Empowering Families: May Recognized as Women's Health Awareness Month with a Focus on Pediatric Gastroenterology

Frisco, TX, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we approach Women’s Health Awareness Month in May, GI Alliance – the leading physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. – dedicates this year’s observance to shedding light on pediatric gastroenterology and its vital role in safeguarding children’s health.

Dr. Mona Dave , a renowned pediatric gastroenterologist with Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Frisco, TX, underscores the importance of raising awareness about common gastrointestinal issues affecting children and the crucial role parents play in early detection and management.

"As we recognize Women's Health Awareness Month, it's imperative to highlight the significance of pediatric gastroenterology in promoting the well-being of our youngest patients," says Dr. Dave. "By educating parents about common gastrointestinal issues and encouraging proactive healthcare measures, we can empower families to prioritize their children's digestive health."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , gastrointestinal disorders are among the most prevalent health concerns in children, affecting millions nationwide. From infants to adolescents, children may experience a range of gastrointestinal issues, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), constipation, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and celiac disease.

"Pediatric gastroenterology encompasses a wide spectrum of conditions, each requiring specialized care tailored to the unique needs of young patients," says Dr. Dave. "By fostering awareness and understanding of these conditions, we can equip parents with the knowledge and resources needed to recognize symptoms early and seek appropriate medical attention."

To support parents in navigating pediatric gastrointestinal health, GI Alliance offers valuable resources and guidelines for identifying and managing common digestive disorders in children. By emphasizing preventive measures, such as maintaining a balanced diet, promoting regular physical activity, and prioritizing hydration, parents can help mitigate the risk of gastrointestinal issues in their children.

"As healthcare providers, it's our responsibility to empower families with the information and support they need to make informed decisions about their children's health," says Dr. Dave. "By fostering open communication and collaboration, we can work together to ensure every child receives the comprehensive care they deserve."

Throughout Women's Health Awareness Month and beyond, GI Alliance and Texas Digestive Disease Consultants remain committed to advancing pediatric gastroenterology and promoting optimal digestive health for children across the community.

