California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB) (the “Company”), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The Company reported net income of $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of $1.5 million, or 29%, compared to $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $1.6 million, or 30%, compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses pertaining to the pending transaction with Southern California Bancorp, the Company’s net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $4.8 million (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).       

Diluted earnings per share were $0.45 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.63 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.64 for the first quarter of 2023.   Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, the Company’s diluted earnings per share were $0.57 for the first quarter of 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

“We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance while maintaining our conservative approach to new loan production and prudent balance sheet management, which resulted in our adjusted return on average assets remaining above 1% when our merger-related expenses are excluded,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “We saw positive trends in many key areas including good stability in our net interest margin, disciplined expense management excluding the merger-related expense we recorded in the quarter, and improvement in our asset quality as a result of successfully resolving problem loans with minimal loss incurred. We had a small decline in the size of our balance sheet in the first quarter, as our conservative approach to new loan production resulted in new loan originations being below the level of payoffs we had in the quarter, while we also saw the usual seasonal outflows of demand deposits that occur in the first quarter. These outflows were partially offset by our continued success in adding new commercial relationships that bring noninterest-bearing deposits to the bank.

“We are making good progress on the integration planning for our merger with Southern California Bancorp, which we continue to expect to close during the third quarter of 2024. Prior to the closing, our focus will remain on preparing for a smooth integration so that we can quickly realize all of the synergies projected from our combination, evaluating opportunities to optimize our balance sheet ahead of the merger, and continuing to add attractive commercial relationships that further strengthen our deposit base. As we progress with our integration planning and evaluate the strong market position we will have following the merger, we continue to believe that the combined company will have good opportunities to steadily grow our client roster, increase our market share, generate profitable growth, and consistently enhance the value of our franchise in the years ahead,” said Mr. Shelton.

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023

  • Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, net income of $4.8 million and $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million and $0.63 per share, respectively (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).  
  • Revenue of $19.4 million decreased $500,000, or 2%, from $19.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income of $17.7 million decreased $859,000, or 5%, compared to $18.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Provision for credit losses of $126,000 decreased $55,000, or 30%, from $181,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest income of $1.7 million increased $366,000, or 27%, compared to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs and merger related expenses, of $13.1 million increased $52,000, or less than 1%, compared to $13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Financial Position – March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023

  • Total assets decreased by $63.4 million to $1.92 billion; average total assets decreased by $68.2 million to $1.92 billion.
  • Total gross loans decreased by $38.6 million to $1.52 billion; average total gross loans decreased by $53.3 million to $1.52 billion.
  • Total deposits increased by $14.3 million to $1.64 billion; average total deposits decreased by $71.0 million to $1.63 billion.  
  • The Company had no other borrowings at March 31, 2024 compared to $75.0 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 10.17%, tier I capital ratio of 10.15%, and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.93%.
  • Book value per share of $23.79 increased by $0.41, or 2%.
  • Tangible book value per share of $22.91 increased by $0.41, or 2% (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $17.7 million, representing a decrease of $859,000, or 5%, from $18.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 6%, from $18.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a lower balance of average earning assets which was driven by a reduction in loan balances as a result of conservative underwriting combined with decreased demand and pay-offs occurring in the normal course of business. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the decrease in net interest income resulted from a less favorable mix of earning assets and an increase in the cost of deposits, which negatively impacted net interest margin.

