — 5.43 % 3 — — % — — — % Subordinated debt 44,159 598 5.45 % 44,121 598 5.38 % 44,010 599 5.52 % Junior subordinated debentures 3,590 71 7.95 3,590 72 7.96 3,588 63 7.12 Intrabank liability, net (7) 187,306 2,552 5.48 293,370 4,038 5.46 137,979 1,573 4.62 Total interest bearing liabilities 235,060 3,221 5.51 341,084 4,708 5.48 185,576 2,235 4.89 Net interest income $ 2,630 $ 2,376 $ 1,445 Net interest margin(3) 2.22 % 1.64 % 1.52 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

(4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

(6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30, 2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 90,472 $ 88,243 $ 88,331 $ 83,686 $ 70,111 Interest expense 29,536 28,586 26,102 21,336 15,620 Net interest income 60,936 59,657 62,229 62,350 54,491 Provision for credit losses 83,158 60,789 27,253 52,253 43,677 Net interest (expense)/ income after provision for credit losses (22,222 ) (1,132 ) 34,976 10,097 10,794 Noninterest income 86,955 64,694 34,579 58,595 49,307 Noninterest expense 56,018 51,703 56,501 51,910 44,663 Provision for income tax 1,915 2,847 2,784 3,876 3,047 Net income 6,800 9,012 10,270 12,906 12,391 As of and for the Three Month Period March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 515,128 $ 483,128 $ 474,946 $ 275,060 $ 393,916 Investment securities 50,090 150,364 141,489 110,730 101,704 Loans held for sale 797 — — 35,923 27,292 Loans receivable 3,199,554 3,026,092 2,967,035 3,007,553 2,837,204 Allowance for credit losses (139,258 ) (116,958 ) (101,085 ) (110,762 ) (89,123 ) Total assets 3,865,258 3,753,366 3,678,265 3,535,283 3,451,033 Interest bearing deposits 2,888,867 2,735,161 2,637,914 2,436,980 2,333,423 Noninterest bearing deposits 574,112 625,202 651,786 725,592 761,800 Core deposits (1) 3,447,864 3,342,004 3,269,082 3,137,747 3,068,162 Total deposits 3,462,979 3,360,363 3,289,700 3,162,572 3,095,223 Total borrowings 47,771 47,734 47,695 47,658 47,619 Total shareholders’ equity 303,709 294,978 284,450 272,662 258,763 Share and Per Share Data (2): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.51 $ 0.68 $ 0.77 $ 0.97 $ 0.94 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.66 $ 0.75 $ 0.95 $ 0.91 Dividends per share — — — — — Book value per share (3) $ 22.65 $ 22.17 $ 21.38 $ 20.50 $ 19.48 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 22.65 $ 22.17 $ 21.38 $ 20.50 $ 19.48 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 13,340,997 13,286,828 13,285,974 13,275,640 13,196,960 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 13,676,917 13,676,513 13,675,833 13,597,763 13,609,491 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,407,320 13,304,339 13,302,449 13,300,809 13,281,533 Stock options outstanding at end of period 309,069 354,969 356,359 357,999 360,119





As of and for the Three Month Period March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets (5) to total assets 1.42 % 1.43 % 1.18 % 0.95 % 0.91 % Nonperforming assets (5) to loans receivable and OREO 1.71 % 1.78 % 1.47 % 1.12 % 1.11 % Nonperforming loans (5) to total loans receivable 1.71 % 1.78 % 1.47 % 1.12 % 1.11 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 253.8 % 217.2 % 232.2 % 328.4 % 282.5 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 4.35 % 3.86 % 3.41 % 3.68 % 3.14 % Gross charge-offs $ 58,994 $ 47,652 $ 37,879 $ 32,299 $ 34,167 Gross recoveries $ 1,776 $ 2,781 $ 1,045 $ 1,340 $ 1,865 Net charge-offs to average loans (6) 7.34 % 5.92 % 4.77 % 4.19 % 4.84 % Capital Ratios: Company Tier 1 leverage capital 8.24 % 8.10 % 8.03 % 8.16 % 8.29 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 8.98 % 9.10 % 9.00 % 8.36 % 8.61 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.08 % 9.20 % 9.11 % 8.47 % 8.73 % Total risk-based capital 11.70 % 11.87 % 11.80 % 11.12 % 11.49 % Bank Tier 1 leverage capital 9.19 % 9.06 % 8.99 % 9.16 % 9.35 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.14 % 10.30 % 10.21 % 9.52 % 9.76 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.14 % 10.30 % 10.21 % 9.52 % 9.76 % Total risk-based capital 11.43 % 11.58 % 11.48 % 10.80 % 11.03 %

