CGS Immersive Division to Showcase Groundbreaking XR Training Solutions at WATS 2024

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS®, a global provider of software applications, enterprise learning, immersive technologies, customer experience and call center outsourcing services, today announced CGS Immersive, it’s emerging technologies and innovations division, is participating in the upcoming World Aviation Training Summit (WATS) 2024. The event, scheduled for April 29 – May 2, 2024 in Orlando, Florida, is the world’s top civil aviation training event. CGS Immersive, located in Booth 708, will be providing live demonstrations and case studies related to its award-winning XR training solutions for the aviation industry.



Doug Stephen, President of CGS Immersive and CGS Enterprise Learning divisions, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “WATS 2024 provides an exceptional platform for us to showcase our groundbreaking solutions. Our collaboration with Scoot Airlines and Meta has yielded remarkable results, and we’re excited to demonstrate how Extended Reality (XR) and generative AI can and already are revolutionizing training across the aviation industry.”

Award-winning Solution for Scoot Airlines

CGS Immersive has been recognized by industry analysts and global learning organizations as a leader in the space, redefining the future of work by leveraging the best of emerging, innovative technologies to solve real-world problems with measurable results.

Most recently, the company’s immersive training solution for Scoot Airlines, powered by Meta’s XR technology, has garnered acclaim – winning the prestigious Silver MUSE Creative Award for 2023 in the category of “experiential and immersive solutions.” This project exemplifies how XR and generative AI can shape training experiences for flight attendants, ensuring the highest level of service and safety.

“The CGS virtual flight attendant training solution has surpassed our goals,” said Min Qi Lim, Senior Specialist, Communications for Scoot Airlines. “We’re already seeing improved efficiencies, reduced training costs, improved confidence in our flight staff, and significantly improved customer service.”

Meta Premier Partner Status

CGS’s commitment to innovation extends further with its recent achievement of Meta Premier Partner status. This esteemed accreditation underscores the company’s dedication to delivering state-of-the-art XR training solutions.

“Securing Meta Premier Partner status marked a pivotal moment for CGS Immersive,” emphasized Doug Stephen. “This partnership enhances our ability to scale globally and provide incredible, innovative training solutions with measurable impact.”

"At Meta, we believe that MR (Mixed Reality) has the potential to revolutionize training and skilling across various industries, and aviation is a prime example," said Era Sahni, Senior Director, B2B Channel Partnerships, Reality Labs at Meta. "We're thrilled to partner with CGS Immersive on innovative solutions that leverage the power of MR to enhance learning experiences and improve outcomes for the aviation sector. This collaboration is a testament to the exciting possibilities that emerge when cutting-edge technology meets deep industry expertise.”

CGS invites all aviation professionals to explore our immersive learning solutions at WATS 2024. Join us in shaping the future of training through XR and generative AI.

About CGS Immersive

Training & Performance (XR & AI Directed Learning and Development)

CGS Immersive’s Training & Performance offering provides enterprise-ready learning, training, and onboarding solutions designed to support the evolving demands of the modern workplace. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI, XR (Extended Reality), RPA (Robotic Process Automation), and IoT (Internet of Things), CGS Immersive empowers L&D (Learning and Development) teams with as-a-service implementations of emerging tech, along with dedicated support, consultation, and content creation services - both custom and on demand via its SaaS platforms. The result is a transformative approach to learning and development that enhances employee performance while reducing onboarding and downtime, fosters revenue growth, and ensures the retention of top talent.

Enterprise Operations (Comprehensive Enterprise-Ready Consultation & Implementation)

CGS Immersive’s Enterprise Operations offering is a comprehensive suite of services and solutions designed to optimize the efficiency of teams, no matter where they are located. The centerpiece of this offering blends CX services strategy with communications and seamlessly integrates AI operations and emerging technologies into BPO services and field service support and management. This integration leads to enhanced efficiency, delivery, on-the-job training with reduced downtime, and the ability to scale operations, thereby strengthening speed, accuracy, and collaboration with global teams, customers, and partners.

About CGS

For 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and LinkedIn.