The Company’s net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.89%, compared to 3.88% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 4.02% for the same period in 2023.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 was $1.7 million, $1.3 million, and $1.1 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest income from the fourth quarter of 2023 and the same period in the prior year was primarily due to an increase in service charges and loan related fees.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.4 million, $19.9 million, and $19.9 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 was $13.7 million, $12.2 million, and $11.8 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the prior periods was primarily due to the recognition of merger related expenses, combined with a decrease in capitalized loan origination costs. Additionally, compared to the same period in the prior year, the Company incurred increases in salaries and benefits as well as premises and equipment.   Excluding capitalized loan origination costs and the impact of merger related expenses, non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024, the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023 was $13.1 million, $13.0 million, and $12.5 million, respectively (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 70.57%, 61.36%, and 59.62% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 65.29% for the first quarter of 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.92 billion as of March 31, 2024 represented a decrease of $63.4 million compared to $1.99 billion at December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $128.2 million compared to total assets of $2.05 billion at March 31, 2023. The decrease in total assets from the prior periods was primarily due to conservative new loan production, combined with decreased liquidity related to a reduction in other borrowings.  

Total gross loans decreased by $38.6 million, or 2%, to $1.52 billion at March 31, 2024, from $1.56 billion at December 31, 2023 and decreased $96.4 million, or 6%, from $1.62 billion at March 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, commercial loans decreased by $16.2 million, or 3%, real estate related loans decreased by $23.5 million, or 3%, and other loans increased $1.1 million, or 2%.   Compared to the same period in the prior year, commercial, real estate other, real estate construction and land, and other loans decreased by $46.1 million, or 7%, $19.3 million, or 2%, $28.0 million, or 44%, and $3.0 million, or 7%, respectively.  

Total deposits increased by $14.3 million, or 1%, to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2024 from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2023, and decreased by $78.1 million, or 5%, from $1.72 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase in total deposits during the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in money market and savings accounts of $25.2 million, or 4%, and an increase in time deposits of $17.7 million, or 6%, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $28.6 million, or 4%. The decrease in demand deposits was primarily due to the seasonal outflow of deposits that occurs at the beginning of the year for many of our business clients.   Compared to the same period last year, the decrease in total deposits was primarily concentrated in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by an increase in money market and savings accounts.   Noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 38.6% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to 40.4% at December 31, 2023 and 43.1% at March 31, 2023.

Excluding junior subordinated debt securities, the Company had no outstanding borrowings at March 31, 2024, compared to outstanding borrowings of $75.0 million at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans was $301,000 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $87,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $464,000 for the first quarter of 2023. The Company had net loan charge-offs of $348,000, or 0.02% of gross loans, during the first quarter of 2024, net loan recoveries of $20,000, or 0.00 % of gross loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 and net loan charge-offs of $247,000, or 0.02% of gross loans, during the first quarter of 2023.  

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 0.08% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.19% at December 31, 2023 and 0.01% at March 31, 2023, with non-performing loans of $1.5 million, $3.8 million and $222,000, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $16.0 million, or 1.05% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $16.0 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2023 and $15.4 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $2.0 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at December 31, 2023 and $1.7 million, or 0.29% of total unfunded loan commitments, at March 31, 2023.

Capital Adequacy:

At March 31, 2024, shareholders’ equity totaled $200.7 million, compared to $196.5 million at December 31, 2023 and $178.6 million one year ago. Additionally, at March 31, 2024, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio, and leverage ratio were 13.93%, 10.15%, and 10.17%, respectively; all of which were above the regulatory standards of 10.00%, 8.00%, and 5.00%, respectively, for “well-capitalized” institutions.

“In the past year we achieved 11.9% growth in tangible book value as we accreted capital and strengthened liquidity in response to a very challenging environment for the industry.   Our prudent balance sheet management resulted in increases in all of our capital ratios during the first quarter, while we used our strong liquidity to pay off all of our FHLB borrowings early in the quarter,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp.

