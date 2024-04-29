“My transplant-ready workbook” empowers patients on their transplant journey

Media Contact:

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Organ and Tissue Donor Program and the Missouri Kidney Program announce the release of the second edition of the “My transplant-ready workbook.” Designed to be a comprehensive guide for patients and their caregivers navigating the complex transplant journey, the workbook serves as a valuable resource for organizing crucial information, contacts and reflections.

Building upon the success of the first edition, the newly released second edition features updated and new content in plain language, colorful and engaging graphics, and encourages individuals and their caregivers to take a more active role in their health care journey.

“In Missouri, nearly 85 percent of people waiting for an organ transplant are waiting for a kidney. This workbook guides dialysis patients who want and are eligible for a transplant through the complex process,” said DHSS Organ and Tissue Donor Program Senior Specialist Virginia Beatty. “The Department strives to provide clear information and improve access to services. This workbook does both.”

The “My transplant-ready workbook” is available in print at Missouri Kidney Program contracted transplant and dialysis facilities across Missouri. Patients and their families are encouraged to request a copy during their visits to dialysis centers or transplant hospitals. The “My transplant-ready workbook” is also available in a Spanish language version.

Visit the Missouri Kidney Program website (https://mokp.org/education/patient-education/) to download a copy or access more information on the workbook. For workbook details, contact the Missouri Kidney Program by calling toll-free 800-733-7345 or sending an email to umhsmokpinfo@missouri.edu.

The Organ and Tissue Donor Program is a voluntary contribution-funded program within DHSS that maintains the Donate Life Missouri Registry, a statewide, confidential registry of potential donors. It also develops and implements, in collaboration with partners, statewide donation awareness programs across the state to improve the health of its residents.

The Missouri Kidney Program (MoKP) is a state-funded organization that provides financial assistance for eligible Missourians who have end-stage renal disease or who have received a kidney transplant. The program supports education and research, partners with dialysis centers and transplant centers statewide and has expertise in health insurance for kidney disease, including Medicare and Medicaid. The Missouri Kidney Program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Medicine, located in Columbia, Missouri.