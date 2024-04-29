Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre Unveiling Marks a Historic Milestone in Cancer Research and Treatment

LONDON, Ontario, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) is proud to announce the unveiling of the new Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). This momentous occasion not only celebrates the extraordinary generosity of the late Archie and Irene Verspeeten but also signifies a transformative leap forward in the fight against cancer.



Archie, a distinguished figure in the local trucking industry and a tireless champion for cancer research, made headlines last November with his remarkable donation of $20 million. This historic donation is set to reshape LHSC's London Regional Cancer Program, now renamed the Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre, positioning it as a beacon of innovation and excellence in cancer treatment and research.

"Today marks the beginning of the total reimagining of the London Regional Cancer Program as it is renamed the Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre," says John. H MacFarlane, President & CEO of LHSF. "The Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre will ensure we continue pushing the boundaries of cancer care at London Health Sciences Centre, setting new standards for others to follow. This is only made possible by the generosity of selfless donors, like Archie and Irene."

Archie and Irene’s generous gift comprises of:

$10 million for improving patient care $5 million to establish the Verspeeten Chair in Translational Cancer Research $3 million to enhance the Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre $2 million to support Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology fellowships to attract the next generation of specialists

Archie’s generous contribution stands as the largest single donation in the history of healthcare foundation contributions in southwestern Ontario – his commitment to eradicating cancer held a profound personal significance through the loss of his wife Irene and sons, Alan and Ron, to the disease.

"We are immensely honoured to see how our parents' legacy will inspire future generations to embody their spirit of generosity and resilience," says Dennis Verspeeten, son of Archie and Irene. "Dad understood this donation wouldn't single-handedly eradicate cancer, but he believed it could win a couple battles and maybe contribute to the larger war. His greatest wish was for no other family to have to endure the loss we have experienced because of this disease."

"Our team at LHSC's Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre provides specialized care to patients from across southwestern Ontario and conducts leading-edge research in the field of oncology," says Dr. Kevin Chan, Acting President and CEO, LHSC. "Archie and Irene Verspeeten’s visionary donation of $20 million enables us to continue our work to improve patient outcomes by advancing excellence in cancer care, teaching and research."

Archie’s unwavering commitment signifies not only a substantial financial commitment, totaling a staggering $27 million contributed to LHSC over the years by Archie and Irene, but also a heartfelt dedication to revolutionizing the field of cancer care for the better.

About London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF):

As the charitable arm of London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) , we at London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF ) strive to enhance the standard of care for patients at our hospital. With donor generosity, we support the development of critical initiatives such as ground-breaking research, state-of-the-art equipment, specialized care with personalized treatment options, and the education of our next generation of clinicians. Through the hope and kindness of our donors, the health and lives of patients at LHSC are improved today and tomorrow. We honor our donors' compassion with gratitude, steward with respect, and report with honesty, transparency, and accountability. As a Canada Revenue Agency registered charity accredited by Imagine Canada, LHSF’s donors enable discovery and innovation in research, education, and patient care. To see how donations make extraordinary care possible, visit lhsf.ca .

For more information about LHSF, please contact:

Jenn Basa

Communications Officer, Media and Internal Communications

London Health Sciences Foundation

Jennifer.basa@lhsc.on.ca

Photos of the event are available upon request.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e614eb03-3dc0-4cc6-8bff-7ab891f93873