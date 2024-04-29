HANDEL’S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM CONTINUES GROWTH IN SAN DIEGO WITH GRAND OPENING
Beloved ice cream brand will be situated in the heart of San Diego State University’s campusSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in San Diego! Guests are welcome to bring their sweet tooth and join the celebration at 5824 Montezuma Road on Thursday, May 2nd at 11:00 am. The location is situated in the flourishing hub of San Diego State University (SDSU), a bustling campus known for drawing in students and visitors throughout the year.
Every guest who purchases ice cream on grand opening day will have a chance to spin the Handel’s spin-to-win and enjoy sweet prizes, including Free Ice Cream for a Year! Guests can also earn the chance to win Handel’s T-shirts, free cones, frisbees, and more.
This will be the fourth San Diego location for the quickly growing franchise. Franchisees Josh and Dianna Barton, long-time San Diego residents and seasoned business owners with over 20 years of experience, are at the helm of this new venture.
“We chose Handel’s because we love the ice cream! It presents the best value proposition in the ice cream business with homemade quality and abundant portions at an affordable price,” said Josh Barton, Franchisee Co-Owner of the SDSU Handel’s. “Becoming part of the Handel’s family, with its rich tradition and the amazing backstory of Alice Handel, was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. We see this brand becoming an iconic American brand and are thrilled to be part of that journey.”
The Bartons are passionate about working closely with the community to make a significant impact on schools, special causes, and the young workforce.
“Handel’s is not only a brand we’re excited to represent as franchisees, but it’s also a great vehicle to make a difference in the thriving SDSU community. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Dianna Barton, Franchisee Co-Owner of the SDSU Handel’s.
The new Handel’s store is 1,615 sq. ft with a walk-up service window. Guests can enjoy local and seasonal flavors including Black Cherry, Buckeye, Coffee Chocolate Chip, Graham Central Station, Salty Caramel Truffle, and more. The store will offer pickup, delivery, and catering.
The SDSU Handel’s will be open Monday through Sunday, from 11 am to 10 pm. For more information about the SDSU Handel’s, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/sdsu-college-area/.
About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's
original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally. In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World. Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News , and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine. Handel's currently has 132 locations across 13 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.
