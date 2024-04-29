MSAR Government thanks Central Government for providing new beneficial measures

MACAU, April 29 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Central Government for launching further beneficial measures to support Macao’s effort to develop as a world centre of tourism and leisure, and for the creation of favourable conditions to promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

The National Immigration Administration published on Sunday (28 April) an announcement (No. 2/2024) on the implementation of several policy measures for further facilitating and supporting inbound and outbound travel management for the convenience of individuals and businesses.

It includes six policy measures effective from 6 May. The new measures are:

1. Implementing online processing throughout the entire process – in 20 mainland cities, including Beijing – for issuance and replacement of entry and exit documents.

2. Implementing smart and expedited processing and nationwide processing for business visas to Hong Kong and Macao.

3. Beijing and Shanghai residents of six categories of professionals can apply for “talent visas” to Hong Kong and Macao.

4. Extending the stay period in Hong Kong and Macao from seven days to 14 days, for individuals with business visas.

5. Issuing multiple-entry "other" visas to Macao, valid for use within one year.

6. Allowing multiple entries to and from Hengqin and Macao for participants of joint tour groups.

These six measures involve enriching the channels for document application and processing, streamlining application procedures, extending the duration of stay, and catering to diverse travel needs. The new measures further facilitate business exchanges between mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao; promote the coordinated development on talent between Beijing, Shanghai, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; support Macao's appropriate economic diversification; and better facilitate people-to-people exchanges, as well as promoting trade and economic cooperation between mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao. The new measures also help to serve better and support the integration of Hong Kong and Macao into the overall development of the country.

The fourth to sixth measures, in particular, provide greater convenience for mainland residents engaging in business, exhibitions, medical treatment, and performing arts activities in Macao. Meanwhile, the new measures enable mainland tourists joining tour groups to make multiple trips via Hengqin Port to and from Macao. This injects new impetus into the integration and development of Macao and Hengqin, and promotes Macao’s economic diversification effort.

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, said Macao is prepared to welcome more mainland tourist groups and attract high-quality industrial professionals. The MSAR Government would continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation with various parties, align with the practical needs of Macao society, and work hand-in-hand with all sectors of society, in order to promote actively appropriate economic diversification, as a response to the care and support shown to Macao by the Central Government.