(1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and all time deposits.

(2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.

(3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.

(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated.

(5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.

(6) Annualized calculations.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

A reconciliation showing the impact of certain non-GAAP unanticipated expenses on net income is included in the second paragraph of this earnings release.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on CCBX loans and the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Net interest income net of BaaS loan expense is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans: CCBX loan yield (GAAP)(1) 17.34 % 17.36 % 16.09 % Total average CCBX loans receivable $ 1,265,857 $ 1,196,137 $ 1,064,192 Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP) 54,569 52,327 42,220 BaaS loan expense (24,837 ) (24,310 ) (17,554 ) Net BaaS loan income $ 29,732 $ 28,017 $ 24,666 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans (1) 9.45 % 9.30 % 9.40 % Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: CCBX interest margin (1) 8.60 % 8.62 % 10.15 % CCBX earning assets 1,864,156 1,765,502 1,296,839 Net interest income 39,866 38,338 32,448 Less: BaaS loan expense (24,837 ) (24,310 ) (17,554 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense $ 15,029 $ 14,028 $ 14,894 CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1) 3.24 % 3.15 % 4.66 %

(1) Annualized calculations for periods presented.



APPENDIX A -

As of March 31, 2024

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $3.21 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $2.19 billion in unused commitments the total of these categories is $5.40 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 41.9% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2024. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $51.7 million, and the combined total in commercial real estate loans represents $1.39 billion, or 25.8% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of March 31, 2024:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Apartments $ 355,965 $ 8,769 $ 364,734 6.7 % $ 3,423 104 Hotel/Motel 169,929 1,673 171,602 3.2 6,536 26 Convenience Store 134,175 985 135,160 2.5 2,236 60 Mixed use 95,425 3,403 98,828 1.8 1,097 87 Warehouse 114,512 3,318 117,830 2.2 1,909 60 Office 124,202 4,106 128,308 2.4 1,411 88 Retail 105,188 668 105,856 2.0 1,002 105 Mini Storage 69,655 22,385 92,040 1.7 3,166 22 Strip Mall 44,430 — 44,430 0.8 6,347 7 Manufacturing 35,655 1,512 37,167 0.7 1,150 31 Groups < 0.70% of total 93,353 4,882 98,235 1.8 1,138 82 Total $ 1,342,489 $ 51,701 $ 1,394,190 25.8 % $ 1,998 672



Consumer loans comprise 27.1% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2024. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $938.1 million, and the combined total in consumer and other loans represents $1.81 billion, or 33.5% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan balance of just $1,200. CCBX consumer loans are underwritten to CCBX credit standards and underwriting of these loans is regularly tested, including quarterly testing for partners with portfolio balances greater than $10.0 million.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of March 31, 2024:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment (1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX consumer loans Credit cards $ 505,706 $ 932,956 $ 1,438,662 26.7 % $ 1.6 314,989 Installment loans 356,202 174 356,376 6.6 1.3 280,929 Lines of credit 5,523 4,501 10,024 0.2 0.1 108,988 Other loans 1,256 — 1,256 0.0 0.1 11,810 Community bank consumer loans Installment loans 1,173 — 1,173 0.0 61.7 19 Lines of credit 191 517 708 0.0 5.2 37 Other loans 83 — 83 0.0 0.3 315 Total $ 870,134 $ 938,148 $ 1,808,282 33.5 % $ 1.2 717,087

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.





