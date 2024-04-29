COLIBRI holds Regional Focal Point Meeting in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

As part of the COLIBRI Project on General Aviation, implemented by the World Customs Organization (WCO) and funded by the European Union (EU), the first Regional Focal Point Meeting was held from 26 to 28 February 2024 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The Regional Meeting aimed to foster cooperation and coordination between law enforcement agencies (LEAs), competent authorities and criminal justice institutions regarding the threat posed by General Aviation, thereby increasing coordination among COLIBRI’s partners across the regions concerned.

The Regional Meeting lasted three days and brought together 33 Focal Points from 10 countries: Benin, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo. All the relevant administrations (including Customs, Police Forces, Counter-Narcotics Agencies, Civil Aviation Authorities and Air Forces) as well as representatives of partner projects and international organizations were in attendance.

The Meeting was opened by the WCO Drugs and Precursors Programme Manager; the Representative of the European Union (EU) - Head of Security Programmes of the EU Delegation to Côte d'Ivoire; and by the Representative of the host country - Deputy Director General of Customs of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

The event was also intended to serve as a forum where other key partners of the COLIBRI Project such as the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre-Narcotics (MAOC-N) and the Global Illicit Flows Programme (GIFP) CRIMJUST Project, could present their actions and engage with the COLIBRI Focal Points to explore synergies and strengthen partnerships.

MAOC-N, as a key operational partner, presented its primary pillars, its mechanisms and information flow management, its coordination centre and its General Aviation unit. The WCO Drugs and Precursors Programme Manager, who moderated the three days of discussions, highlighted the role to be played by both COLIBRI and MAOC-N with respect to their partners: they should be considered as resources to improve the work at national, regional and international levels.

The Meeting’s expected outcomes were the development, presentation and discussion of national action plans; the formulation of recommendations aimed at enhancing coordination between LEAs and criminal justice and investigation services; and the establishment of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to assist and guide partners through the design and development of harmonized procedures.

The Meeting, held in Abidjan, was one of four Regional Focal Point Meetings planned throughout the duration of Phase II of the COLIBRI Project.

For more information about the COLIBRI Project: colibri@wcoomd.org