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, please visit our website at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751                        
Chief Executive Officer                        
seshelton@bankcbc.com
                                                                                                 
Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release include: Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Earnings Per Share; Total Revenue; Adjusted non-interest expense; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; Adjusted Return on Average Equity; Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity; Adjusted Efficiency Ratio; Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio; Quarterly Average Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio; and Tangible Book Value Per Share.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual future performance or financial results could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; the impacts of the failure of other depository institutions on investor and depositor sentiments and preferences; the Company’s ability to manage its liquidity; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which we expect to file with the SEC during the second quarter of 2024, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                               
            Change         Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:   Q1 2024   Q4 2023   $   %     Q1 2023   $   %
                               
Interest income   $ 27,382     $ 28,405     $ (1,023 )   -4 %     $ 25,539     $ 1,843     7 %
Interest expense     9,667       9,831       (164 )   -2 %       6,782       2,885     43 %
    Net interest income     17,715       18,574       (859 )   -5 %       18,757       (1,042 )   -6 %
                               
Provision for credit losses     126       181       (55 )   -30 %       358       (232 )   -65 %
    Net interest income after                              
      provision for credit losses     17,589       18,393       (804 )   -4 %       18,399       (810 )   -4 %
                               
Non-interest income     1,705       1,339       366     27 %       1,107       598     54 %
Non-interest expense (1)     13,704       12,218       1,486     12 %       11,843       1,861     16 %
    Income before income taxes     5,590       7,514       (1,924 )   -26 %       7,663       (2,073 )   -27 %
                               
Income tax expense     1,773       2,173       (400 )   -18 %       2,212       (439 )   -20 %
Net income (1)   $ 3,817     $ 5,341     $ (1,524 )   -29 %     $ 5,451     $ (1,634 )   -30 %
                               
Diluted earnings per share (1)   $ 0.45     $ 0.63     $ (0.18 )   -29 %     $ 0.64     $ (0.19 )   -30 %
                               
Net interest margin     3.89 %     3.88 %   +1 Basis Points       4.02 %   -13 Basis Points
                               
Efficiency ratio (1)     70.57 %     61.36 %   +921 Basis Points       59.62 %   +1095 Basis Points
                               
(1) See pro-forma balances and ratios, excluding the impact of merger related expenses - Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data    
                               


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                               
                               
            Change         Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS:   Q1 2024   Q4 2023   $   %     Q1 2023   $   %
                               
Total assets   $ 1,922,541     $ 1,985,905     $ (63,364 )   -3 %     $ 2,050,774     $ (128,233 )   -6 %
Gross loans     1,520,891       1,559,533       (38,642 )   -2 %       1,617,263       (96,372 )   -6 %
Deposits     1,639,516       1,625,244       14,272     1 %       1,717,610       (78,094 )   -5 %
Tangible equity (1)     193,263       189,029       4,234     2 %       171,099       22,164     13 %
                               
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 22.91     $ 22.50     $ 0.41     2 %     $ 20.48     $ 2.43     12 %
                               
Tangible equity / tangible assets (1)     10.09 %     9.55 %   +54 Basis Points       8.37 %   +172 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits     92.76 %     95.96 %   -320 Basis Points       94.16 %   -140 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                      
    total deposits     38.64 %     40.44 %   -180 Basis Points       43.12 %   -448 Basis Points
                               
                               
                               
                               
QUARTERLY AVERAGE           Change         Change
HIGHLIGHTS:   Q1 2024   Q4 2023   $   %     Q1 2023   $   %
                               
Total assets   $ 1,916,142     $ 1,984,337     $ (68,195 )   -3 %     $ 1,974,285     $ (58,143 )   -3 %
Total earning assets     1,831,333       1,896,954       (65,621 )   -3 %       1,893,940       (62,607 )   -3 %
Gross loans     1,518,722       1,571,994       (53,272 )   -3 %       1,582,332       (63,610 )   -4 %
Deposits     1,629,636       1,700,625       (70,989 )   -4 %       1,699,930       (70,294 )   -4 %
Tangible equity (1)     193,094       187,399       5,695     3 %       169,454       23,640     14 %
                               
Tangible equity / tangible assets (1)     10.12 %     9.48 %   +64 Basis Points       8.62 %   +150 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits     93.19 %     92.44 %   +75 Basis Points       93.08 %   +11 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                      
    total deposits     40.34 %     41.46 %   -112 Basis Points       42.88 %   -254 Basis Points
                               
