Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Quarterly Results as of March 31, 2024

First Quarter Highlights

Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $49.7 million or $1.16 per common share
Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders of $52.4 million or $1.22 adjusted diluted earnings per common share, which excludes $1.4 million of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs and $2.0 million of FDIC special assessment expense
Common equity ratio increased to 9.76%; Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) improved 35 basis points to 6.88%
Net interest margin, full tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) increased to 3.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 from 3.52% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024
Annualized loan yield increased to 6.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 from 6.49% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024
Annualized cost of deposits stable at 2.11%
Customer deposit growth of $9.2 million, excluding the impact of Rocky Mountain Bank deposits, while wholesale and institutional deposits decreased $312.4 million
Nonperforming assets decreased $12.5 million or 11% to 0.51% of total assets


  For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   3/31/2023
Earnings Summary:          
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 49.7     $ (72.4 )   $ 50.8  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share   1.16       (1.69 )     1.19  
Return on average assets   1.08 %   (1.42 )%     1.06 %
Return on average common equity   10.90       (16.61 )     12.43  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   16.49       (24.89 )     20.03  
Net interest margin   3.52       3.47       3.36  
Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   3.57       3.52       3.40  
Efficiency ratio   62.46       293.86       60.94  
Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   58.77       59.31       57.16  
           
Adjusted Earnings Summary (1):          
Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 52.4     $ 45.6     $ 53.7  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   1.22       1.06       1.26  
Adjusted annualized return on average assets   1.13 %     0.96 %     1.12 %
Adjusted annualized return on average common equity   11.50       10.46       13.16  
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity   17.38       16.38       21.17  

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"HTLF delivered another solid quarter. We grew customer deposits while continuing to pay down high cost wholesale deposits and our credit quality remains stable. The announced sale of Rocky Mountain Bank in Montana aligns with HTLF 3.0, our connected set of initiatives that will drive efficiency, enhance EPS growth, deliver higher return on assets and more efficient use of capital. We intend to strategically reinvest sales proceeds in talent, technology and our other markets where we have the greatest growth potential."
Bruce K. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, HTLF

DENVER, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $49.7 million compared to $50.8 million, a decrease of $1.1 million or 2%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $1.16 compared to $1.19, a decrease of $0.03 or 3%.
  • Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders of $52.4 million or $1.22 per diluted common share compared to $53.7 million or $1.26 per diluted common share.
  • Net interest income of $154.2 million compared to $152.2 million, an increase of $2.0 million or 1%.
  • Return on average assets was 1.08% compared to 1.06%.
  • Return on average common equity was 10.90% compared to 12.43%.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 16.49% compared to 20.03%.

HTLF 3.0 Highlights

HTLF’s new strategic plan, HTLF 3.0, was announced and initiated in the fourth quarter of 2023. HTLF 3.0's initiatives include:

  • Investing in growth through banker expansion and talent acquisition in the Central Valley of California, Denver, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Phoenix.
  • Expanding Treasury Management products and capabilities.
  • Creation of consumer and small business digital platforms.
  • Footprint and facilities optimization, with a focus on efficient return on capital.

In the quarter we took the following actions as part of HTLF 3.0:

  • Reduced wholesale and institutional deposits by $312.4 million.
  • Announced sale of Rocky Mountain Bank division.
  • Completed key hires and promotions in wealth management and commercial and middle market banking.

Rocky Mountain Bank Sale

HTLF Bank has signed definitive agreements to sell all nine Rocky Mountain Bank branches in Montana along with all associated deposits and certain related assets to two purchasers. Per the terms of the agreements, six branches will be sold to Glacier Bank and three branches will be sold to Stockman Bank of Montana. Loans of $352.7 million, deposits of $596.3 million and fixed assets of $13.2 million have been moved to available for sale categories as of March 31, 2024. The transactions are expected to close early in the third quarter of this year with an estimated pre-tax premium of $30-$35 million based upon current deposit balances.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.52% (3.57% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.47% (3.52% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2023, and 3.36% (3.40% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2023.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 were:

  • Total interest income was $251.7 million compared to $217.0 million, an increase of $34.7 million or 16% and primarily attributable to an increase in yields on average earning assets.
  • Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $253.7 million, an increase of $34.5 million or 16% from $219.2 million.
  • Average earning assets decreased $795.6 million or 4% to $17.60 billion compared to $18.39 billion.
  • The average rate on earning assets increased 97 basis points to 5.80% from 4.83%, primarily due to recent interest rate increases.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 were:

  • Total interest expense was $97.5 million, an increase of $32.7 million from $64.8 million, due to increases in the average interest rate paid and the average balance of interest bearing liabilities.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 102 basis points to 3.11% from 2.09%.
  • Average interest bearing deposits decreased $395.8 million or 3% to $11.59 billion from $11.99 billion.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits increased 100 basis points to 2.92% from 1.92%.
  • Average borrowings increased $421.3 million or 71% to $1.02 billion from $594.7 million, and the average interest rate paid on borrowings was 5.29% compared to 5.37%.

