Finacity Facilitates USD 150 Million Receivables Securitization for a Cargo Airline Company

STAMFORD, Conn., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Global Advisors Company, (“Finacity”) announced that it has successfully facilitated a USD 150 million receivables securitization program for one of the world's largest air cargo operators. This transaction is structured as a multi-currency and multi-country transaction and includes billed and unbilled trade receivables originated by the company. Finacity acted as the administrator providing structuring and execution support and is responsible for ongoing program administration and reporting.



Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

