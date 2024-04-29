Royal Jelly Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2031, by Growing Demand for Dietary Supplements and Health-Conscious Trends

Royal Jelly Market

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global royal jelly market generated $1.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Royal jelly is generated by coaxing colonies to develop queen bees outside of their native environment (swarming or queen replacement). It is only feasible with mobile comb hives and requires relatively little expenditure. Expert individuals who can dedicate significantly more time than is typically required for the manufacturing of other honeybee products are required. Without this need, it is only feasible to gather the contents of natural swarm cells on rare occasions, and this equates to little more than two to three grams for each hive. During a 5-month season, a well-managed hive may produce roughly 500g of royal jelly. Due to the higher risk of the perishability of the royal jelly, manufacturers have rapid access to suitable cold storage, such as a domestic freezer for small quantities and an industrial freezer for large quantities, where the royal jelly is held until it is sold or delivered to a collecting facility.

Bees are one of the most hard-working insects on the planet, pollinating and thereby reproducing many cultivated and wild plants, which are vital for food supply, human livelihoods, and biodiversity. Climate change, intensive farming, pesticide use, habitat loss, and pollution, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), have all influenced bees, resulting in a global population reduction. Furthermore, beeinformed.org reported that beekeepers in the United States lost 45.5 percent of their managed honey bee colonies between April 2020 and April 2021. Furthermore, the restriction on mobility during the pandemic's crucial period has hampered the import and export of live bees, resulting in a decrease in royal jelly output. As a result, the royal jelly market development is hampered by the general drop rate of bee colonies.

In recent years, online shopping has emerged as a new sales channel. The globe has embraced the use of internet purchasing platforms. The benefits of online shopping include convenience, time savings, and the ability to access several selections with a single click. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the e-commerce industry will rise by 34.4 percent in 2021, with online retail sales increasing by 34.4 percent over the previous year. The UK has the highest percentage of online retail sales, going from 17.0 percent in 2019 to 27.5 percent in 2021, according to the study. The rising share suggests that individuals are shifting toward online purchases, and internet shopping is becoming more popular. Because customers have easy access to their preferred items, the availability of internet connectivity and digital advertising of royal jelly products is increasing the sale of cosmetics and nutraceuticals created with royal jelly. The rise in online royal jelly purchases is boosting royal jelly market demand and growth.

Based on application, the dietary supplements segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, and others.

Based on type, the royal jelly extract segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to see the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The report also include fresh royal jelly segment.

Based on form, the capsule segment held the dominant market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The gel segment, on the other hand, is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global royal jelly market report include NOW Health Group, Inc., Thompson Health, Swanson Health Products, Durham's Bee Farm, Puritan’s Pride, Nu-Health Products, Y.S. Organic Bee Farms, Solgar Inc., Source Naturals, Inc., and Yamada Bee Farm, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global royal jelly market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolios, business performance, and operating segments of prominent players in the market.

