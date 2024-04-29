Spryker Opens its Platform and Ushers in a New Era of Ecosystem-Driven Innovation

With Oryx Frontend Framework now being open source, Spryker is enabling valuable open innovation driven by the business needs of developers, partners, and customers



Global enterprises can look forward to increased cost savings, scalability and business growth

Updates to Spyker’s Enterprise Marketplace capabilities optimize the merchant experience

A new Managed Security Operations Center reinforces defense against cyberthreats

BERLIN and NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker , the leading global composable commerce platform for sophisticated use cases in B2B Commerce, Enterprise Marketplaces, and IoT Commerce, has today announced its spring product release. This update includes open-sourcing Oryx Frontend Framework, opening the Spryker platform, improved Enterprise Marketplace capabilities, enhanced security with a new Managed Security Operations Center (MSOC) offering, and significant additions to the Spryker App Composition Platform. These updates will accelerate platform innovation and enable global enterprise customers to create and capture value faster, streamline their operations, improve customer experience, and drive important efficiencies for their businesses.

As part of Spryker’s commitment to innovation and accelerating value realization for its customers, Oryx Frontend Framework will soon be open source. Open sourcing is a proven pathway to drive technological advancement, foster creativity, deliver continuous improvement, and ensure innovations are relevant for the real world challenges businesses face.

Global contributions to the Spryker Platform are also now welcome. By inviting contributions built by customers, partners, developers, and the broader digital commerce ecosystem, Spryker is accelerating innovation to its platform for its customers to benefit from. For global enterprises, this could mean capturing more market share by adopting new storefront capabilities ahead of competitors, faster international expansion by implementing a payment system in a new region with just a few clicks, or driving greater workflow efficiencies through feature fine-tuning.

“By opening the Spryker Platform to contributions, we are expanding the opportunity for even greater collaboration and innovation. Our global ecosystem of technology and solution partners, customers, and developers now have the proper method and incentive to truly go beyond with Spryker’s leading composable technology,” said Boris Lokschin, Co-founder and CEO at Spryker. “We look forward to facilitating user and expert generated improvements that will help global enterprises optimize their business, streamline efficiency, and unlock new potential and new markets.”

Spryker is introducing three contribution channels. The first two, Platform Contributions and Innovation Lab Contributions, will count towards a new program recognizing and rewarding contributors for their innovative efforts, which can range from experiments and prototypes to platform improvements and documentation. Contributors will receive rapid acknowledgment and recognition for their submissions. Developers can learn more about the program and how to contribute to the Spryker platform here .

The third channel, Commercial Contributions, provides an opportunity for Spryker partners to develop and offer additional commercial capabilities to customers. These contributions will accelerate time to value, broaden Spryker’s default capabilities, and unlock new revenue streams. Recent examples of these contributions include Accelerators , which extend Spryker's platform with features and integrations that cover unique geographies and industry or business model-specific requirements. Spryker customers can leverage Accelerators to jumpstart a Spryker implementation, easily building and maintaining a feature-rich and flexible commerce solution.

“As a leading provider of digital solutions, Telekom MMS is thrilled to join Spryker’s Accelerator program. Being among the pioneering partners, we are proud to introduce innovative accelerators tailored for NFT and AI applications,” said Felix Voigt, Head of E-Commerce at Telekom MMS. “These accelerators empower businesses to go from concept to reality in a matter of weeks. Collaborating closely with Spryker, we streamline and accelerate technology adoption so our mutual clients can concentrate on driving sales and fostering exponential growth.”

New co-innovated updates to Spyker’s Enterprise Marketplace capability enable excellence in merchant care and include:

Agent Assist in Merchant Portal With Agent Assist in Merchant Portal, businesses can provide merchants with a tailored support experience. This capability allows marketplace operators to seamlessly step into the shoes of merchants and provide comprehensive assistance within the Merchant Portal .

Enhanced Merchant Relationship Management Enhanced Merchant B2B Contracts & Contract Requests enables merchants and buyers to connect and model their online relationship based on existing contracts and entitlements, making it easier to do business online with confidence. With this capability, merchants and marketplace operators can establish buyer-specific products, prices, and order thresholds.



“For B2B marketplaces, partnerships are often based on relationships between buyers and merchants. Our new Spryker Enterprise Marketplace features make it easier to facilitate and support those critical relationships,” said Elena Leonova, SVP Product at Spryker. “By automating merchant relation requests and simplifying the process for buyers to connect with merchants, enterprises can increase operational efficiency while simultaneously creating a more streamlined user journey. Enterprises can also rest assured that updates to the Merchant Portal provide merchants with comprehensive support, guidance, and issue resolution to ensure excellence in merchant care.”

The Spryker App Composition Platform has expanded with updates to both the Stripe and Vertex apps.

The Stripe integration enables faster go-to-market in new regions with more than 100 out of the box payment methods, which frees up developer resources for other business priorities and simplifies internal financial processes.

enables faster go-to-market in new regions with more than 100 out of the box payment methods, which frees up developer resources for other business priorities and simplifies internal financial processes. The Vertex integration update allows customers to continue transactions in the event of a technical issue, enabling smoother usage and improved customer experience.

Offering cost-effective and comprehensive platform protection, the Managed Security Operations Center (MSOC) enables continuous monitoring, detection, and response to cybersecurity threats within the Spryker environment and application. This specialized service combines Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced security technologies, and skilled security experts to deliver extensive help with cloud security and peace of mind.

Further updates to the Spryker product have been made available around search, developer experience, translation packages, API improvements, and more. Learn more about them here .

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading global composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional businesses, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, IoT Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Ricoh. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York backed by world class investors such as TCV, One Peak, Project A, Cherry Ventures, and Maverick Capital. Learn more at spryker.com and follow Spryker on LinkedIn and X .

