Sensei Labs Launches Harmony – the World’s First Enterprise Transformation AI

Conductor is the First Platform That Orchestrates Large-Scale Transformation Programs Successfully Using AI

Toronto, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, CANADA, April 23, 2024 (Globenewswire) -- Sensei Labs announces the launch of AI in its award-winning Enterprise Orchestration platform, Conductor. The new tool, Harmony, makes Conductor® the first enterprise transformation platform to include an AI assistant.



KBV Research has predicted that the Global AI Orchestration market will reach $17.1 billion by 2028, growing at a rate of 20% CAGR during this period.1 Sensei Labs sees the potential in this market and is excited to pioneer new ways for their customers and partners to accelerate innovation, transformation, and value creation.

“Orchestrating large-scale transformation programs, including M&A transactions, cost savings, and PE value creation, is becoming more complex in our highly volatile economic environments. Over the course of my career, I’ve had the opportunity to gain a deep understanding of these challenges,” said Mike Mills, former KPMG partner, KKR director and a global transformation leader. “The combination of Conductor and Harmony is more powerful than anything I’ve seen and will help enterprises accelerate benefits, enable teams to perform better together, and orchestrate massive programs.”

Harmony is integrated throughout Conductor, leveraging the platform’s unique, proprietary data about portfolios, programs, execution, governance, and KPI/benefits tracking. These data sets – combined with Harmony’s training in the intricacies of sophisticated enterprise transformation programs – provide deep insights in text, visuals, and table format.

Harmony will continue to evolve as a core part of Conductor. Future integration with Microsoft Copilot will enable customers to view Conductor’s data from within the Microsoft 365 suite.

"Our customers and partners already benefit from the single source of truth that exists in Conductor, unifying their disparate transformation tracking into an intuitive platform.” said Jay Goldman, Co-founder and CEO, Sensei Labs. "Harmony leverages this shared data to provide transformation teams with deep insights that would otherwise be impossible to achieve without bigger teams and much larger budgets."

Sensei Labs' partners already see the value in the Harmony transformation AI tool.

"Sensei Labs received our 2023 Global Alliance Award for Best Joint Value Proposition in recognition of the impact Kearney’s NEXT platform – powered by Conductor - has had for Kearney clients around the world." said Alanna Klassen-Jamjoum, Partner and Global Head, Kearney Alliances. "We're excited to explore how Harmony will drive even more value for our clients' transformation programs and the opportunity it presents for our experts to tune its analysis for our clients’ unique needs."

A preview version of Harmony is available to Sensei Labs Conductor customers and partners today.



To learn more about Conductor by Sensei Labs, visit: https://www.senseilabs.com/conductor/

ABOUT SENSEI LABS INC.

Conductor® by Sensei Labs® brings clarity to complexity at every stage of your transformation journey to accelerate benefits and de-risk execution. Conductor is an enterprise-grade,

AI-powered transformation platform that creates harmony from strategy through execution, delivering KPI/benefits tracking, accountability, and governance on your terms. Conductor empowers transformation journeys for the world’s largest companies, government agencies, professional service firms, and private equity funds. Learn more at https://www.senseilabs.com.