Net interest income changes for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 were:

  • Net interest income totaled $154.2 million compared to $152.2 million, an increase of $2.0 million or 1%.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $156.2 million compared to $154.4 million, an increase of $1.8 million or 1%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $27.7 million during the first quarter of 2024 compared to $30.0 million during the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.3 million or 8%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 were:

  • Trust fees decreased $614,000 or 11% to $5.0 million from $5.7 million, primarily attributable to reduced retirement plan services income following the sale of the recordkeeping and administrative functions of HTLF Retirement Plan Services in May of 2023.
  • Capital market fees decreased $1.6 million or 64% to $891,000 from $2.4 million due to lower capital markets activity.
  • Net security gains totaled $58,000 compared to net losses of $1.1 million.
  • Net gains on sales of loans held for sale decreased $1.7 million or 94% to $104,000 from $1.8 million, primarily attributable to a decrease in residential mortgage loans sold to the secondary market as HTLF exited mortgage loan originations through PrimeWest.
  • Other noninterest income increased $884,000 or 60% to $2.3 million compared to $1.5 million. HTLF recorded $715,000 of income on assets associated with its deferred compensation plan which was largely offset with additional salaries and benefits expenses.

Total noninterest expense was $113.6 million during the first quarter of 2024 compared to $111.0 million during the first quarter of 2023, which was an increase of $2.6 million or 2%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 were:

  • Salaries and employee benefits totaled $64.0 million compared to $62.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million or 3%. The increase was attributable to higher benefit costs including incentive compensation and retirement plans partially offset by a reduction of full-time equivalent employees. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 1,888 compared to 1,991, a decrease of 103 or 5%.
  • Other professional fees totaled $15.5 million compared to $12.8 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 21% which was primarily driven by increases in consulting and legal expenses.
  • FDIC insurance assessments totaled $5.0 million compared to $3.3 million, an increase of $1.7 million due to a special assessment expense of $2.0 million. This special assessment is in addition to the $8.1 million HTLF recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 based upon additional FDIC expected losses.
  • Other noninterest expenses totaled $14.1 million compared to $15.4 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or 9% in conjunction with HTLF's 3.0 efficiency efforts.

The effective tax rate was 23.17% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 22.50% for first quarter of 2023. The following items impacted the first quarter 2024 and 2023 tax calculations:

  • Various tax credits of $935,000 compared to $969,000.
  • Tax expense of $1.3 million compared to $929,000 resulting from the disallowed interest expense related to tax-exempt loans and securities, aligning with increases in total interest expense.
  • Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 11.08% compared to 12.20%.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $19.13 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $278.9 million or 1% from $19.41 billion at year-end 2023. Securities represented 28% and 29% of total assets at March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $11.64 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $12.07 billion at December 31, 2023, which was a decrease of $424.0 million or 4%. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $352.7 million of loans to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, loans held to maturity decreased $71.3 million or 1%.

Significant changes by loan category at March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $200.7 million or 3% to $6.09 billion compared to $6.29 billion. Excluding the decrease related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial and business lending decreased $41.0 million or 1%.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, decreased $28.8 million or 1% to $3.54 billion compared to $3.57 billion. Excluding the decrease related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial real estate lending increased $35.7 million or 1%.
  • Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $109.3 million or 12% to $809.9 million compared to $919.2 million. Excluding the decrease related to Rocky Mountain Bank, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $46.5 million or 5%.
  • Residential mortgage loans decreased $41.8 million or 5% to $756.0 million compared to $797.8 million. Excluding the decrease related to Rocky Mountain Bank, residential mortgage loans decreased $9.9 million or 1%.

Total deposits were $15.30 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $16.20 billion at December 31, 2023, which was a decrease of $899.5 million or 6%. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $596.3 million of deposits to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, deposits decreased $303.2 million or 2%.

Total customer deposits were $14.27 billion as of March 31, 2024 compared to $14.86 billion at December 31, 2023, which was a decrease of $587.1 million or 4%. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $596.3 million of deposits to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, customer deposits increased $9.2 million. Significant customer deposit changes by category at March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, included:

  • Customer demand deposits decreased $235.9 million or 5% to $4.26 billion compared to $4.50 billion. Excluding the decrease related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer demand deposits decreased $91.9 million or 2%.
  • Customer savings deposits decreased $141.3 million or 2% to $8.27 billion compared to $8.41 billion. Excluding the decrease related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer savings deposits increased $189.0 million or 2%.
  • Customer time deposits decreased $209.9 million or 11% to $1.73 billion compared to $1.94 billion. Excluding the decrease related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer time deposits decreased $87.9 million or 5%.

