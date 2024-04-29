Submit Release
Dr. Sun Yat Sen Swimming Pool, Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool, Hac Sa Park Swimming Pool and Cheoc Van Swimming Pool open to public from 1 May

MACAU, April 29 - Starting from 1 May, four outdoor swimming pools managed by Sports Bureau (ID) including Dr. Sun Yat Sen Swimming Pool, Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool, Hac Sa Park Swimming Pool, and Cheoc Van Swimming Pool, will be open to the public. The daily opening hours will be divided into three sessions (see appendix for the detailed).

Outdoor

Swimming Pool

Opening Hours

Dr. Sun Yat Sen Swimming Pool

Monday to Sunday (1 May to 31 October)

 

1st session: 07:00-11:00

(pool cleaning every Monday*)

2nd session: 12:00-16:00

3rd session: 17:00-20:00

Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool

Monday to Sunday (1 May to 31 October)

 

1st session: 07:00-11:00

(pool cleaning every Wednesday*)

2nd session: 12:00-16:00

3rd session: 17:00-21:00

Hac Sa Park Swimming Pool

Monday to Sunday (1 May to 31 October)

 

1st session: 08:00-11:00

(pool cleaning every Thursday*)

2nd session: 12:00-16:00

3rd session: 17:00-21:00

Cheoc Van

Swimming Pool

Monday to Sunday (1 May to 31 October)

 

1st session: 08:00-11:00

(pool cleaning every Monday*)

2nd session: 12:00-16:00

3rd session: 17:00-21:00

*Remarks:

Regular pool cleaning works will be carried out so the pool will be closed temporarily on the first session. If a regular cleaning day falls on a public holiday, the pool will remain opened and the cleaning will be postponed to the following day. Should special circumstances arise, the Sports Bureau will make announcement accordingly.

To provide convenience to residents to use the swimming pools managed by Sports Bureau, various ways and channels are available for buying swimming tickets. Users can buy swimming ticket two days in advance or buy on-the-spot ticket on the day of use through three online platforms including Macau One Account, Sports Bureau website and mobile APP while on-the-spot ticket is also available at each swimming pool ticketing counter.

In addition, in order to assist residents to make better arrangement of swimming activities, information of remaining on-the-spot ticket number of each session is shared on Sports Bureau website and mobile APP and also displayed at each swimming pool.

For more details, please visit www.sport.gov.mo or call 2823 6363 for inquiries.

