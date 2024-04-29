Overdue Runner Found Safe

CONTACT:

April 29, 2024

Lincoln, NH – At approximately 7:00 p.m. on April 26, 2024, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified that an ultra-runner was overdue from his trip in the Pemigewasset Wilderness. The runner, identified as Chris Naimie of Wilmot, NH, was reported as overdue by his family. They believed he planned to finish his 26-mile trek around 4:00 p.m. Naimie had set out to run a loop starting from the Eastside Trail to the Shoal Pond Trail and returning via the Thoreau Fall’s Trail to the Lincoln Woods parking area. Due to the oncoming low temperatures and reported lack of cold-weather gear by the family, a search response was initiated.

Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team began to respond to the Lincoln Woods parking area. At approximately 8:30 p.m., a Conservation Officer located Naimie with an ATV along the Eastside Trail. Naimie had lost his light source and was trying to navigate in the dark. In addition, based on the conditions of the trail, the run took him longer than he expected. Naimie was otherwise uninjured.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts that winter conditions still remain in some areas of the state. Snow and slush persist on many hiking trails. Prepare yourself before venturing out into the wilderness by packing the ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, visit www.hikeSafe.com.