(1) See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data                          
                               


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
                     
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS): 03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
                     
Balance, beginning of period   $ 16,028     $ 15,921     $ 15,722     $ 15,382     $ 17,005  
CECL adjustment     -       -       -       -       (1,840 )
Provision for credit losses, quarterly     301       87       121       340       464  
Charge-offs, quarterly     (439 )     -       (156 )     -       (247 )
Recoveries, quarterly     91       20       234       -       -  
Balance, end of period   $ 15,981     $ 16,028     $ 15,921     $ 15,722     $ 15,382  
                     
                     
                     
                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis   $ 1,212     $ 3,781     $ 1,236     $ 181     $ 222  
Loans with principal or interest contractually                    
  past due 90 days or more and still accruing                    
  interest     240       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming loans   $ 1,452     $ 3,781     $ 1,236     $ 181     $ 222  
Other real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming assets   $ 1,452     $ 3,781     $ 1,236     $ 181     $ 222  
                     
                     
Nonperforming loans by asset type:                    
      Commercial   $ 1,159     $ 3,728     $ 1,183     $ -     $ -  
      Real estate other     -       -       -       -       -  
      Real estate construction and land     -       -       -       -       -  
      SBA     53       53       53       181       222  
      Other     240       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming loans   $ 1,452     $ 3,781     $ 1,236     $ 181     $ 222  
                     
                     
                     
                     
ASSET QUALITY:   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans     1.05 %     1.03 %     1.01 %     0.99 %     0.95 %
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans     1100.62 %     423.91 %     1288.11 %     8686.19 %     6928.83 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets     0.08 %     0.19 %     0.06 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Nonperforming loans / gross loans     0.10 %     0.24 %     0.08 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans     0.02 %     -0.00 %     -0.00 %     0.00 %     0.02 %
                     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
           
           
    Three months ended
  03/31/24   12/31/23   03/31/23
           
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans $ 23,574     $ 24,523     $ 22,472  
Federal funds sold   2,334       2,386       1,760  
Investment securities   1,474       1,496       1,307  
     Total interest income   27,382       28,405       25,539  
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits   9,096       9,234       6,022  
Other   571       597       760  
    Total interest expense   9,667       9,831       6,782  
           
Net interest income   17,715       18,574       18,757  
Provision for credit losses   126       181       358  
Net interest income after provision          
     for credit losses   17,589       18,393       18,399  
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME          
Service charges and other fees   1,379       1,055       863  
Other non-interest income   326       284       244  
     Total non-interest income   1,705       1,339       1,107  
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE (1)          
Salaries and benefits   8,852       8,449       7,876  
Premises and equipment   1,452       1,554       1,180  
Merger related expenses   1,024       -       -  
Other   2,376       2,215       2,787  
     Total non-interest expense   13,704       12,218       11,843  
           
Income before income taxes   5,590       7,514       7,663  
Income taxes   1,773       2,173       2,212  
           
NET INCOME (1) $ 3,817     $ 5,341     $ 5,451  
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE (1)          
Basic earnings per share $ 0.45     $ 0.64     $ 0.65  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45     $ 0.63     $ 0.64  
Average common shares outstanding   8,413,735       8,398,497       8,339,080  
Average common and equivalent          
  shares outstanding   8,566,712       8,525,420       8,492,067  
           
PERFORMANCE MEASURES (1)          
Return on average assets   0.80 %     1.07 %     1.12 %
Return on average equity   7.66 %     10.88 %     12.50 %
Return on average tangible equity   7.95 %     11.31 %     13.05 %
Efficiency ratio   70.57 %     61.36 %     59.62 %
           
(1) See pro-forma balances and ratios, excluding the impact of merger related expenses - Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data    
           


