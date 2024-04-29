Cogitate Joins AAIS Partner Program, Offering Members Innovative and Transformative Digital Technology Products for the Insurance Industry

Cogitate to offer AAIS Members access to their DigitalEdge platform, strengthening processes and systems for a smooth transition to the digital era.

Lisle, IL, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome Cogitate to the AAIS Partner Program.

“We are thrilled to join the AAIS Partner Program and offer its Members the most updated solutions through Cogitate's DigitalEdge Insurance Platform,” said Arvind Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Cogitate. “Our cloud-native, multi-tenant platform, with its configuration capabilities, is designed to help small to regional carriers and farm mutuals efficiently address their needs and challenges. Cogitate is dedicated to advancing the technology essential for AAIS adoption, providing carriers with a platform to enhance underwriting quality and reduce loss ratios.”

“The insurance industry continues to experience rapid change and our Members are always pressed with the need to keep up with the latest advancements to remain competitive,” said Werner Kruck, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. “Cogitate’s digitalization solutions offer innovative ways for AAIS Members to further accelerate their abilities to bring products to market with the latest technologies and efficiencies that fit their business model.”

The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and grow their business. To find out how AAIS Partners like Cogitate can help create better customer experiences and increase speed to market, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement Team at membership@aaisonline.com.

About Cogitate

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, wholesale brokers, and program managers a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven core underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. The unified insurance platform unlocks the value of first-party data and advances the power of third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience.

Backed by more than 100 combined years of comprehensive experience and domain knowledge, our products are uniquely designed to meet the needs of insurance businesses of every size. Find out how Cogitate maintains 100% client retention at www.cogitate.us.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.

Wen Tilghman American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) went@aaisonline.com Pamela Simpson Cogitate psimpson@cogitate.us