Total wholesale and institutional deposits were $1.03 billion as of March 31, 2024, which was a decrease of $312.4 million or 23% from $1.35 billion at December 31, 2023. Significant wholesale and institutional deposit changes by category at March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 included:

  • Wholesale and institutional savings deposits increased $4.9 million or 1% to $399.3 million compared to $394.4 million.
  • Wholesale time deposits decreased $317.3 million or 33% to $633.6 million compared to $950.9 million.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision for credit losses for loans for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.7 million, an increase of $1.5 million from $2.2 million recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $123.9 million at March 31, 2024 and $122.6 million at December 31, 2023. The following items impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans at March 31, 2024:

  • Provision expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, totaled $3.7 million. The provision expense reflected a benefit of $2.0 million for the impact of the Rocky Mountain Bank loans transferred to the available for sale category.
  • Net charge-offs of $2.3 million were recorded for the first three months of 2024.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
The allowance for unfunded commitments decreased $2.7 million or 16% to $13.8 million at March 31, 2024, from $16.5 million at December 31, 2023, largely due to a reduction of $105.7 million in unfunded commitments for construction loans, which carry the highest loss rate. Total unfunded commitments decreased $88.1 million or 2% to $4.54 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $4.63 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision expense for lending related credit losses was $986,000 for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $137.7 million or 1.18% of total loans at March 31, 2024, compared to $139.0 million or 1.15% of total loans as of December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $12.5 million or 11% to $98.0 million or 0.51% of total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to $110.5 million or 0.57% of total assets at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans were $95.4 million or 0.82% of total loans at March 31, 2024, compared to $97.9 million or 0.81% of total loans at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.31% of total loans compared to 0.09% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The increase in the 30-89 day delinquencies was primarily associated with a single $19.9 million construction loan that is currently in process of being sold by owners. Other real estate owned, net, decreased $10.0 million or 79% to $2.6 million at March 31, 2024 from $12.5 million at December 31, 2023. HTLF added one property with a book value of $11.3 million to other real estate during the third quarter of 2023 which was sold in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

  • Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders, adjusts net income for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability net income available to common stockholders as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.
  • Adjusted annualized return on average assets, adjusts net income for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.
  • Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.
  • Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent, is net interest income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities divided by average earning assets.
  • Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  • Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
  • Adjusted annualized return on average common equity, adjusts net income for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  • Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity, adjusts net income available to common stockholders for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.
  • Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets adjusts noninterest expenses to exclude specific items noted in the reconciliation. Management includes this measure as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate controllable expenses related to primary business operations.

Change in Conference Call

As a result of today's announcement that HTLF has entered into a merger agreement with UMB Financial Corporation ("UMB") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of UMB, HTLF has cancelled the previously announced HTLF conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to discuss the Company's performance for the first quarter of 2024.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a Denver, Colorado-based bank holding company operating under the brand name HTLF, with assets of $19.13 billion as of March 31, 2024. HTLF's banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of the company and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company's operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "intent", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management. Although the company may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which the company currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, include, among others:

  • Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to the deterioration of the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, pandemics and governmental measures addressing them, climate change and climate-related regulations, persistent inflation, higher interest rates, supply chain issues, labor shortages, terrorist threats or acts of war;
  • Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values due to climate and other borrower industry risks, which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;
  • Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions, rising interest rates and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;
  • Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;
  • Strategic and External Risks, including economic, political, and competitive forces impacting our business;
  • Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and
  • Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect HTLF's business, financial condition and results of operations. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. HTLF does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect HTLF's financial results, is included in HTLF’s filings with the SEC.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-

CONTACT:  
Kevin L. Thompson  
Executive Vice President  
Chief Financial Officer  
(563) 589-1994  
kthompson@htlf.com   


