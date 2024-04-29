Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping Meets with President Mbumba

On April 24, 2024, Ambassador Zhao Weiping paid a courtesy call on H.E. Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, President of the Republic of Namibia, and both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-Namibia relations.

President Mbumba spoke highly of Namibia-China relations, and expressed thanks to President Xi Jinping for sending his Special Envoy to attend the late President Hage Geingob's State Funeral in February this year. He stated that Namibia will actively promote the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries for continuous progress.

Amb. Zhao said that China and Namibia have a long history of friendship. The Chinese side highly values the development of China-Namibia relations, and is ready to work together with the Namibian side to achieve new positive results of cooperation in various fields so as to bring more benefits to the people of both countries.