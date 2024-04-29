President of Appeal Tribunal Report on Standards of Decision Making by the Department 2019/20 and 2020/21

In total 7,741 appeals regarding decisions made by the Department for Communities were registered between April 2019 and March 2020. Of these, 985 cases, representing 12.7% of all registered, were monitored to assess the level of incorrectness amongst initial cases decision.

Across all monitored cases the level of incorrectness among initial decisions was 5.1%. There was a variation in the level of incorrectness of initial decisions across benefits. No incorrect initial decisions were recorded for a range of benefits including Bereavement Benefit, Carer’s Allowance, Child Support, Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit, Jobseekers Allowance, Maternity Allowance and Social Fund. For instances where incorrect decisions were recorded, they ranged from 25.0% (Pension Credit) to 2.8% (Disability Living Allowance) (Note very small cases numbers, for example in relation to Pension Credit, that may distort results).

A majority (78.0%) of cases where the initial decision was assessed as incorrect cited one reason for this incorrectness. The most common reason for incorrectness was ‘The decision of the officer was based on insufficient facts/evidence due to inadequate investigation of the claim or revision.

An analysis of appeals registered between April 2020 and March 2021. In total 3,765 appeals regarding decisions made by the Department for Communities were registered between April 2020 and March 2021. Of these, 400 cases, representing 10.6% of all registered, were monitored to assess the level of incorrectness amongst initial cases decision.