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2024       2023  
Interest Income      
Interest and fees on loans $ 195,661     $ 153,843  
Interest on securities:      
Taxable   47,014       55,976  
Nontaxable   6,041       6,028  
Interest on federal funds sold          
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments   3,006       1,131  
Total Interest Income   251,722       216,978  
Interest Expense      
Interest on deposits   84,134       56,898  
Interest on borrowings   7,524       2,422  
Interest on term debt   5,849       5,446  
Total Interest Expense   97,507       64,766  
Net Interest Income   154,215       152,212  
Provision for credit losses   986       3,074  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   153,229       149,138  
Noninterest Income      
Service charges and fees   17,063       17,136  
Loan servicing income   131       714  
Trust fees   5,043       5,657  
Brokerage and insurance commissions   754       696  
Capital markets fees   891       2,449  
Securities gains (losses), net   58       (1,104 )
Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net   95       193  
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale   104       1,831  
Income on bank owned life insurance   1,177       964  
Other noninterest income   2,347       1,463  
Total Noninterest Income   27,663       29,999  
Noninterest Expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   63,955       62,149  
Occupancy   7,263       7,209  
Furniture and equipment   2,337       2,915  
Professional fees   15,531       12,797  
FDIC insurance assessments   4,969       3,279  
Advertising   1,358       1,985  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   1,492       1,788  
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net   512       155  
(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net   214       1,115  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs   1,375       1,673  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects   494       538  
Other noninterest expenses   14,095       15,440  
Total Noninterest Expense   113,595       111,043  
Income Before Income Taxes   67,297       68,094  
Income taxes   15,590       15,318  
Net Income/(Loss)   51,707       52,776  
Preferred dividends   (2,013 )     (2,013 )
Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $ 49,694     $ 50,763  
Earnings/(loss) per common share-diluted $ 1.16     $ 1.19  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted   42,915,768       42,742,878  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 195,661     $ 192,861     $ 182,394     $ 168,899     $ 153,843  
Interest on securities:                  
Taxable   47,014       54,573       54,800       58,172       55,976  
Nontaxable   6,041       6,278       6,584       6,378       6,028  
Interest on federal funds sold               3              
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments   3,006       2,174       1,651       2,051       1,131  
Total Interest Income   251,722       255,886       245,432       235,500       216,978  
Interest Expense                  
Interest on deposits   84,134       88,071       92,744       81,975       56,898  
Interest on borrowings   7,524       5,874       1,167       848       2,422  
Interest on term debt   5,849       5,804       5,765       5,545       5,446  
Total Interest Expense   97,507       99,749       99,676       88,368       64,766  
Net Interest Income   154,215       156,137       145,756       147,132       152,212  
Provision for credit losses   986       11,738       1,516       5,379       3,074  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   153,229       144,399       144,240       141,753       149,138  
Noninterest Income                  
Service charges and fees   17,063       18,708       18,553       19,627       17,136  
Loan servicing income   131       158       278       411       714  
Trust fees   5,043       4,905       4,734       5,419       5,657  
Brokerage and insurance commissions   754       729       692       677       696  
Capital markets fees   891       1,676       1,845       4,037       2,449  
Securities gains (losses), net   58       (140,007 )     (114 )     (314 )     (1,104 )
Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net   95       75       13       (41 )     193  
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale   104       94       905       1,050       1,831  
Income on bank owned life insurance   1,177       729       858       1,220       964  
Other noninterest income   2,347       1,132       619       407       1,463  
Total Noninterest Income   27,663       (111,801 )     28,383       32,493       29,999  
Noninterest Expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   63,955       64,766       62,262       62,099       62,149  
Occupancy   7,263       6,509       6,438       6,691       7,209  
Furniture and equipment   2,337       2,901       2,720       3,063       2,915  
Professional fees   15,531       17,060       13,616       15,194       12,797  
FDIC insurance assessments   4,969       10,313       3,313       3,035       3,279  
Advertising   1,358       1,677       1,633       3,052       1,985  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   1,492       1,611       1,625       1,715       1,788  
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net   512       505       481       348       155  
(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net   214       2,072       108       (3,372 )     1,115  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs   1,375       4,365       2,429       1,892       1,673  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects   494       3,573       1,136       154       538  
Other noninterest expenses   14,095       14,933       15,292       15,575       15,440  
Total Noninterest Expense   113,595       130,285       111,053       109,446       111,043  
Income Before Income Taxes   67,297       (97,687 )     61,570       64,800       68,094  
Income taxes   15,590       (27,324 )     13,479       15,384       15,318  
Net Income/(Loss)   51,707       (70,363 )     48,091       49,416       52,776  
Preferred dividends   (2,013 )     (2,012 )     (2,013 )     (2,012 )     (2,013 )
Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $ 49,694     $ (72,375 )   $ 46,078     $ 47,404     $ 50,763  
Earnings/(loss) per common share-diluted $ 1.16     $ (1.69 )   $ 1.08     $ 1.11     $ 1.19  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted   42,915,768       42,838,405       42,812,563       42,757,603       42,742,878  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 208,176     $ 275,554     $ 248,756     $ 317,303     $ 274,354  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments   236,190       47,459       99,239       82,884       87,757  
Cash and cash equivalents   444,366       323,013       347,995       400,187       362,111  
Time deposits in other financial institutions   1,240       1,240       1,490       1,490       1,740  
Securities:                  
Carried at fair value   4,418,222       4,646,891       5,482,687       5,798,041       6,096,657  
Held to maturity, at cost   841,055       838,241       835,468       834,673       832,098  
Other investments, at cost   68,524       91,277       90,001       72,291       72,364  
Loans held for sale   352,744       5,071       6,262       14,353       10,425  
Loans:                  
Held to maturity   11,644,641       12,068,645       11,872,436       11,717,974       11,495,353  
Allowance for credit losses   (123,934 )     (122,566 )     (110,208 )     (111,198 )     (112,707 )
Loans, net   11,520,707       11,946,079       11,762,228       11,606,776       11,382,646  
Premises, furniture and equipment, net   176,582       181,070       187,436       190,420       191,267  
Goodwill   576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005  
Core deposit intangibles, net   16,923       18,415       20,026       21,651       23,366  
Cash surrender value on life insurance   197,671       197,085       196,694       195,793       194,419  
Other real estate, net   2,590       12,548       14,362       2,677       7,438  
Other assets   516,198       574,772       609,139       510,359       432,008  
Total Assets $ 19,132,827     $ 19,411,707     $ 20,129,793     $ 20,224,716     $ 20,182,544  
Liabilities and Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 4,264,390     $ 4,500,304     $ 4,792,813     $ 4,897,858     $ 5,119,554  
Savings   8,669,221       8,805,597       8,754,911       8,772,596       9,256,609  
Time   2,368,555       2,895,813       3,553,269       3,993,089       3,305,183  
Total deposits   15,302,166       16,201,714       17,100,993       17,663,543       17,681,346  
Deposits held for sale   596,328                          
Borrowings   650,033       622,255       392,634       44,364       92,337  
Term debt   372,652       372,396       372,059       372,403       372,097  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   232,815       282,225       438,577       285,416       207,359  
Total Liabilities   17,153,994       17,478,590       18,304,263       18,365,726       18,353,139  
Stockholders' Equity                  
Preferred equity   110,705       110,705       110,705       110,705       110,705  
Common stock   42,784       42,688       42,656       42,645       42,559  
Capital surplus   1,093,207       1,090,740       1,088,267       1,087,358       1,084,112  
Retained earnings   1,178,330       1,141,501       1,226,740       1,193,522       1,158,948  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   (446,193 )     (452,517 )     (642,838 )     (575,240 )     (566,919 )
Total Equity   1,978,833       1,933,117       1,825,530       1,858,990       1,829,405  
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,132,827     $ 19,411,707     $ 20,129,793     $ 20,224,716     $ 20,182,544  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Average Balances                  
Assets $ 19,296,638     $ 19,667,825     $ 20,207,920     $ 20,221,511     $ 20,118,005  
Loans, net of unearned   12,021,930       11,938,272       11,800,064       11,625,442       11,378,078  
Deposits   16,042,402       16,709,394       17,507,813       17,689,138       17,505,867  
Customer deposits   14,816,652       14,969,948       14,699,235       14,655,535       15,123,181  
Earning assets   17,597,068       17,853,957       18,439,010       18,523,552       18,392,649  
Interest-bearing liabilities   12,607,745       12,721,680       13,158,631       13,209,794       12,582,234  
Common equity   1,832,959       1,729,086       1,746,818       1,727,013       1,655,860  
Total stockholders' equity   1,943,664       1,839,791       1,857,523       1,837,718       1,766,565  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   1,239,313       1,133,888       1,149,992       1,128,527       1,055,617  
                   
