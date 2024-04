EY Announces Domenic Colasante of 2X as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Philadelphia Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year Celebrates Ambitious Entrepreneurs Who Are Shaping the Future

MALVERN, Pa., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has named Domenic Colasante , CEO of 2X , as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Philadelphia Award finalist. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors, and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.



Colasante was one of 30 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates of this esteemed program were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am truly humbled by the recognition of being named a finalist in the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Philadelphia program. Leading the incredible team at 2X and earning the trust of industry-leading marketers as our clients has been my greatest career privilege,” said Colasante. “It's an honor to stand among a select group of bold leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors, and positively impact lives. I am grateful for the support of those who believe in our vision. Thank you all for joining me on this incredible journey!"

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their businesses from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company and transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 6 during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network, and access needed to unlock their full potential.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN); Lockton; Marsh USA, ADP and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

About 2X

2X is a leading B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm that helps marketing leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its unique managed services delivery model. 2X provides best-in-class MOps and MarTech management , campaign build and optimization , content and creative production , and strategy consulting services . 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms.

With nearly 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firm Recognize Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or our LinkedIn .

