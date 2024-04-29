Dayforce Appoints Amy Cappellanti-Wolf as EVP and Chief People Officer

Veteran technology executive to lead Dayforce people strategy and operations in the next phase of company growth

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the appointment of Amy Cappellanti-Wolf as EVP and Chief People Officer, effective immediately.



Reporting directly into David Ossip, Chair and CEO, Cappellanti-Wolf will serve as a key member of the Dayforce leadership team and have responsibilities for leading all people operations and strategies across the company’s global footprint. With a proven track record in the technology industry, Cappellanti-Wolf brings extensive experience driving global business growth through talent and organizational development, workforce engagement and inclusivity, and operational efficiencies.

“Amy’s exceptional leadership in global people management will be instrumental as we continue to create a best-in-class employee experience, while also advancing our company’s growth and innovation agenda,” said David Ossip, Chair and CEO, Dayforce, Inc. “I’m confident that her leadership will help build talent, leadership, and culture for the benefit of our global team, and make work life better for our entire Dayforce community.”

“At this pivotal moment in Dayforce’s growth journey, I am genuinely thrilled to join the team. My foremost commitment is to foster environments that empower our Daymakers to excel,” said Amy Cappellanti-Wolf, EVP and Chief People Officer, Dayforce, Inc. “By elevating the employee experience, we unlock our team's potential to deliver exceptional work, fostering happier customers and uplifting communities globally. I can’t wait to dig in and begin delivering upon our brand promise to make work life better.”

Cappellanti-Wolf was most recently Chief Human Resources Officer at Cohesity, a leader in AI-powered data security and management. She previously served in senior HR leadership roles at Symantec, Silver Spring Networks, Cisco, Walt Disney Imagineering, and Frito-Lay. She has been recognized by the National Diversity Council as one of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology and has been named a Distinguished Alumni by the John Chambers School of Business and Economics at West Virginia University, where she received an M.S. in Industrial and Labor Relations and a B.S. in Journalism and Public Relations.