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
                     
    03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 12,071     $ 27,520     $ 17,128     $ 19,763     $ 15,121  
Federal funds sold     191,027       184,834       181,854       187,904       198,804  
Investment securities     126,918       145,401       149,244       151,129       153,769  
Loans:                    
  Commercial     610,459       626,615       633,902       622,270       656,519  
  Real estate other     834,143       849,306       858,611       856,344       853,431  
  Real estate construction and land     35,886       44,186       40,003       60,595       63,928  
  SBA     3,919       4,032       4,415       4,936       5,610  
  Other     36,484       35,394       36,184       39,486       37,775  
     Loans, gross     1,520,891       1,559,533       1,573,115       1,583,631       1,617,263  
  Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees)   1,223       1,107       1,312       1,637       1,765  
  Allowance for credit losses     (15,981 )     (16,028 )     (15,921 )     (15,722 )     (15,382 )
     Loans, net     1,506,133       1,544,612       1,558,506       1,569,546       1,603,646  
Premises and equipment, net     1,987       2,207       2,432       2,625       2,848  
Bank owned life insurance     26,084       25,878       25,697       25,519       25,334  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible     7,422       7,432       7,442       7,452       7,462  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   50,899       48,021       41,614       41,708       43,790  
     Total assets   $ 1,922,541     $ 1,985,905     $ 1,983,917     $ 2,005,646     $ 2,050,774  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
  Demand noninterest-bearing   $ 633,489     $ 657,302     $ 686,723     $ 742,160     $ 740,650  
  Demand interest-bearing     21,911       26,715       28,533       29,324       30,798  
  Money market and savings     656,236       631,015       672,119       633,620       616,864  
  Time     327,880       310,212       319,706       333,192       329,298  
     Total deposits     1,639,516       1,625,244       1,707,081       1,738,296       1,717,610  
                     
Junior subordinated debt securities     54,326       54,291       54,256       54,221       54,186  
Other borrowings     -       75,000       -       -       75,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   28,014       34,909       32,465       28,894       25,417  
     Total liabilities     1,721,856       1,789,444       1,793,802       1,821,411       1,872,213  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Common stock     113,566       113,227       112,656       112,167       111,609  
Retained earnings     87,982       84,165       78,824       73,423       68,082  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (863 )     (931 )     (1,365 )     (1,355 )     (1,130 )
     Total shareholders' equity     200,685       196,461       190,115       184,235       178,561  
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,922,541     $ 1,985,905     $ 1,983,917     $ 2,005,646     $ 2,050,774  
                     
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                    
Tier I leverage ratio     10.17 %     9.61 %     9.27 %     9.01 %     8.76 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio     10.15 %     9.53 %     9.34 %     9.07 %     8.54 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     13.93 %     13.16 %     13.00 %     12.73 %     12.08 %
Total equity/ total assets     10.44 %     9.89 %     9.58 %     9.19 %     8.71 %
Book value per share   $ 23.79     $ 23.38     $ 22.64     $ 21.98     $ 21.37  
                     
Common shares outstanding     8,436,732       8,402,482       8,395,483       8,383,772       8,355,378  
                     



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
      Three months ended March 31,
 		   Three months ended December 31,
    2024   2023
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,518,722     6.24 %   $ 23,574   $ 1,571,994     6.19 %   $ 24,523
  Federal funds sold     174,551     5.38 %     2,334     177,331     5.34 %     2,386
  Investment securities     138,060     4.29 %     1,474     147,629     4.02 %     1,496
Total interest earning assets     1,831,333     6.01 %     27,382     1,896,954     5.94 %     28,405
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     18,858               20,310          
  All other assets (2)     65,951               67,073          
      TOTAL   $ 1,916,142             $ 1,984,337          
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
     Demand   $ 24,736     0.20 %     12   $ 28,678     0.29 %     21
     Money market and savings     635,696     3.12 %     4,928     638,623     3.02 %     4,857
     Time     311,884     5.36 %     4,156     328,270     5.26 %     4,356
  Other     55,130     4.17 %     571     56,715     4.18 %     597
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,027,446     3.78 %     9,667     1,052,286     3.71 %     9,831
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     657,320               705,054          
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     30,856               32,161          
Shareholders' equity     200,520               194,836          
    TOTAL   $ 1,916,142             $ 1,984,337          
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       3.89 %   $ 17,715       3.88 %   $ 18,574
                         
