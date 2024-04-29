PRIB: Senate gives nod to creation of Shari'a courts

PHILIPPINES, April 29 - Press Release

April 29, 2024 Senate gives nod to creation of Shari'a courts To ensure Muslim Filipinos can avail of accessible, equitable, and speedy justice, the Senate approved a measure on Monday, April 1, 2024, on third and final reading, creating additional Shari'a Judicial Districts, stations for the district courts, and circuit courts across the country. With 20 affirmative votes, zero negative vote, and zero abstention, Senate Bill No. 2594, sponsored by Justice and Human Rights Committee chairperson Sen. Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino, is now a couple of steps away from becoming a law. The bill seeks to amend Presidential Decree 1083, otherwise known as the Code of Muslim Personal Laws of the Philippines. Sen. Robinhood Padilla thanked colleagues for the passage of the bill, especially, Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, who he considered as the "Godfather" of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). "This is a huge victory for Muslim Filipinos. We thank Sen. Tolentino and all the senators who I consider as our protectors," he said. Padilla, principal author of the bill, stressed that the 1987 Constitution' provides that the State shall recognize, respect, and protect the rights of indigenous cultural communities to preserve and develop their cultures, traditions, and institutions. "This is to ensure that our Muslim brothers and sisters across the archipelago will have better access to the specialized knowledge and expertise of Shari'a judges, promoting fair and equal treatment of Muslims under the law, regardless of their geographic location," he said. The bill seeks to create three Shari'a districts - the sixth district for Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Cagayan de Oro City and the provinces in Regions XI and XIII; the seventh for the provinces within Regions VI, VII, VIII; and, the eighth district for Metro Manila, the provinces within the Cordillera Administrative Region, Regions I, II, III, IV-A, V and Mimaropa. Currently, there are five Shari'a districts in Sulu; Tawi-Tawi; Basilan, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur and Dipolog, Pagadian and Zamboanga Cities; Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan and Marawi Cities; and Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Cotabato City. The bill also provides that the permanent stations for the three new districts will be in Davao City (sixth district); Cebu City (seventh district); and Manila City (eighth district). The existing permanent stations are in Jolo, Sulu; Bongao, Tawi-Tawi; Zamboanga City; Marawi City; and Cotabato City. Meanwhile, additional Shari'a Circuit Courts shall be established in the following areas: * Five for the provinces of Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Cagayan de Oro City, and provinces in Regions XI and XIII to be stationed in Valencia, Gingoog, Ozamis, Mambajao, and Cagayan de Oro Cities; * Three in the provinces within Regions VI, VII, and, VIII to be stationed in Cebu, Tacloban, and Iloilo Cities; and, * Four in Metro Manila, provinces within Cordillera Administrative Region, Regions I, II, III, IV-A, V, and, Mimaropa to be stationed in Manila, Taguig, Dagupan, and Puerto Princesa Cities. Shari'ah or Islamic law is the law forming part of the Islamic tradition derived from religious precepts of Islam, particularly the Qur'an and the Hadith. Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa were made co-authors of the bill.