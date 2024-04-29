Rodedawg Intl. Ind, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) Announces 204% Gains in Revenues on Quarterly Disclosure ending 3/31/24

Company Continues Quarter over Quarter Revenue Growth

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) proudly announces the Company has reported over a 200% gain in revenue for the recent period starting on January 1st, 2024, and ending March 31st, 2024.



Chris Swartz, CEO, states, “We are proud to announce that our team has achieved better-than-expected quarterly revenue gains. As we have stated in previous press releases, we firmly believe the company is now in its growth curve. To continue our growth plan, we have hired an experienced management team, expanded our asset base of licenses, and expanded our manufacturing capability. We believe these expansions in our critical growth areas place Rodedawg in the predictable position to continue the “hockey stick” growth.”

Mr. Swartz concludes, "In the coming days and weeks, we will be showcasing the company's infrastructure enhancements for the current and future growth. As I had stated previously, this has been a journey for our team and our shareholders, and we truly are proud to be reporting these revenue gains. We also want our shareholders to know that we will continue to follow our stated roadmap with an additional update regarding share cancellation of over 100 million shares. We are confident that our strategically planned roadmap of expansion via sales, acquisitions, and mergers has already increased 2024 revenues to meet and potentially exceed our stated goal of 7 million annually."





About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions, and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is a California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://buddinghorizon.com/

About Brother Buds™

Brother Buds is a cannabis delivery service based in Costa Mesa, California. During the month of July 2023, the Rodedawg will operate Brother Buds under a non-storefront cannabis delivery license. The cannabis delivery service will focus on Los Angeles County, Orange County, and norther San Diego County in the demographic area of 23.86 million in 2019. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://BrotherBuds.com

About Elixicure

Elixicure is a leading provider of manufacturing and capsule encapsulation services. We offer a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of our clients, including capsule encapsulation, formulation, manufacturing, labeling and bottle filling. Our state-of-the-art facilities and experienced team of professionals allow us to deliver high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Whether you are looking for small-scale or large-scale production, we have the expertise and capabilities to meet your needs. Contact us today to learn more about how we can support your manufacturing and encapsulation needs.

The company website is: https://elixicure.com/

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

