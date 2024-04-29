Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Shareholders Invited to Webcast with Board and Management Team

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the global transportation of commodities, today announced that members of its Board of Directors and management team will host a webcast on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 8:30AM ET, in which the Company will answer questions submitted by Genco shareholders about its business, the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting and the actions the Board and management team are taking to generate value for all shareholders. The webcast will be available at www.VoteForGenco.com.



Genco shareholders can submit questions by emailing voteforgenco@gencoshipping.com. The deadline for submitting questions is Monday, May 6, 2024 at 10:00AM ET.

VOTE TODAY FOR GENCO’S NOMINEES

The Genco Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Genco shareholders vote “FOR” the reelection of each of Genco’s seven nominees currently serving on the Genco Board on the WHITE proxy card.

Vote online, by phone, or by signing and returning your Proxy. Learn more at www.VoteForGenco.com.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. We make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. As of April 29, 2024, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 16 Capesize, 15 Ultramax and 12 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,490,000 dwt and an average age of 11.8 years.