Key Performance Ratios                  
Annualized return on average assets   1.08 %   (1.42 )%     0.94 %     0.98 %     1.06 %
Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)   1.13       0.96       0.98       0.96       1.12  
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)   10.90       (16.61 )     10.47       11.01       12.43  
Adjusted annualized return on average common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   11.50       10.46       10.92       10.80       13.16  
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   16.49       (24.89 )     16.32       17.31       20.03  
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   17.38       16.38       17.02       17.00       21.17  
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans   0.08       0.01       0.12       0.32       (0.04 )
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)   3.52       3.47       3.14       3.19       3.36  
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   3.57       3.52       3.18       3.23       3.40  
Annualized cost of deposits   2.11       2.09       2.10       1.86       1.32  
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   62.46       293.86       63.77       60.93       60.94  
Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   58.77       59.31       59.95       59.88       57.16  
Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP)   2.37       2.63       2.18       2.17       2.24  
Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1)   2.25       2.23       2.08       2.16       2.14  
                   
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Common Share Data                  
Book value per common share $ 43.66     $ 42.69     $ 40.20     $ 41.00     $ 40.38  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)   29.81       28.77       26.23       26.98       26.30  
ASC 320 effect on book value per common share   (11.18 )     (11.00 )     (16.27 )     (14.04 )     (13.35 )
                   
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock   42,783,670       42,688,008       42,656,303       42,644,544       42,558,726  
                   
Capital Ratios                  
Common equity ratio   9.76 %     9.39 %     8.52 %     8.64 %     8.52 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)   6.88       6.53       5.73       5.86       5.72  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.84       9.44       9.59       9.40       9.25  
Common equity tier 1 ratio(2)   11.40       10.97       11.37       11.33       11.28  
Total risk based capital ratio(2)   14.99       14.53       14.90       14.93       14.98  
                   
Other Selected Trend Information                  
Effective tax rate   23.17 %     27.97 %     21.89 %     23.74 %     22.50 %
Full time equivalent employees   1,888       1,970       1,965       1,966       1,991  
                   
Loans Held to Maturity                  
Commercial and industrial $ 3,545,051     $ 3,652,047     $ 3,591,809     $ 3,590,680     $ 3,498,345  
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")   2,172       2,777       3,750       4,139       8,258  
Owner occupied commercial real estate   2,545,033       2,638,175       2,429,659       2,398,698       2,312,538  
Commercial and business lending   6,092,256       6,292,999       6,025,218       5,993,517       5,819,141  
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate   2,495,068       2,553,711       2,656,358       2,530,736       2,421,341  
Real estate construction   1,041,583       1,011,716       1,029,554       1,013,134       1,102,186  
Commercial real estate lending   3,536,651       3,565,427       3,685,912       3,543,870       3,523,527  
Total commercial lending   9,628,907       9,858,426       9,711,130       9,537,387       9,342,668  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate   809,876       919,184       842,116       839,817       810,183  
Residential mortgage   756,021       797,829       813,803       828,437       841,084  
Consumer   449,837       493,206       505,387       512,333       501,418  
Total loans held to maturity $ 11,644,641     $ 12,068,645     $ 11,872,436     $ 11,717,974     $ 11,495,353  
                   
Total unfunded loan commitments $ 4,537,718     $ 4,625,768     $ 4,813,798     $ 4,905,147     $ 4,867,925  
                   
Deposits                  
Demand-customer $ 4,264,390     $ 4,500,304     $ 4,792,813     $ 4,897,858     $ 5,119,554  
Savings-customer   8,269,956       8,411,240       8,190,430       8,149,596       8,501,337  
Savings-wholesale and institutional   399,265       394,357       564,481       623,000       755,272  
Total savings   8,669,221       8,805,597       8,754,911       8,772,596       9,256,609  
Time-customer   1,734,971       1,944,884       1,814,335       1,597,849       1,071,476  
Time-wholesale   633,584       950,929       1,738,934       2,395,240       2,233,707  
Total time   2,368,555       2,895,813       3,553,269       3,993,089       3,305,183  
Total deposits $ 15,302,166     $ 16,201,714     $ 17,100,993     $ 17,663,543     $ 17,681,346  
                   
Total customer deposits $ 14,269,317     $ 14,856,428     $ 14,797,578     $ 14,645,303     $ 14,692,367  
Total wholesale and institutional deposits   1,032,849       1,345,286       2,303,415       3,018,240       2,988,979  
Total deposits $ 15,302,166     $ 16,201,714     $ 17,100,993     $ 17,663,543     $ 17,681,346  
                   
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
(2) March 31, 2024 calculation is preliminary.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 122,566     $ 110,208     $ 111,198     $ 112,707     $ 109,483  
Provision for credit losses   3,668       12,750       2,672       7,829       2,184  
Charge-offs   (4,093 )     (3,886 )     (3,964 )     (9,613 )     (2,151 )
Recoveries   1,793       3,494       302       275       3,191  
Balance, end of period $ 123,934     $ 122,566     $ 110,208     $ 111,198     $ 112,707  
                   
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 16,468     $ 17,480     $ 18,636     $ 21,086     $ 20,196  
Provision for credit losses   (2,682 )     (1,012 )     (1,156 )     (2,450 )     890  
Balance, end of period $ 13,786     $ 16,468     $ 17,480     $ 18,636     $ 21,086  
                   
Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 137,720     $ 139,034     $ 127,688     $ 129,834     $ 133,793  
                   
Provision for Credit Losses                  
Provision for credit losses-loans $ 3,668     $ 12,750     $ 2,672     $ 7,829     $ 2,184  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments   (2,682 )     (1,012 )     (1,156 )     (2,450 )     890  
Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 986     $ 11,738     $ 1,516     $ 5,379     $ 3,074  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 94,800     $ 95,426     $ 51,304     $ 61,956     $ 58,066  
Loans past due ninety days or more   611       2,507       511       1,459       174  
Other real estate owned   2,590       12,548       14,362       2,677       7,438  
Other repossessed assets               1       5       24  
Total nonperforming assets $ 98,001     $ 110,481     $ 66,178     $ 66,097     $ 65,702  
                   
Nonperforming Assets Activity                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 110,481     $ 66,178     $ 66,097     $ 65,702     $ 66,931  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries   (2,300 )     (392 )     (3,662 )     (9,338 )     1,040  
New nonperforming loans   5,470       61,193       19,295       19,805       4,626  
Reduction of nonperforming loans(1)   (5,692 )     (14,278 )     (14,691 )     (5,253 )     (5,711 )
OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds   (9,958 )     (2,220 )     (861 )     (4,819 )     (1,184 )
Balance, end of period $ 98,001     $ 110,481     $ 66,178     $ 66,097     $ 65,702  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios                  
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans   0.82 %     0.81 %     0.44 %     0.54 %     0.51 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets   0.51       0.57       0.33       0.33       0.33  
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.08       0.01       0.12       0.32       (0.04 )
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans   1.06       1.02       0.93       0.95       0.98  
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans   1.18       1.15       1.08       1.11       1.16  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans   129.89       125.15       212.70       175.35       193.52  
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans   0.31       0.09       0.12       0.12       0.10  
                   
(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate
Earning Assets                                  
Securities:                                  
Taxable $ 4,665,196     $ 47,014   4.05 %   $ 5,119,970     $ 54,573   4.23 %   $ 6,096,888     $ 55,976   3.72 %
Nontaxable(1)   778,632       7,383   3.81       759,464       7,681   4.01       922,676       7,630   3.35  
Total securities   5,443,828       54,397   4.02       5,879,434       62,254   4.20       7,019,564       63,606   3.67  
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments   253,189       3,006   4.78       146,027       2,174   5.91       105,400       1,131   4.35  
Federal funds sold                                        
Loans:(2)                                  
Commercial and industrial(1)   3,642,588       66,985   7.40       3,624,034       66,980   7.33       3,459,317       49,907   5.85  
PPP loans   2,587       8   1.24       3,064       8   1.04       9,970       26   1.06  
Owner occupied commercial real estate   2,609,773       35,517   5.47       2,436,234       31,714   5.16       2,289,002       26,769   4.74  
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate   2,550,419       39,849   6.28       2,688,805       42,417   6.26       2,331,318       30,749   5.35  
Real estate construction   1,061,843       20,849   7.90       1,035,010       20,200   7.74       1,099,026       18,131   6.69  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate   878,621       13,756   6.30       844,353       13,069   6.14       835,648       11,353   5.51  
Residential real estate   791,248       10,135   5.15       810,069       9,531   4.67       852,561       9,273   4.41  
Consumer   484,851       9,201   7.63       496,703       9,597   7.67       501,236       8,242   6.67  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (121,879 )             (109,776 )             (110,393 )        
Net loans   11,900,051       196,300   6.63       11,828,496       193,516   6.49       11,267,685       154,450   5.56  
Total earning assets   17,597,068       253,703   5.80 %     17,853,957       257,944   5.73 %     18,392,649       219,187   4.83 %
Nonearning Assets   1,699,570               1,813,868               1,725,356          
Total Assets $ 19,296,638             $ 19,667,825             $ 20,118,005          
Interest-bearing Liabilities                                  
Savings $ 8,809,530     $ 54,667   2.50 %   $ 8,782,197     $ 53,807   2.43 %   $ 9,730,494     $ 37,893   1.58 %
Time deposits   2,782,195       29,467   4.26       3,165,788       34,264   4.29       2,257,047       19,005   3.41  
Borrowings   643,525       7,524   4.70       401,463       5,874   5.80       222,772       2,422   4.41  
Term debt   372,495       5,849   6.32       372,232       5,804   6.19       371,921       5,446   5.94  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   12,607,745       97,507   3.11 %     12,721,680       99,749   3.11 %     12,582,234       64,766   2.09 %
Noninterest-bearing Liabilities                                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   4,450,677               4,761,409               5,518,326          
Accrued interest and other liabilities   294,552               344,945               250,880          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   4,745,229               5,106,354               5,769,206          
Stockholders' Equity   1,943,664               1,839,791               1,766,565          
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,296,638             $ 19,667,825             $ 20,118,005          
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)     $ 156,196           $ 158,195           $ 154,421    
Net interest spread(1)         2.69 %           2.62 %           2.74 %
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)to total earning assets         3.57 %           3.52 %           3.40 %
Interest-bearing liabilities to earning assets   71.65 %             71.25 %             68.41 %        
                                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.    
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)                  
Earnings available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 49,694     $ (72,375 )   $ 46,078     $ 47,404     $ 50,763  
Plus core deposit intangibles amortization, net of tax(2)   1,131       1,229       1,240       1,309       1,364  
Earnings available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 50,825     $ (71,146 )   $ 47,318     $ 48,713     $ 52,127  
                   
Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,832,959     $ 1,729,086     $ 1,746,818     $ 1,727,013     $ 1,655,860  
Less average goodwill   576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005  
Less average core deposit intangibles, net   17,641       19,193       20,821       22,481       24,238  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,239,313     $ 1,133,888     $ 1,149,992     $ 1,128,527     $ 1,055,617  
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)   10.90 %   (16.61 )%     10.47 %     11.01 %     12.43 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   16.49 %   (24.89 )%     16.32 %     17.31 %     20.03 %
                   
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)                  
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 154,215     $ 156,137     $ 145,756     $ 147,132     $ 152,212  
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)   1,981       2,058       2,152       2,136       2,209  
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 156,196     $ 158,195     $ 147,908     $ 149,268     $ 154,421  
                   
Average earning assets $ 17,597,068     $ 17,853,957     $ 18,439,010     $ 18,523,552     $ 18,392,649  
                   
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)   3.52 %     3.47 %     3.14 %     3.19 %     3.36 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)   3.57       3.52       3.18       3.23       3.40  
Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin   0.02       0.02       0.01       0.03       0.02  


Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)                  
Common equity (GAAP) $ 1,868,128     $ 1,822,412     $ 1,714,825     $ 1,748,285     $ 1,718,700  
Less goodwill   576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005  
Less core deposit intangibles, net   16,923       18,415       20,026       21,651       23,366  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,275,200     $ 1,227,992     $ 1,118,794     $ 1,150,629     $ 1,119,329  
                   
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock   42,783,670       42,688,008       42,656,303       42,644,544       42,558,726  
Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 43.66     $ 42.69     $ 40.20     $ 41.00     $ 40.38  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 29.81     $ 28.77     $ 26.23     $ 26.98     $ 26.30  
                   
