Premier Alan Winde and MEC Tertuis Simmers ceremonially opened upgraded N7 Refinery Interchange

Today, 26 April, Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers ceremonially opened the newly upgraded N7 Refinery Interchange.

Making the Western Cape roads safer and more efficient is a top priority of the Western Cape Government (WCG).

“Given the fact that as many as 150 000 people are moving to the Western Cape each year, we need to ensure that we keep pace with an ever-growing population and rapid urbanisation. We are also thinking smarter, employing innovation, in how we connect communities through our roadways. This interchange is far more than just tar, steel, and cement. It should also be seen as an economic enabler linking citizens to economic opportunities,” the Premier said. The project created jobs for 57 local businesses, including small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

He added that the upgrade marks a meaningful investment in future-proofing vital infrastructure in the province, “This involves thinking and investing into vital infrastructure more long-term,” said Premier Winde.

The main objective of the project was to improve the capacity and safety of traffic operations by constructing a dual carriageway system along Plattekloof Road which forms an integral part of the long-term development of the N7 corridor as well as the greater integrated transport plan for the Cape Metropole.

Construction started in July 2021.



The more than R250 million project included:

Constructing a new west-bound carriageway (WBCW);

Constructing a west-bound road-over-road overpass bridge;

Reconstructing and widening the interchange ramps;

Rehabilitating and widening the existing road-over-rail bridge;

The construction of a structural overlay and new wing walls;

The demolition of the existing road-over-road overpass bridge;

Reconstructing the eastbound carriageway;

Constructing the east-bound road-over-road overpass bridge (B6089);

Constructing reinforced concrete retaining walls/impact barriers on Ramps and

Constructing the eastern and western terminals.

Part of the work carried out was the demolishing of the existing bridge which was insufficient for vehicles carrying heavy loads on the N7. The demolished bridge is replaced with the construction of two bridges over the N7, with one dedicated to westbound traffic on Plattekloof Road and the second for eastbound traffic. This also completes the dualling of Plattekloof Road between Koeberg Road and the N1.

There were 534 employment opportunities and 47 enterprise development opportunities created during construction.

Reflecting on the completion and significance of the N7 Interchange the Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers said. “Today marks a significant milestone for the Western Cape as we officially open the upgraded N7 Refinery Interchange. This project underscores our commitment to enhancing infrastructure to accommodate our growing population and support economic connectivity.”

“By investing in smarter, long-term infrastructure solutions, we are not just building roads; we are unlocking economic opportunities and ensuring safer, more efficient travel for all,” added Minister Simmers.

The upgrade of the N7 Interchange is vital for sustainable development, economic prosperity, and social well-being along the N7 corridor.

