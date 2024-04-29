Aviation Analytics Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 11.72% by 2030 | AMR

Aviation Analytics Market

Depending on application, the flight risk management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Component, End User, Business Function, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” the global aviation analytics market was valued at $2.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.72%. High volume of data generation in the aviation industry and surge in aviation passenger traffic have boosted the growth of the global aviation analytics market. However, dearth of analytically skilled workforce hinders the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the market players.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global aviation analytics market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient aviation analytics. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of aviation analytics across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Based on component, the service segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Accelya

General Electric

International Business Machine Corporation (IBM)

IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

MU Sigma

OAG Aviation Worldwide Limited

Oracle Corporation

Ramco Systems

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into flight risk management, inventory management, fuel management, revenue management, customer analytics, and navigation services. The customer analytics segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics drones for catering customer requirements.

By end-user, the aviation analytics market is segregated into airline, airport, and others. The airlines segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics that are being used by airlines for numerous commercial applications throughout the world.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global aviation analytics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.

On the basis of business function, the market is segmented into sales & marketing, finance, maintenance, repair & operations, and supply chain. The sales & marketing segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics for sales & marketing operations globally.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By component, the software segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the airports segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

On the basis of business function, the finance segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