Residential real estate loans comprise 15.5% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2024. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $481.7 million, and the combined total in residential real estate loans represents $978.0 million, or 18.1% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our residential real estate loan portfolio as of March 31, 2024:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment (1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX residential real estate loans Home equity line of credit $ 265,148 $ 434,672 $ 699,820 13.0 % $ 26 10,232 Community bank residential real estate loans Closed end, secured by first liens 198,543 3,220 201,763 3.7 609 326 Home equity line of credit 23,449 43,056 66,505 1.2 105 223 Closed end, second liens 9,165 736 9,901 0.2 306 30 Total $ 496,305 $ 481,684 $ 977,989 18.1 % $ 46 10,811

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.





Commercial and industrial loans comprise 10.5% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2024. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $628.8 million, and the combined total in commercial and industrial loans represents $966.1 million, or 17.9% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $135.7 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $543.9 million in available loan commitments which is limited to a $350.0 million portfolio maximum. Capital call lines are provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank’s credit standards and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every capital call line.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of March 31, 2024:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment (1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Capital Call Lines $ 135,671 $ 543,913 $ 679,584 12.6 % $ 881 154 Retail 44,565 6,036 50,601 0.9 17 2,685 Construction/Contractor Services 29,370 30,305 59,675 1.1 150 196 Financial Institutions 48,648 — 48,648 0.9 4,054 12 Medical / Dental / Other Care 20,600 3,602 24,202 0.5 981 21 Manufacturing 7,485 4,894 12,379 0.2 183 41 Groups < 0.20% of total 50,887 40,092 90,979 1.7 57 891 Total $ 337,226 $ 628,842 $ 966,068 17.9 % $ 84 4,000

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.





Construction, land and land development loans comprise 5.0% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2024. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $91.2 million, and the combined total in construction, land and land development loans represents $252.0 million, or 4.7% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table details our loan commitment for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of March 31, 2024:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Commercial construction $ 102,099 $ 73,803 $ 175,902 3.3 % $ 6,381 16 Undeveloped land loans 8,190 4,031 12,221 0.2 585 14 Residential construction 28,751 8,652 37,403 0.7 2,054 14 Developed land loans 14,307 1,849 16,156 0.3 715 20 Land development 7,515 2,846 10,361 0.2 626 12 Total $ 160,862 $ 91,181 $ 252,043 4.7 % $ 2,117 76



Exposure and risk in our construction, land and land development portfolio is lower in the current period compared to previous periods as demonstrated by the declining outstanding balance for the periods indicated in the following table:

Outstanding Balance as of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Commercial construction $ 102,099 $ 81,489 $ 91,396 $ 78,079 $ 97,987 Residential construction 28,751 34,213 33,971 35,032 32,268 Undeveloped land loans 8,190 7,890 8,310 42,530 41,951 Developed land loans 14,307 20,515 21,369 18,735 19,130 Land development 7,515 12,993 12,640 12,330 15,299 Total $ 160,862 $ 157,100 $ 167,686 $ 186,706 $ 206,635



Commitments to extend credit total $2.19 billion, however we do not anticipate our customers using the $2.19 billion that is showing as available.

The following table presents outstanding commitments to extend credit as of March 31, 2024:

Consolidated (dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of March 31, 2024 Commitments to extend credit: Commercial and industrial loans $ 84,929 Commercial and industrial loans - capital call lines 543,913 Construction – commercial real estate loans 79,682 Construction – residential real estate loans 11,499 Residential real estate loans 481,684 Commercial real estate loans 51,701 Credit cards 932,956 Consumer and other loans 5,192 Total commitments to extend credit $ 2,191,556



We have individual CCBX partner portfolio limits with our each of our partners to manage loan concentration risk, liquidity risk, and counter-party partner risk. For example, as of March 31, 2024, capital call lines outstanding balance totaled $135.7 million, and while commitments totaled $543.9 million the commitments are limited to a maximum of $350.0 million by agreement with the partner. If a CCBX partner goes over their individual limit, it would be a breach of their contract and the Bank may impose penalties.

See the table below for CCBX portfolio maximums and related available commitments: