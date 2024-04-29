Uranium, Battery, and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 30th - May 2nd
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for Uranium, Battery, and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held April 30th - May 2nd. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
“Our Virtual Investor Conferences are a great way for issuers to effectively and seamlessly expand their reach among investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We’re looking forward to hosting the 3-day Uranium, Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference which will feature over 15 different companies currently trading on the OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink Markets.”
April 30th
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|Bannerman Energy Ltd.
|OTCQX: BNNLF | ASX: BMN
|10:30 AM
|Global Atomic Corp.
|OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
|11: 00 AM
|F3 Uranium Corp.
|OTCQB: FUUFF | TSXV: FUU
|11:30 AM
|Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.
|OTCQX: WSTRF | CSE: WUC
|1:00 PM
|Myriad Uranium Corp.
|OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M
|1:30 PM
|C2C Metals Corp.
|Pink: CTCGF | CSE: CTOC
May 1st
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|
Novo Resources Corp.
|
OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
|10:00 AM
|CleanTech Lithium Plc
|OTCQX: CTLHF | AIM: CTL
|10: 30 AM
|Outcrop Silver
|OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
|11:30 AM
|WallBridge Mining Company Ltd.
|OTCQB: WLBMF | TSX: WM
|12:00 PM
|Minera Alamos, Inc.
|OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
|1:00 PM
|Graphite One Inc.
|OTCQX: GPHOF | TSXV: GPH
|1:30 PM
|Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd
|OTCQB: SRCGF | TSXV: SHL
|2:00 PM
|AbraSilver Resource Corp.
|OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
|2:30 PM
|White Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO
May 2nd
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|Serabi Gold Plc
|OTCQX: SRBIF | TSX: SBI
|10:30 AM
|Silver Range Resources Ltd.
|Pink: SLRRF | TSXV: SNG
|11: 00 AM
|Newcore Gold Ltd.
|OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU