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)                  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,275,200     $ 1,227,992     $ 1,118,794     $ 1,150,629     $ 1,119,329  
                   
Total assets (GAAP) $ 19,132,827     $ 19,411,707     $ 20,129,793     $ 20,224,716     $ 20,182,544  
Less goodwill   576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005  
Less core deposit intangibles, net   16,923       18,415       20,026       21,651       23,366  
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 18,539,899     $ 18,817,287     $ 19,533,762     $ 19,627,060     $ 19,583,173  
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)   6.88 %     6.53 %     5.73 %     5.86 %     5.72 %
                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ year-to-date effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)  
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 154,215     $ 156,137     $ 145,756     $ 147,132     $ 152,212  
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)   1,981       2,058       2,152       2,136       2,209  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income   156,196       158,195       147,908       149,268       154,421  
Noninterest income   27,663       (111,801 )     28,383       32,493       29,999  
Securities (gains)/losses, net   (58 )     140,007       114       314       1,104  
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net   (95 )     (75 )     (13 )     41       (193 )
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights                            
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 183,706     $ 186,326     $ 176,392     $ 182,116     $ 185,331  
                   
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 113,595     $ 130,285     $ 111,053     $ 109,446     $ 111,043  
Less:                  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   1,492       1,611       1,625       1,715       1,788  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects   494       3,573       1,136       154       538  
(Gain) loss on sales/valuation of assets, net   214       2,072       108       (3,372 )     1,115  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs   1,375       4,365       2,429       1,892       1,673  
FDIC special assessment   2,049       8,145                    
Core expenses (non-GAAP) $ 107,971     $ 110,519     $ 105,755     $ 109,057     $ 105,929  
                   
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   62.46 %     293.86 %     63.77 %     60.93 %     60.94 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)   58.77 %     59.31 %     59.95 %     59.88 %     57.16 %
                   
Reconciliation of Annualized Ratio of Core Expenses to Average Assets (non-GAAP)                  
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 113,595     $ 130,285     $ 111,053     $ 109,446     $ 111,043  
Core expenses (non-GAAP)   107,971       110,519       105,755       109,057       105,929  
                   
Average assets $ 19,296,638     $ 19,667,825     $ 20,207,920     $ 20,221,511     $ 20,118,005  
Total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP)   2.37 %     2.63 %     2.18 %     2.17 %     2.24 %
Core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)   2.25 %     2.23 %     2.08 %     2.16 %     2.14 %
                   
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs                  
Salaries and employee benefits $ 168     $ 1,425     $ 94     $ 93     $ 74  
Occupancy         1,092                    
Furniture and equipment         19                    
Professional fees   931       793       1,617       1,068       934  
Advertising         28       178       222       122  
Other noninterest expenses   276       1,008       540       509       543  
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 1,375     $ 4,365     $ 2,429     $ 1,892     $ 1,673  
                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
 
 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings                  
Net income/(loss) $ 51,707     $ (70,363 )   $ 48,091     $ 49,416     $ 52,776  
(Gain) loss from sale of securities   (58 )     140,007       114       314       1,104  
(Gain) loss on sales/valuation of assets, net   214       2,072       108       (3,372 )     1,115  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs   1,375       4,365       2,429       1,892       1,673  
FDIC special assessment   2,049       8,145                    
Total adjustments   3,580       154,589       2,651       (1,166 )     3,892  
Tax effect of adjustments(2)   (866 )     (36,638 )     (628 )     276       (922 )
Adjusted earnings $ 54,421     $ 47,588     $ 50,114     $ 48,526     $ 55,746  
                   
Preferred dividends   (2,013 )     (2,012 )     (2,013 )     (2,012 )     (2,013 )
Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders $ 52,408     $ 45,576     $ 48,101     $ 46,514     $ 53,733  
                   
Plus core deposit intangibles amortization, net of tax(2)   1,131       1,229       1,240       1,309       1,364  
Earnings available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 53,539     $ 46,805     $ 49,341     $ 47,823     $ 55,097  
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted Annualized Return on Average Assets  
Average assets $ 19,296,638     $ 19,667,825     $ 20,207,920     $ 20,221,511     $ 20,118,005  
Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)   1.13 %     0.96 %     0.98 %     0.96 %     1.12 %
                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted Annualized Return on Average Common Equity                  
Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,832,959     $ 1,729,086     $ 1,746,818     $ 1,727,013     $ 1,655,860  
Adjusted annualized average common equity (non-GAAP)   11.50 %     10.46 %     10.92 %     10.80 %     13.16 %
                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,239,313     $ 1,133,888     $ 1,149,992     $ 1,128,527     $ 1,055,617  
Adjusted annualized average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   17.38 %     16.38 %     17.02 %     17.00 %     21.17 %
                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share                  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted   42,915,768       42,838,405       42,812,563       42,757,603       42,742,878  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 1.22     $ 1.06     $ 1.12     $ 1.09     $ 1.26  
                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ year-to-date effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.

