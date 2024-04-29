Alice-SES Spearheads a Green Revolution in Finance: Investing with a Conscience

New Delhi, India, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move that sets it apart from traditional financial service providers, Alice-SES has announced a groundbreaking initiative to couple financial investments with environmental stewardship in 2024. Going beyond its already innovative zero-fee investment platform, Alice-SES is introducing a new suite of eco-friendly investment options, including green bonds, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) focused mutual funds, and sustainable IPOs from companies with a proven commitment to reducing their carbon footprint.





This initiative, dubbed "Green Investing with Alice-SES," aims to not only provide investors with the opportunity to grow their wealth but also to contribute positively to the planet's health. Recognizing the increasing concern among investors about climate change and the environmental impact of their investments, Alice-SES is leveraging its award-winning platform to offer investments that promise both financial returns and a positive environmental impact.

Alice-SES's move is timely, aligning with a global shift towards sustainable investing. The platform's introduction of green bonds and ESG-focused mutual funds offers investors a way to contribute to projects and companies that are leading the fight against climate change, from renewable energy projects to sustainable agriculture initiatives. Additionally, by selecting IPOs from companies with strong environmental credentials, Alice-SES enables investors to support businesses that are pioneering green technologies and solutions.

The Alice-SES MOBI 2.0 trading app and platform, known for its superior user experience, cutting-edge technology, and advanced trading features, will facilitate these green investment options seamlessly. Investors can now easily diversify their portfolios with investments that not only offer competitive returns but also align with their values regarding environmental sustainability.





To further solidify its commitment to sustainability, Alice-SES has pledged to allocate a portion of its profits from the green investment portfolio towards environmental conservation projects. This initiative not only exemplifies Alice-SES's dedication to responsible investing but also sets a new standard for corporate environmental responsibility in the financial sector.

In celebration of this new venture, Alice-SES is planning a series of webinars and workshops aimed at educating investors about the benefits and impacts of green investing. These sessions will feature experts in sustainable finance, environmental scientists, and representatives from companies issuing green bonds and sustainable IPOs, providing a comprehensive view of the opportunities and challenges in aligning financial growth with environmental sustainability.

Alice-SES's innovative approach to finance, marked by its zero-fee investment structure and now its green investment initiative, has positioned the platform as a leader in the evolution of the financial services industry. By offering a way for investors to achieve their financial goals while also contributing to a healthier planet, Alice-SES is truly investing with a conscience. For those interested in learning more about this revolutionary platform and its offerings, visiting the [Alice-SES official website](https://aliceses.com/) offers a gateway to smarter, more sustainable investing.

