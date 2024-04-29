Rechargeable Batteries Market: Business Strategies, Regional Overview, Industry Size and Opportunities by 2030

Rechargeable Batteries Market Analysis

Rechargeable Batteries Market in North America Register Substantial Expansion in Next 10 Years | AMR Study

Rising demand for hybrid/electric cars, increased use of battery-operated industrial equipment, and falling lithium-ion battery costs fuel the rechargeable battery market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rechargeable battery, also known as a storage battery or secondary cell, is a type of electrical battery that can be charged or recharged many times. It is composed of one or more electrochemical cells and is produced in different shapes and sizes. These rechargeable batteries are lightweight, flexible, and easy to use in products with limited internal space. They offer multiple uses for their cell and long-term investments in terms of money spent on devices. These are the most reliable, natural, and sustainable form of batteries. The global rechargeable batteries market was valued at $90.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $150.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9659

Demand for rechargeable batteries has witnessed tremendous growth driven by increasing penetration in applications such as automobile, industrial, and consumer electronics. All industry players are investing heavily to find new commercial avenues for their product segments via strategic production, new product launches, and business expansion. Some of the major factors that drive the demand for rechargeable batteries include surging requirements for continuous power supply from critical infrastructures in the wake of COVID-19, increasing demand for electric vehicles, and a growing need for battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries due to automation. However, safety issues related to the storage and transportation of spent batteries and low-cost alternatives in energy storage space are expected to hamper the rechargeable batteries market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, expanding data center infrastructure and declining prices of lithium-ion batteries are expected to provide growth opportunities for the rechargeable batteries market during the forecast period.

By battery type, the global rechargeable batteries market size is studied across lead-acid batteries, Li-ion batteries, NiMH batteries, NiCd batteries, and others. The lead-acid battery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to the rapid growth of the automotive industry across developing countries such as China and India and the increasing adoption of lead-acid batteries in commercial vehicle, motorcycle, and passenger car manufacturing industries. The lead-acid batteries segment dominated the global rechargeable batteries market with more than half of the total market share in 2020.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9659

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Rechargeable Batteries industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

JOHNSON CONTROL

EXIDE TECHNOLOGIES

STMicroelectronics N.V.

LG CHEM

SAFT

ENERSYSL

APPLE INC.

EAST PENN MANUFACTURING

Samsung SDI

PANASONIC CORPORATION

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/rechargeable-batteries-market.html

By capacity, the global rechargeable batteries market is studied across 150 - 1000 mAh, 1300 - 2700 mAh, 3000 - 4000 mAh, 4000 - 6000 mAh, 6000 - 10000 mAh, and more than 10000 mAh. The 6000 - 10000 mAh segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to a surge in consumption of 6000 - 10000 mAh capacity rechargeable batteries in the automotive industry across the globe. The 6000 - 10000 mAh segment dominated the global rechargeable batteries market with more than one-third of the total market share in 2020.

By application, the global rechargeable batteries market is studied across consumer electronics, industrial, automobile, defense, and others. The automobile segment emerged as the leader in 2020, owing to the growing consumption of rechargeable batteries in electric vehicles. The automobile segment dominated the global rechargeable batteries market with two-fifths of the total market share in 2020.

Region-wise, the global rechargeable batteries market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific emerged as the leader in 2020, owing to the growing automotive and consumer electronics industry and the surge in consumption of rechargeable batteries across these industries. Asia-Pacific accounted for a major rechargeable batteries market share in 2020 and dominated the global market with one-third of the total market share in 2020.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9659

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global rechargeable batteries market with around 33.0% share, in terms of revenue.

- North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% in terms of revenue.

- The lead-acid batteries segment dominated the global rechargeable batteries market with around 55.0% of the share in terms of revenue

- The Li-ion batteries segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% in terms of revenue.

- The 6000 - 10000 mAh segment dominated the global rechargeable batteries market with around 35.0% of the share in terms of revenue.

- The 1300 - 2700 mAh segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% in terms of revenue.

- The automobile segment dominated the global rechargeable batteries market with 40.0% of the share in terms of revenue.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝟏. 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breathing-battery-market-to-reach-46-6-million-globally-by-2032-at-10-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301884050.html

𝟐. 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/07/18/2706667/0/en/Battery-Swapping-Market-to-Reach-642-7-million-Globally-by-2032-at-18-3-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝟑. 𝐒𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐈𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sodium-ion-battery-market-to-reach-1-2-bn-globally-by-2031-at-15-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301690120.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.