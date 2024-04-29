SINTX AND PRODWAYS AGREE ON CERAMIC SLURRY SUPPLY AND 3D PRINTING AGREEMENT

Salt Lake City and Paris., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced technical ceramic company, SINTX Technologies, Inc., ((NASDAQ: SINT: “SINTX” or the “Company”) and Prodways Printers SAS (Prodways) are pleased to announce they have entered into a deep technical partnership and ceramic slurry supply agreement. SINTX and its subsidiary Technology Assessment and Transfer, Inc. will supply ceramic-filled printable slurries to Prodways and will assist in process development and customer support. The scope of collaboration will allow an end-to-end workflow collaboration on advanced technical ceramics, including in particular casting applications.



SINTX was an early pioneer of the ceramic 3D printing industry, successfully printing components beginning in 1998. The company invested in R&D for more than a decade - successfully growing its capability from prototypes and low-rate production into a true production process. SINTX now sells 3D printed components made from alumina, zirconia, and silica, and also supplies custom printable ceramic-filled resins to customers across multiple industries. In February of 2024, the company announced a multiple year supply agreement with a leading aerospace company.

The team’s 25 years of experience makes SINTX an attractive development partner for Prodways, a manufacturer of 3D printers and a leader in the additive manufacturing industry. SINTX has been actively 3D printing ceramics with the Prodways L5000 since 2018, SINTX is excited to benefit from the technical advancements from the latest Prodways hardware innovations as part of this partnership.

Prodways, a pioneer in industrial 3D printing, will be able to leverage SINTX’s Silica and Alumina qualified slurries on the latest MovingLight machine generation, specifically developed for the demanding requirement of ceramic application. In particular, the machine will provide a unique combination of high resolution and build envelope, while maintaining process scalability with flexible build envelope configuration and process-oriented parameters control.

Ann Kutsch, General Manager of the SINTX-Maryland site, commented: “Our outstanding engineering team has 6 years of experience working with Prodways printers, and we have already used their equipment to commercialize multiple resin compositions and part designs. I expect that a more formal partnership will lead to some breakthrough developments and novel solutions for all our customers.”

Vincent Icart, CTO and COO of Prodways, added “Prodways has had a very early exposure to ceramics 3D printing. Before this partnership, we were only supplying customers with internal capabilities development. We are thrilled to bolster our specifically developed MovingLight machineries with SINTX slurries, as our joint expertise will allow us to be an end-to-end solution provider for the most demanding ceramic printing applications.”

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group specializes in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique position as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire value chain of 3D printing (software, printers, materials, parts & services) with a technologically advanced industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid, or powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets on-demand parts, prototypes, and small series printed in 3D, in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). Prodways Group serves a wide range of sectors, particularly in the medical field.

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 - PWG), the Group reported in 2023 revenue of €75 million.

For further information: https://www.prodways-group.com

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Utah and Maryland.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), including, but not limited to, statements regarding SINTX’s ability to effectively manufacture ceramic products, the market for and benefits of SINTX’s ceramic products, SINTX’s ability to effectively compete in the ceramic industry, and other statements that are not based on historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from current expectations. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: there is no firm commitment for Prodways to purchase products from SINTX; SINTX’s products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 27, 2024, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.