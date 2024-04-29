Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
New York, NY, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25th are now available for online viewing.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3UnvaCS
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 30th.
April 25th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Amphibian Capital
|Private
|Vinanz Limited
|OTCQB: VINZF | AQSE: BTC
|Exodus Movement, Inc.
|OTCQX: EXOD
|
Panel: Digital Assets: The Future is now: How Digital assets, Blockchain and AI will change the world as we know it.
Moderator: Enzo Villani, Chairman & CEO, Alpha Transform Holdings
Panelists:
F. Daniel Siciliano, Chairman of the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks & Co-founder/CEO of Nikkl
Michael Terpin, General Partner, Alpha Transform Holdings and Transform Ventures
|Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC
|OTCQX: GDLC
|Bitcoin Well Inc.
|OTCQB: BCNWF | TSXV: BTCW
|Montis Group
|Private
|Constellation Network
|Private
|Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
|OTCQB: NPPTF | TSXV: NDA
|Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.
|OTCQB: BTCWF | CSE: BTC
|Defi Technologies Inc./Valour Inc.
|OTCQB: DEFTF | CBOE CA: DEFI
|Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund
|OTCQX: BITW
|BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc.
|OTCQX: BMNR
|Alpha Transform Holdings
|Private
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, the VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv (at) otcmarkets.com