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $34,000 and $53,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $16.1 million and $15.9 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          
                         


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
                         
    Three months ended March 31,
    2024   2023
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,518,722   6.24 %   $ 23,574   $ 1,582,332   5.76 %   $ 22,472
  Federal funds sold     174,551   5.38 %     2,334     156,941   4.55 %     1,760
  Investment securities     138,060   4.29 %     1,474     154,667   3.43 %     1,307
Total interest earning assets     1,831,333   6.01 %     27,382     1,893,940   5.47 %     25,539
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     18,858             18,098        
  All other assets (2)     65,951             62,247        
      TOTAL   $ 1,916,142           $ 1,974,285        
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
     Demand   $ 24,736   0.20 %     12   $ 34,032   0.08 %   $ 7
     Money market and savings     635,696   3.12 %     4,928     626,666   2.01 %     3,104
     Time     311,884   5.36 %     4,156     310,246   3.81 %     2,911
  Other     55,130   4.17 %     571     71,108   4.33 %     760
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,027,446   3.78 %     9,667     1,042,052   2.64 %     6,782
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     657,320             728,986        
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     30,856             26,326        
Shareholders' equity     200,520             176,921        
    TOTAL   $ 1,916,142           $ 1,974,285        
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       3.89 %   $ 17,715       4.02 %   $ 18,757
                         
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $34,000 and $226,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $16.1 million and $17.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          
                         


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
                     
ADJUSTED NET INCOME:   Three months ended
    03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Net income   $ 3,817     $ 5,341   $ 5,401   $ 5,440   $ 5,451
Add: After-tax merger related expenses     1,024       -     -     -     -
Adjusted net income   $ 4,841     $ 5,341   $ 5,401   $ 5,440   $ 5,451
                     
                     
                     
                     
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:   Three months ended
    03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Adjusted net income   $ 4,841     $ 5,341   $ 5,401   $ 5,440   $ 5,451
                     
Adjusted basic earnings per share   $ 0.58     $ 0.64   $ 0.64   $ 0.65   $ 0.65
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.57     $ 0.63   $ 0.64   $ 0.65   $ 0.64
                     
Average common shares outstanding     8,413,735       8,398,497     8,390,138     8,369,907     8,339,080
Average common and equivalent                    
  shares outstanding     8,566,712       8,525,420     8,455,917     8,414,213     8,492,067
                     
                     
                     
                     
TOTAL REVENUE:   Three months ended
    03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Net interest income   $ 17,715     $ 18,574   $ 18,578   $ 18,646   $ 18,757
Non-interest income     1,705       1,339     1,294     1,135     1,107
Total revenue   $ 19,420     $ 19,913   $ 19,872   $ 19,781   $ 19,864
                     
                     
                     
                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:   Three months ended
    03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Non-interest expense   $ 13,704     $ 12,218   $ 11,851   $ 11,603   $ 11,843
Add: Capitalized loan origination costs     414       824     668     694     651
Less: Merger related expenses     (1,024 )     -     -     -     -
Total non-interest expense, before                    
    capitalization of loan origination costs                  
    and merger related expenses   $ 13,094     $ 13,042   $ 12,519   $ 12,297   $ 12,494
                     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
                     
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE   Three months ended
  ASSETS:   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Adjusted net income   $ 4,841     $ 5,341     $ 5,401     $ 5,440     $ 5,451  
Average assets     1,916,142       1,984,337       1,993,147       1,983,877       1,974,285  
Adjusted return on average assets     1.02 %     1.07 %     1.08 %     1.10 %     1.12 %
                     
                     
                     
