CleanCore Solutions, Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Announces the Appointment of Leading Industry, Capital Markets and Corporate Finance Veterans to the Board of Directors

Omaha, NE, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of the patented aqueous ozone technology that works as an all-purpose cleaner, today provided a corporate update and announced the appointments of Brent Cox, James M. Grisham, and Larry Goldman to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Douglas T. Moore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore, stated, “We are experiencing substantial demand for our Aqueous Ozone solutions, which provide a chemical-free, safe, and effective alternative to traditional cleaning solutions. Our expanding customer base and robust sales pipeline span a diverse range of industries, such as hospitality, hospitals, schools, manufacturing, transportation, and much more. Recent news events have highlighted the dangers of traditional chemical-based cleaning solutions, including Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), also known as ‘forever chemicals.’ In contrast, aqueous ozone has been proven safe and effective in countless studies. As a result, we believe CleanCore is poised to capture a meaningful share of the global service cleaning market, which is expected to reach $92.7 billion by 2027 according to Report Linker. Aqueous ozone has been recognized as safe by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and other agencies. It has also been granted “GRAS” approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, meaning it is ‘generally recognized as safe.’ It is also compliant with the EPA Organic Program as a natural and effective cleaner and sanitizer, as well as Green Seal® (GS-37) certified. Moreover, testing on a wide range of bacteria and viruses, such as coronavirus, hepatitis, listeria, e-coli, salmonella, staph infection, and more, has shown a 99.9%-99.9999% reduction in pathogen levels, far exceeding comparable chemical-based cleaning solutions. As a result, the demand for our products and services is more pronounced than ever and is expected to rise.”

“We are honored to welcome three accomplished executives to our Board of Directors, to provide guidance on the next phase of our growth as a public company. Each director brings significant expertise and successful track records spanning operations, capital markets, and corporate finance, which will be invaluable in helping accelerate our growth. We intend to leverage each director’s respective industry relationships and experience as we grow both domestically and around the world. Overall, we could not be more excited about the outlook for the business, and we look forward to the contributions of our new board members,” concluded Mr. Moore.

Mr. Cox currently serves as the co-founder and managing partner of The Inception Companies, a private investment firm, a position he has held since 2016. From September 2008 to April 2016, Mr. Cox served as a principal investor of the Yucaipa Companies, a Los Angeles, California-based private equity firm where he was responsible for sourcing, analyzing, and executing investment opportunities, structuring financing for investments, and monitoring the performance and strategic initiatives of its portfolio companies. From 2006 to 2008, Mr. Cox served as an investment banking analyst in the Leveraged Finance Group of Jefferies & Co., a multinational independent investment bank.

Mr. Grisham has worked in the telecommunications industry for over 25 years and has almost a decade of experience as an executive officer. Since December 2013, Mr. Grisham has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Shawnee Communications Inc., an Illinois telecommunications company. Prior to his tenure as the President and Chief Executive Officer as Shawnee Communications, Mr. Grisham spent 15 years, from August 1998 to December 2013, as its Chief Financial Officer.

Since September 2018, Mr. Goldman has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed nuclear fuel technology company. Prior to that, he worked with Lightbridge Corporation as a consultant from 2006 until 2015, and from 2015 until September 2018 served as its Chief Accounting Officer. From 1985 to 2004, Mr. Goldman was an Audit Assurance Partner for Livingston Wachtell & Co., LLP, a New York City CPA firm, with over 20 years of experience in assurance, tax, and advisory services. Since September 2004, Mr. Goldman has also provided consulting services to numerous public companies on various financial projects and has government contracting accounting experience. Mr. Goldman is a member of the New York State Society of CPAs and serves on its CFO Committee. He has also served on the SEC Practice Committee and the Management Consulting Committee.

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of CleanCore’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the SEC.