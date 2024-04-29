HealthTech Company Mika Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Clinical Trial
The study results demonstrate the impact of Mika on side effects of cancer: chronic fatigue, depressive mood, psychological stress, and anxiety symptoms.BERLIN, DEUTSCHLAND, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mika's groundbreaking study, now published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Internet Medical Research (JMIR), showcases a major leap forward in digital therapeutic interventions for cancer patients. The research team led by Prof. Dr. Anja Mehnert-Theuerkauf at the University Hospital Leipzig with participation of Prof. Dr. Guy Montgomery of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York conducted a study with 218 patients suffering from various types of cancer to investigate how the use of the Mika app affects well-being during therapy. After twelve weeks, the app showed comprehensive effects in the intervention group participants compared to the control group receiving standard care.
The randomized controlled OnkoDigiTrial-II study with a waitlist control group was conducted from September 2021 to March 2022 at the University Hospital Leipzig with a total of 218 patients. Under the title "Digital Therapeutic (Mika) Targeting Distress in Cancer Patients: Results from a Nationwide Randomized Wait-list Controlled Trial", the results have been published on April 25th by the renowned JMIR magazine. Significant improvements were observed particularly in chronic fatigue, depressive mood, psychological stress, and anxiety symptoms, in participants using the Mika app compared to the control group. The observed effects were comparable to the efficacy of traditional psychotherapeutic intervention.
"A cancer diagnosis often represents a complex burden for those affected. Both the cancer itself and its treatment often lead to widespread psychosocial stresses. Our study shows that the Mika app can make a meaningful improvement in the range of services offered in clinical oncology. Simply, the data from the OnkoDigiTrial-II study gives solid evidence that the use of the Mika app leads to a reduction in psychological stress among patients. Not only did the patients feel better when using the app, they felt more empowered and motivated through the app," said study co-author Prof. Dr. Guy Montgomery, Director of the Center for Behavioral Oncology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York.
“The publication of the study results in a top-notch, peer-reviewed journal marks an important milestone for Mika and for cancer patients. The study strongly supports that Mika is not only efficacious for improving the well-being of cancer patients but also has the potential to be a scalable intervention that does not stress clinical resources,” said Dr. Ayline Maier, co-first author of the study and Head of Clinical Affairs at Mika.
Digital Therapeutic Supports Cancer Patients
Annually, about 18,000,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with cancer – with an increasing trend.[1] The most common accompanying symptoms include so-called cancer-related fatigue and depressive symptoms. About 70 to 90 percent of all cancer patients are affected by these.[2] "Every cancer patient goes through a very individual ordeal. In addition to physical pain and impairments, people often also suffer psychologically from the exceptional situation. The study proves that Mika is a reliable digital therapeutic and evidence-based source of information and motivation, especially in such cases," said Dr. Gandolf Finke, Mika founder and CEO.
