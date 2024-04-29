Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Recognize Florida’s Heroes During the Second Annual Florida Heroes’ Reception
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis welcomed heroes from across the state of Florida to the Florida Governor’s Residence to recognize them for their contributions to others and for exhibiting exceptional courage, compassion, and resilience in the face of adversity.
Seventy five Florida heroes were honored at the ceremony, including first responders, doctors, veterans, law enforcement, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, parents, and innovators who have all exhibited bravery and self-sacrifice. Also honored were members of the community who have dedicated themselves to helping others overcome adversity through nonprofit efforts, adoption and foster care, careers in education, and advocacy.
“This evening it was a privilege to recognize and personally thank each Florida hero in attendance for their selfless dedication to their communities and our state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “In Florida, we want to recognize and extoll the virtues of selflessness and service, and these 75 individuals embodied those virtues through their actions and achievements.”
“We are proud tonight to share the goodness of Floridians,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “We were glad to highlight the inspiring stories of first responders, community leaders, foster parents, veterans, doctors, and others.”
Each hero had their story highlighted during a recognition ceremony and displayed throughout the Governor’s Residence. To read each of the 2024 Florida heroes’ stories click here.
See below for the list of the names of the 2024 Florida Heroes.
Tallahassee
- Debra Harris
- Nicolas Boutwell
- Zayn Ahmed
- Angela Holloman
- Sloan Holloman
- Charlie Lott
- Detective Paul Osborn and K9 Jon Jon
- Marvin Mattair
Pensacola
- Kasie Windfelder
- Special Agent Jeremy Horn
- Aleta Jefferson
- Stuart Dame
Panama City
- Detective Janine Knight
- William Clay Sorrell and Brice Williamson
- Officer Jonathan Thomas
- Joe Taylor
Jacksonville
- Rusty Burke
- Jefferey Scott Ryan
- Kennedy Armstrong
- David Stevens
- Wilma David
- Tammy Romanczuk
- Inspector Carlton Milton and Inspector Christopher Register
Orlando
- Lieutenant Ben Wootson III
- Adrienne Bunn
- Zuly Bovbjerg
- TJ McCoy, Jr.
- Wynne McFarlin
- Crystal Horrocks and Kathleen Horrocks
- Christina Martin and Chris Martin
- Ginger Faulk
Tampa
- Julie Gebhards
- Nichole Venegas
- Marlynne Stutzman
- Delanie Dennis
- Scott Neil
- Synthia Fairman
- Officer Kelsey Dalton
- Graci McGillicuddy(Sarasota)
Fort Myers
- Captain Chris Wittman and Captain Daniel Andrews
- Sergeant Dave Musgrove
- Lieutenant Michael Bellflower
- Sergeant Lionel Conyers
West Palm Beach
- Bailey Hughes
- Scott VanDuzer
- Lauree Simmons
Miami
- Dr. Sylvia Iriondo
- Fernando Safdie, MD
- Dr. Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat
- Jeanne Albaugh
- Amy Derick, MD
- Dawn Witherspoon
Miami-Dade Police Officers recognized for a lifesaving rescue
- Officer Junior Clervil
- Officer Julian Reyes
- Officer Michael Montesino
- Officer Emanuel Walton III
- Sergeant Edward Webster
Gainesville
- Kay Roussos-Ross, MD
- Trooper Josh Allen
Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers Deployed for Operation Lone Star
- Investigator John Booth
- Officer Alexander Bruder
- Officer Brandon Catalano
- Officer Robert Dziewiatkowski
- Captain Jose Escabi
- Officer Benjamin Norbrothen
- Lieutenant Anthony Padilla
- Officer Shelby Sellers
- Investigator Rebecca Teems
- Officer Emily Whitty
- Investigator Jon Arnold
###