                     
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE   Three months ended
  EQUITY:   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Adjusted net income   $ 4,841     $ 5,341     $ 5,401     $ 5,440     $ 5,451  
Average equity     200,520       194,836       188,831       183,240       176,921  
Adjusted return on average equity     9.71 %     10.88 %     11.35 %     11.91 %     12.50 %
                     
                     
                     
                     
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE   Three months ended
  TANGIBLE EQUITY:   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Adjusted net income   $ 4,841     $ 5,341     $ 5,401     $ 5,440     $ 5,451  
Average tangible equity     193,094       187,399       181,384       175,752       169,454  
Adjusted return on average tangible equity   10.08 %     11.31 %     11.81 %     12.42 %     13.05 %
                     
                     
                     
                     
ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO:   Three months ended
    03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Non-interest expense   $ 13,704     $ 12,218     $ 11,851     $ 11,603     $ 11,843  
Less: Merger related expenses     (1,024 )     -       -       -       -  
Total non-interest expense, before                    
    merger related expenses   $ 12,680     $ 12,218     $ 11,851     $ 11,603     $ 11,843  
                     
Total revenue   $ 19,420     $ 19,913     $ 19,872     $ 19,781     $ 19,864  
                     
Adjusted efficiency ratio     65.29 %     61.36 %     59.64 %     58.66 %     59.62 %
                     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
                     
TANGIBLE EQUITY / TANGIBLE ASSETS: 03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Total assets   $ 1,922,541     $ 1,985,905     $ 1,983,917     $ 2,005,646     $ 2,050,774  
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles     7,422       7,432       7,442       7,452       7,462  
Tangible assets   $ 1,915,119     $ 1,978,473     $ 1,976,475     $ 1,998,194     $ 2,043,312  
                     
                     
Total shareholders' equity   $ 200,685     $ 196,461     $ 190,115     $ 184,235     $ 178,561  
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles     7,422       7,432       7,442       7,452       7,462  
Tangible equity   $ 193,263     $ 189,029     $ 182,673     $ 176,783     $ 171,099  
                     
                     
Tangible equity / tangible assets     10.09 %     9.55 %     9.24 %     8.85 %     8.37 %
                     
                     
                     
                     
QUARTERLY AVERAGE TANGIBLE   Three months ended
  EQUITY / TANGIBLE ASSETS:   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Total assets   $ 1,916,142     $ 1,984,337     $ 1,993,147     $ 1,983,877     $ 1,974,285  
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles     7,426       7,437       7,447       7,488       7,467  
Tangible assets   $ 1,908,716     $ 1,976,900     $ 1,985,700     $ 1,976,389     $ 1,966,818  
                     
                     
Total shareholders' equity   $ 200,520     $ 194,836     $ 188,831     $ 183,240     $ 176,921  
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles     7,426       7,437       7,447       7,488       7,467  
Tangible equity   $ 193,094     $ 187,399     $ 181,384     $ 175,752     $ 169,454  
                     
                     
Tangible equity / tangible assets     10.12 %     9.48 %     9.13 %     8.89 %     8.62 %
                     
                     
                     
                     
BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Total shareholders' equity   $ 200,685     $ 196,461     $ 190,115     $ 184,235     $ 178,561  
Common shares outstanding     8,436,732       8,402,482       8,395,483       8,383,772       8,355,378  
                     
Total shareholders' equity / common                    
    shares outstanding   $ 23.79     $ 23.38     $ 22.64     $ 21.98     $ 21.37  
                     
                     
                     
                     
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE: 03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                     
Tangible equity   $ 193,263     $ 189,029     $ 182,673     $ 176,783     $ 171,099  
Common shares outstanding     8,436,732       8,402,482       8,395,483       8,383,772       8,355,378  
                     
Tangible equity / common                    
    shares outstanding   $ 22.91     $ 22.50     $ 21.76     $ 21.09     $ 20.48  
                     

 

 

 


