EBRD loan to support growth and training for women olive farmers

EBRD loan to Bunge Gıda to expand inclusive training for farmers

Loan follows a previous project that launched the Olive Academy

Bunge Gıda corporate practices to improve inclusivity, resilience and sustainability in the olive sector

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing an additional loan in Turkish lira equivalent to US$25 million, to Bunge Gıda (Bunge), an integrated edible oils producer in Türkiye, to finance the company’s working-capital needs while expanding training for women olive farmers in the country.

Bunge will enhance training material, while making the training accessible to more women.

In Türkiye, the company processes oilseeds, cereals, protein products and crushes, and refines and bottles oilseeds to produce olive oil, sunflower oil and cooking oils. It also owns leading Turkish consumer brands such as Komili, Kırlangıç and Sezai Ömer Madra.

The additional loan builds on a previous US$ 50 million long-term loan to Bunge to finance the company’s capital-expenditure and working-capital needs. That loan had launched the Olive Academy in Ayvalık, providing women farmers in the Aegean region with the necessary farming skills to increase efficiency and the climate resilience of their harvest and encourage sustainable agricultural practices.

Despite its vast potential in olive farming, Türkiye’s olive oil production is constrained by inefficient farming techniques and a lack of interest from younger generations in pursuing olive farming.

The pioneering Olive Academy seeks to narrow this gap and encourage the country’s potential olive farmers, especially women, to acquire the skills they need to pursue sustainable, climate-friendly olive farming.

Over the course of this new EBRD investment, at least 480 women farmers will receive training in climate-resilient and resource-efficient olive production in collaboration with local partners. More than 110 women have already been trained under the project.

The EBRD is one of Türkiye’s key investors, with €19.6 billion invested across 441 projects and through trade finance limits since 2009, of which 93 per cent has been channelled to the private sector.