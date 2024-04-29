Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Attends the 2024 Annual Academic Conference of Chinese Society of International Law

On April 27, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the 2024 Annual Academic Conference of Chinese Society of International Law in Hangzhou.

Miao said that at the end of last year, the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs was successfully held, and General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech, systematically elaborating on the scientific system of the important vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and laying out the top-level plan of China's diplomatic strategies on the new journey ahead. General Secretary Xi Jinping also delivered an important speech at the collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, which pointed out the way forward and provided fundamental guidelines for the rule of law in foreign-related matters on the new journey. Miao expressed the hope that the international law community will study and promote Xi Jinping's thinking on the rule of law and Xi Jinping's thinking on diplomacy, and continuously improve the research and application of international law in China, so as to provide stronger intellectual support for advancing the rule of law in China's foreign-related matters and major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and make greater contributions to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Themed "International Law for a Global Community with a Shared Future and Global Governance", the annual academic conference, jointly hosted by the Chinese Society of International Law and Zhejiang University, covered 13 topics, covering various fields of international law, and was attended by more than 1,400 representatives from major universities and research institutions, government agencies, public security organs and law firms and other practical departments in China. Vice Minister of Justice Zhao Changhua, President of Zhejiang University Du Jiangfeng and President of Chinese Society of International Law Huang Jin attended the conference and delivered speeches.