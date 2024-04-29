Submit Release
Intermediate Rent Delivery: Funding Arrangements - screening

The Intermediate Rent policy aims to achieve an increase in the supply of affordable homes for rent for lower-moderate income households. An initial equality screening was conducted as consultative proposals were developed, this was reviewed and revised during the consultation period and again prior to the policy’s publication.

While the Department is separately exploring ways to increase the number of social rented homes, it is acknowledged that developing more social homes is not the only tool required to help those who need an affordable rented home.

