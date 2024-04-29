MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi hosts Provincial Launch of Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Phase V and 20 Years of EPWP at Brits, 2 May

North West MEC for Public Works and Roads, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi will on Thursday, 02 May 2024 host the Provincial Launch of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Phase V and 20 Years of EPWP at Brits Sports Grounds , Madibeng Local Municipality.

EPWP is a key government initiative contributing to Government Policy Priorities, ensuring decent work and sustainable livelihoods. The programme aims at providing poverty and income relief through temporary work and skills development for the unemployed. During the launch, MEC Molapisi will showcase the successes of the programme; including its contribution towards skill development in the province. More information on the changes in the programme, including its rebranding strategy and plans by lead sector departments shall be announced at the launch. A new cohort of participants will also be unveiled with women, youth and people with disabilities constituting the majority.

Details of the events are as follows:

Date : Thursday, 02 May 2024

Venue: Brits Sports Grounds, Madibeng

Time : 10h00

Members of the media are invited and encouraged to attend. For RSVP please send full names and details of the media house to Ipeleng Matlabe by email at imatlabe@nwpg.gov.za or 0784757488 no later than 16h00 on Tuesday, 30 April 2024.

NB: Only members of the media and invited guests will be allowed into the venue.

For Enquiries

Lerato Gambu

Acting Director: Communication

North West: Department of Public Works and Roads

Cell: 076 322 1165

E-mail: lgambu@nwpg.gov.za



