Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Recognize Florida’s Heroes During the Second Annual Florida Heroes’ Reception

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis welcomed heroes from across the state of Florida to the Florida Governor’s Residence to recognize them for their contributions to others and for exhibiting exceptional courage, compassion, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Seventy five Florida heroes were honored at the ceremony, including first responders, doctors, veterans, law enforcement, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, parents, and innovators who have all exhibited bravery and self-sacrifice. Also honored were members of the community who have dedicated themselves to helping others overcome adversity through nonprofit efforts, adoption and foster care, careers in education, and advocacy.

“This evening it was a privilege to recognize and personally thank each Florida hero in attendance for their selfless dedication to their communities and our state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “In Florida, we want to recognize and extoll the virtues of selflessness and service, and these 75 individuals embodied those virtues through their actions and achievements.”

“We are proud tonight to share the goodness of Floridians,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “We were glad to highlight the inspiring stories of first responders, community leaders, foster parents, veterans, doctors, and others.”

Each hero had their story highlighted during a recognition ceremony and displayed throughout the Governor’s Residence. To read each of the 2024 Florida heroes’ stories click here.

See below for the list of the names of the 2024 Florida Heroes.

Tallahassee

Debra Harris

Nicolas Boutwell

Zayn Ahmed

Angela Holloman

Sloan Holloman

Charlie Lott

Detective Paul Osborn and K9 Jon Jon

Marvin Mattair

Pensacola

Kasie Windfelder

Special Agent Jeremy Horn

Aleta Jefferson

Stuart Dame

Panama City

Detective Janine Knight

William Clay Sorrell and Brice Williamson

Officer Jonathan Thomas

Joe Taylor

Jacksonville

Rusty Burke

Jefferey Scott Ryan

Kennedy Armstrong

David Stevens

Wilma David

Tammy Romanczuk

Inspector Carlton Milton and Inspector Christopher Register

Orlando

Lieutenant Ben Wootson III

Adrienne Bunn

Zuly Bovbjerg

TJ McCoy, Jr.

Wynne McFarlin

Crystal Horrocks and Kathleen Horrocks

Christina Martin and Chris Martin

Ginger Faulk

Tampa

Julie Gebhards

Nichole Venegas

Marlynne Stutzman

Delanie Dennis

Scott Neil

Synthia Fairman

Officer Kelsey Dalton

Graci McGillicuddy(Sarasota)

Fort Myers

Captain Chris Wittman and Captain Daniel Andrews

Sergeant Dave Musgrove

Lieutenant Michael Bellflower

Sergeant Lionel Conyers

West Palm Beach

Bailey Hughes

Scott VanDuzer

Lauree Simmons

Miami

Dr. Sylvia Iriondo

Fernando Safdie, MD

Dr. Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat

Jeanne Albaugh

Amy Derick, MD

Dawn Witherspoon

Miami-Dade Police Officers recognized for a lifesaving rescue

Officer Junior Clervil

Officer Julian Reyes

Officer Michael Montesino

Officer Emanuel Walton III

Sergeant Edward Webster

Gainesville

Kay Roussos-Ross, MD

Trooper Josh Allen

Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers Deployed for Operation Lone Star

Investigator John Booth

Officer Alexander Bruder

Officer Brandon Catalano

Officer Robert Dziewiatkowski

Captain Jose Escabi

Officer Benjamin Norbrothen

Lieutenant Anthony Padilla

Officer Shelby Sellers

Investigator Rebecca Teems

Officer Emily Whitty

Investigator Jon Arnold

