PodcastOne’s (Nasdaq: PODC) Baby Mamas No Drama Podcast Named People's Voice Winner for Best Lifestyle Podcast in the 28th Annual Webby Awards for 2024

2nd Year In a Row Honor for Top Podcast

Baby Mamas No Drama Downloads Near 30 Million Across 190 Episodes

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that its podcast Baby Mamas No Drama has been named the People’s Choice Winner 2024 for Best Lifestyle Podcast in the 28th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration.

Baby Mamas No Drama, which was also chosen as the 2023 Webby Awards People’s Voice Winner for Best Lifestyle Podcast, is led by hosts Kail Lowry and Vee Rivera, two hosts who are both part of the cultural phenomenon MTV television show Teen Mom. The duo launched their podcast in 2020 to share their incredible story of working through their initial dislike of each other to come together to co-parent within their blended families. Baby Mamas No Drama is a podcast where listeners can relate to the struggles and challenges of co-parenting while becoming inspired by how the two hosts have turned their failures into winning success. Nothing is off limits as the two ladies discuss a wide range of topics from lifestyle and current events, to buzzy NSFW subjects and pop culture.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (“IADAS”), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Baby Mamas No Drama has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”

“Baby Mamas No Drama continues to set the bar for the best of the best in podcasting. We’re so incredibly proud of Kail and Vee and their contributions in the world of audio driven entertainment and we’re looking forward to supporting them and growing their audience for years to come,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts, including Marian Croak, VP of Engineering – Responsible AI & Human Centered Technology, Google; Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine; Tobe Nwigwe, Artist & Actor; Shigetaka Kurita, Artist & Father of Emojis; Severin Hacker, Cofounder & CTO, Duolingo; Law Roach, Image Architect; Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist, Meta; Roxane Gay, Host, The Roxane Gay Agenda; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Questlove, DJ and Producer; Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pepsi Co; Ashley Murphy, VP Global Consumer Marketing, Rare Beauty; Nelly Mensah, VP of Digital Innovation, Global Head of Web3 and Metaverse, LVMH; Jim Habig, Vice President Marketing, LinkedIn; and Tonya Custis, Director of AI Research, Autodesk.

Hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin (Late Night with Seth Meyers) The Webby Awards’ star-studded ceremony celebrates the best of the Internet. Visit Webbyawards.com to see Baby Mamas No Drama’s hallmark 5-word acceptance speech and follow @thewebbyawards on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, and experience the 28th Annual Webby Awards and the Internet’s Biggest Night on Monday, May 13, 2024.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All The Time Unsolved, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, and The Schaub Show. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Vox Media, The Hustle, Podcast Movement, It’s Nice That, Convince & Convert, The Neuron, The Gradient, Last Week in AI, MKT1, Bens Bites, The Tilt, Orangeletter, AIGA and The Standard Hotel.

