Smart For Life to Attend National Pet Food Forum on April 29 to May 2

Company to Explore Strategic Partnerships and Identify Potential Acqusitions

MIAMI, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional supplements and foods, today announced participation in the Pet Food Forum commencing today and running to May 2. The Forum, renowned for its focus on the latest trends and innovations in the pet food sector, presents an ideal platform for Smart For Life to explore strategic partnerships and opportunities for expansion.



As part of its presence at the Pet Food Forum, the Company will have a dedicated representative available for meetings with companies interested in exploring potential opportunities. With a commitment to revolutionizing the nutraceutical landscape, Smart For Life aims to forge collaborations that will not only enhance its product offerings but also drive value for consumers and investors alike.

Darren Minton, CEO of Smart For Life, expressed enthusiasm about the Company's attendance, stating, "Smart For Life is uniquely positioned for growth, and our presence at the Pet Food Forum underscores our dedication to adding value to the nutraceutical industry, as well as to consumers and shareholders. We are excited to engage with industry executives and explore avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships."

Companies interested in meeting with Smart For Life's representative during the Pet Food Forum are encouraged to contact the Company directly to schedule appointments. Management looks forward to productive discussions and the opportunity to explore new avenues for collaboration at this prestigious event.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Smart For Life representatives, please contact:

Darren Minton

Chief Executive Officer

Smart For Life, Inc.

operations@smartforlifeinc.com

About the Pet Food Forum

Petfood Forum, organized and hosted by WATT Global Media and Petfood Industry, is the pet food industry’s global conference and exhibition focused on research and technologies utilized in the development, formulation and processing of pet food and treats. Petfood Forum is the pet food industry’s must-attend event for global networking and business, as well as for education on the latest research and trends in pet food manufacturing. Learn more about the history of Petfood Forum. Currently, Petfood Forum features a three-day agenda and commences with the Petfood Essentials.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is an emerging growth company in the nutraceutical industry, committed to delivering innovative solutions that promote Health & Wellness. With a focus on research-driven formulations and consumer-centric approaches, Smart For Life is dedicated to redefining the boundaries of nutritional science. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and products. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary and related products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, the sale and leaseback of the Company’s 18,000 sq. ft. Doral manufacturing facility and the successful liquidation of the Company’s senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company’s balance sheet. The Company has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Purely Optimal Nutrition, which is expected to add additional revenue and EBITDA. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SMFL@crescendo-ir.com



