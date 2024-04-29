Submit Release
Uranium, Battery, and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 30th - May 2nd

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for Uranium, Battery, and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held April 30th - May 2nd. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“Our Virtual Investor Conferences are a great way for issuers to effectively and seamlessly expand their reach among investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We’re looking forward to hosting the 3-day Uranium, Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference which will feature over 15 different companies currently trading on the OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink Markets.”

April 30th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Bannerman Energy Ltd. OTCQX: BNNLF | ASX: BMN
10:30 AM Global Atomic Corp. OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
11: 00 AM F3 Uranium Corp. OTCQB: FUUFF | TSXV: FUU
11:30 AM Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. OTCQX: WSTRF | CSE: WUC
1:00 PM Myriad Uranium Corp. OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M
1:30 PM C2C Metals Corp. Pink: CTCGF | CSE: CTOC

May 1st

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM



Novo Resources Corp.

OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
10:00 AM CleanTech Lithium Plc OTCQX: CTLHF | AIM: CTL
10: 30 AM Outcrop Silver OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
11:30 AM WallBridge Mining Company Ltd. OTCQB: WLBMF | TSX: WM
12:00 PM Minera Alamos, Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
1:00 PM Graphite One Inc. OTCQX: GPHOF | TSXV: GPH
1:30 PM Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd OTCQB: SRCGF | TSXV: SHL
2:00 PM AbraSilver Resource Corp. OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
2:30 PM White Gold Corp. OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO

May 2nd  

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Serabi Gold Plc OTCQX: SRBIF | TSX: SBI
10:30 AM Silver Range Resources Ltd. Pink: SLRRF | TSXV: SNG
11: 00 AM Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


