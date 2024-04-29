Youth Injured in ATV Crash

CONTACT:

April 29, 2024

Merrimack, NH – On April 26, at approximately 5:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were made aware of an ATV crash in the town of Merrimack. With the assistance of the Merrimack Police Department, the crash was investigated at the Jon Simeone Memorial ATV Park adjacent to Lawrence Road. The youth operator was grooming the trail with a tow-behind rake when the rake became entangled in the rear wheel, flipping the machine. As a result, the youth operator sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The youth operator was transported to Elliot Hospital by Merrimack Fire and Rescue. The operator was wearing a full faced helmet, which mitigated the extent of the youth’s injuries. Riders are reminded that helmet and eye protection is required for OHRV operator’s under the age of 18.